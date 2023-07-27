Maersk Selects Berkshire Grey's Advanced Robotic Solutions for UK Showcase Warehouse, 2023 Deployment

BEDFORD, Mass. and LIVERPOOL, U.K., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Maersk, an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains, today announce their first collaboration in the UK. The project, to be deployed ahead of peak in its 685,000 sq ft facility at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway, is part of Maersk’s key visions of leveraging cutting-edge technology to integrate logistics and offer flexible and resilient end-to-end solutions to its customers.



Details of the project:

Maximize SKU coverage across a variety of Maersk customers / use cases

Increase resilience and flexibility to the supply chain

Continue to build on Maersk’s commitment to sustainability

Fast deployment and minimal interruption to the existing warehouse infrastructure

The BG technology, deployed across multiple industry use-cases throughout North America, easily integrates into existing fulfillment processes to sort orders 3X faster, improves upstream batch inventory picking by up to 33% and handles 100% of typical SKU assortments, order profiles and packages. The successful deployment of the BG Robotic Shuttle Put Walls (BG RSPW) will enable Maersk to further optimize its warehouse operations and strengthen Maersk’s position further by providing a larger array of services for their customers.

"Berkshire Grey's AI-enabled robotic solutions have a proven track record across various industries in North America and we are delighted to tap into these benefits for our customers in UK now," says Fergus Whinham, Area Head of the "Fulfilled by Maersk" product in UK & Ireland. "This sophisticated, flexible system reflects our commitment to optimizing processes and better serving our customers in rapidly evolving markets."

"This project represents an opportunity for BG to collaborate with the Maersk team on their vision to take its customers’ supply chains to the next level; streamlining processes and enhancing productivity through cutting-edge technology,” said Steve Johnson, President and COO of Berkshire Grey. “We are excited to collaborate closely, leveraging our expertise and passion for automation, to create a transformative impact for Maersk and their customers."

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

Contacts:

Media: Cailin Radcliffe

Berkshire Grey, Inc.

press@berkshiregrey.com