Antimicrobial Plastic Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

The Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market is anticipated to expand significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. In 2020, India’s healthcare sector was worth about USD 280 billion.

Antimicrobial Plastic is widely used as a replacement for conventional material in the production of medical equipment such as anesthesia machines and ventilators due to their properties. Moreover, the rising utilization of antimicrobial plastic in the automotive and construction sector has led to the growth of global antimicrobial plastic market in the projected period.

Growing Adoption in the Healthcare Sector

Antimicrobial plastics are mostly used in the healthcare sector, as antimicrobial plastic provides a number of benefits over traditional materials, including sterility, cleanliness, simplicity of use, convenience, and cheap cost.The demand for the prevention of microbial infections is being driven by healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), complex epidemiological scenarios, nosocomial infections, microbial contamination, and infection hazards in hospitals and dental equipment.



Numerous prospects for the development of antimicrobial treatments were presented by the requirement for recycling disposable medical equipment. Antimicrobial plastics are generally utilized for items like cubicle curtains, nurse call systems, beds, handrails, doorknobs, flooring, pull cords, and case note holders in nursing homes and hospitals.

For instance, in 2022, University of California Los Angeles researchers created a zwitterion polymer coating for in-dwelling medical devices, such as urinary catheters, that prevents microbes from adhering and creating troublesome biofilms.

Therefore, an increase in healthcare facilities and advancement in technology is anticipated to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries

Antimicrobial plastic is used as packaging material in the food and beverage industry as it doesn’t include preservatives, requires no processing, and inhibits the growth of microorganisms, hence prolonging the shelf life of perishable goods. In recent years, there has been a rise in the usage of antimicrobial plastic packaging due to rising consumer health awareness and the desire for products with longer shelf lives.

In addition, the demand for antimicrobial plastic is increasing in the textile sector.Antimicrobial plastic is very helpful as it prevents the generation of odor-causing bacteria in the textile.



Along with this, antimicrobial plastic is used in the construction sector as these plastics provide protection from fungus and bacteria to roofs and walls.

For Instance, in 2020, Symphony Environmental Technologies got the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for antimicrobial food packaging.

In 2019, Microban International partnered with Panaria Group to introduce antimicrobial protection in their products.

Thus, increasing demand from various end-use industries will lead to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Commodity Plastics will be the Key Type.

Commodity Plastic is used in various applications, including packaging, food and beverage, consumer products, and medicine.Product growth in these end-use sectors is largely fueled by rising personal hygiene awareness among consumers and shifting lifestyle trends.



Due to their high impact strength, chemical resistance, improved biocompatibility, moisture resistance, and a wide variety of applications in many end-use sectors, polypropylene, and polyethylene antimicrobial plastics are primarily driving the need for commodity plastic.

For instance, in 2022, Polygiene acquired SteriTouch to expand the company’s antimicrobial additives offerings for plastics, coatings, and paints.

In addition, engineering plastic has better mechanical properties and dimensions and therefore is used in transportation, construction, and electrical and industrial machinery.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors are likely to boost market growth over the projected period.

Recent Developments

• In May 2022, Sanitized AG launched a new product, OX20, which does not contain any biocides and is used on cotton, viscose, or synthetic fibers.

• Sanitized Puretec, a textile antimicrobial solution, was introduced by Sanitized AG in November 2021, which is metal-free, non-leaching, and particle-free to prevent the growth of bacteria.

• In March 2021, Saniconcentrate, a new additive, was introduced by Parx Materials. This additive creates antimicrobial polymers that can halt the spread of dangerous germs and viruses.

• A new patented range of antimicrobial-blocking polymer fusion solutions was introduced by Polyfuze Graphics Corp in April 2020.

