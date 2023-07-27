Stronghold Digital Mining Purchases 2,000 New A1346 Bitcoin Miners From Canaan Inc. and the Companies Expand Their Existing Bitcoin Mining Agreement with an Additional 2,000 A1346 Miners

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”), a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today jointly announced an agreement whereby Stronghold has purchased from Canaan 2,000 new, latest-generation A1346 Bitcoin miners for a total purchase price of approximately $3 million. The miners are expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 for use at Stronghold’s wholly-owned Panther Creek Facility. Stronghold has also amended and expanded its existing hosting agreement with Cantaloupe Digital LLC, a subsidiary of Canaan, with the addition of 2,000 A1346 miners under the same terms as those of the previously announced Bitcoin Mining Agreement dated April 27, 2023.



“We are very excited to expand our relationship with Canaan through the purchase of the A1346 miners, their most efficient Bitcoin miners,” said Greg Beard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stronghold. “These miners are among our best performers in our air-cooled StrongBox containers and provide an attractive value proposition given the combination of high hash rate, energy efficiency, and price point. The purchase of these miners further demonstrates our extreme focus on capital efficiency.”

“As we have demonstrated in 2023, we believe that our approach to acquiring Bitcoin miners is differentiated from our peers. We are able to fund the purchase of the 2,000 A1346 out of our currently available cash on hand. Additionally, the expansion of our hosting agreement allows us to further retain exposure to Bitcoin mining economics and power upside, consistent with our vertically integrated business model. This compares favorably versus our peers that are announcing large miner orders that we believe will require, in some cases, substantial future equity offerings,” said Mr. Beard. “Similar to our miner purchases earlier in the year, we believe that the cash flow uplift from this expansion will allow us to recover our entire investment in less than one year based on current hash price, forward power prices, and 95% assumed miner uptime.”

Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, “We are delighted to continue and upgrade our existing collaboration with Stronghold. At Canaan, our focus has always been on delivering products that embody advanced technology, outstanding performance, exceptional quality, and high maintainability. Beyond our products, we are committed to elevating value for our clients through unparalleled service, striving to maximize their capital efficiency to the utmost. Our dedication has distinguished us with world-class service, flexible win-win solutions, and unwavering long-term support. We are proud of the trust that Stronghold has placed in our brand, and we sincerely value our continuing collaboration.”

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

About Canaan

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan’s vision is “super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it.” Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan’s founding team shipped to its customers the world’s first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin’s history under the brand name, Avalon. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

