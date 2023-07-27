Aqua Metals to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 9, 2023

RENO, Nev., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a business update after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/aqms or from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aquametals.com/. Alternatively, interested parties can access the audio call by dialing 877-407-9708 (toll-free) or 201-689-8259 (international).

Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay will be available until February 9, 2024 by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13740097. The webcast replay will also be available in the investor events section of the Aqua Metals website.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

