New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulated Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480222/?utm_source=GNW



Global Insulated Packaging market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to increasing demand from the food & beverage sector. In 2021, annual sales of retail food and beverage stores in the United States stood at around USD 880 billion.



Insulated packaging is widely utilized by several end-use sectors because it successfully helps to avoid harm to items from physical damage, variations in temperature and pressure, and other factors. Moreover, an increase in the standard of living and quickly rising e-commerce sectors in developing nations are propelling the insulated packaging market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Sector

The demand for packaged food and the consumption of ready-to-eat meals is driving substantial expansion in the food and beverage packaging business.A thermally regulated environment is also required for the transportation and storage of perishables due to the rising trend of online food ordering and grocery shopping.



The key issues facing the food sector are protection, preservation, upkeep, and increasing the shelf life of food goods. Choosing the proper packaging is essential since food products are prone to degrade over time, impacting their flavor, taste, texture, and color.

For instance, in October 2021, frozen food sales in the United States were more than USD 9000 million, in which ice cream contributed the most to the sales of frozen food in the region with USD 1400 million.

The structure, thermal insulation, and refrigerant capacity of frozen food packaging should be such that the product temperature is continually maintained at or below 0°C (32°F). It is necessary to use insulated shipping boxes because they prevent heat transfer between the inside and outside air.

Thus, increasing demand for sustainable and Insulated packaging material by the food & beverage sector is anticipated to boost the growth of Global Insulated Packaging Market in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand from Electronic Industry

Electronic items must be carefully packaged and sent since they are very costly and delicate in nature.Almost all battery connections must be protected from short-circuiting while being shipped.



To do this, they are entirely wrapped in an insulating wrapping to shield the exposed terminals.

For instance, according to the United States International Trade Commission, U.S. total exports of electronic products increased by 3.1%, and general imports of electronic products increased by 4.5 % in 2018.

Therefore, the growing demand for Insulated packaging from the electronics industry will result in the growth of Global Insulated Packaging market in the projected years.

Flexible Packaging will be the Key Type.

Flexible packaging is increasing in demand because of its practical shape, simplicity of use, ability to be resold, lightweight, and reduced environmental effect.Also, the expansion of the market is fueled by the usage of flexible packaging in ready-to-eat food goods and vegetables.



Products with flexible packaging are sealed using heat & pressure. Polypropylene, polyethylene, nylon, and polyester are polymers that are utilized to make flexible packaging items.

For instance, in 2019, according to the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), flexible Packaging has about 19% of the packaging market in the United States, reporting for around 59 % of shipments.

All these factors support the demand for flexible insulated packaging, which led to the growth of the Global Insulated Packaging Market during the forecast years.

Recent Developments

• In June 2022, Pitreavie Packaging Group’s chilled packaging business developed an insulated box that is 100% recyclable.

• Cryopak opened a new packaging facility plant in Atlanta in May 2022.

• In December 2021, Stora Enso introduced a new bio-based foam made from wood which is fully recyclable and used for thermal and protective packaging.

• Softbox launched a 100% recyclable, plastic-free, cardboard-insulated shipper known as eco chill box in May 2020.



Market Segmentation

Global Insulated Packaging Market is segmented based on material, packaging type, type, application, region, and competitive landscape.Based on material, the market is categorized into plastic, metal, wood, corrugated cardboard, and others.



Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into boxes & container, flexible blankets, bags, wraps, and others.Based on type, the market is divided into rigid, flexible, and semi-rigid.



Based on application, the market is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Sonoco Products Co., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cryopak Industries Inc, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, Cascades Inc., DS Smith PLC, Innovative Energy Inc., Marko Foam Products, Inc., Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation are some of the key players of Global Insulated Packaging Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global insulated packaging market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Insulated Packaging Market, By Material:

o Plastic

o Metal

o Wood

o Corrugated Cardboards

o Others

• Insulated Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

o Box & Container

o Flexible Blanket

o Bags

o Wraps

o Others

• Insulated Packaging Market, By Type:

o Rigid

o Flexible

o Semi-rigid

• Insulated Packaging Market, By Application:

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceutical

o Cosmetic

o Others

• Insulated Packaging Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Insulated Packaging market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480222/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________