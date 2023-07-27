Avalyn Pharma Invited to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE , July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, announced that CEO Lyn Baranowski will participate in the 43rd annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, which is being held August 7-10, 2023 in Boston, MA. During her scheduled fireside chat, Ms. Baranowski will provide a corporate and clinical update and her strategy for bringing the company’s pipeline of inhaled pulmonary therapies through clinical development. Details of Ms. Baranowski’s presentation are as follows:

Format: Fireside chat

Date / Time: August 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel