Anthem Venture Partners Celebrates Surf Air Mobility’s NYSE Direct Listing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Venture Partners (“Anthem”), a leading venture capital firm at the forefront of innovation, announced today that its portfolio company Surf Air Mobility (“Surf Air”) will mark a significant milestone when it begins trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.



Surf Air’s direct listing is anticipated to take place Thursday on the NYSE under the symbol ‘SRFM’. This milestone reflects the exceptional potential of Surf Air Mobility’s mission to develop a regional air mobility ecosystem for operating flight services in a sustainable manner.

William Woodward, Managing Partner at Anthem Venture Partners, guided Surf Air for many years on its road to the public market, serving as the founding investor and lead investor in Surf Air’s Seed and Series A financing rounds.

Mr. Woodward's instrumental role in driving the development and expansion of Surf Air proved to be the cornerstone of the company's remarkable success. Being among the esteemed founding investors, Mr. Woodward has consistently remained a pivotal figure within the organization, demonstrating exceptional leadership in handpicking and establishing the current management team. His unwavering dedication and close collaboration with the team extended seamlessly throughout their journey to becoming listed on the NYSE.

Surf Air’s launch as a public company marks the latest milestone for Anthem and Mr. Woodward, who on Tuesday, July 25 rang the opening bell at Nasdaq for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III, a SPAC that recently merged with Carmell Therapeutics Corp. Mr. Woodward was a founding director at Alpha Healthcare. Mr. Woodward will attend the Surf Air opening bell ceremony at the NYSE on Thursday.

Mr. Woodward expressed his excitement about Surf Air’s listing, stating, "The successful listing of Surf Air Mobility is a testament to the team's dedication to creating innovative aviation and technology solutions for new EV air mobility. We are proud to have supported Surf Air Mobility’s growth and development, and we believe their public listing will further accelerate their positive impact on the aviation industry."

The success of Surf Air Mobility’s direct listing underscores the value of Anthem Venture Partners strategic investments and ongoing support for its portfolio companies across several industries including biotechnology and financial technology, among others. As an active partner, Anthem remains committed to nurturing innovation, driving success across its portfolio and to making a difference in the world.

About Anthem Venture Partners

Anthem Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Santa Monica, California. We invest primarily in early-stage Series A and B technology companies with a focus on Southern California investments. Our typical deal size is an initial investment between $1 million and $5 million and a reserve for follow-on investments. We believe that entrepreneurship can unlock human potential and make the world a better place and look for big problems in the world that have technology solutions and test many ideas in parallel. As an active healthcare investor, we often partner with leading academic institutions and their technology transfer offices to commercialize breakthrough technologies in life sciences. For more information visit www.anthemvp.com.

To learn more about Surf Air Mobility’s direct listing, visit www.surfair.com .