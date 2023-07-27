Elys Game Technology Obtains Class III Contractor License to Provide Sports Wagering Services in North Dakota

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that the Company has been granted a Class III Contractor license by the Three Affiliated Tribes Gaming Commission to provide goods and services to the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge (“4 Bears”), situated at 202 Frontage Rd, in New Town, North Dakota. The Company’s subsidiary Elys Gameboard Technologies, LLC is providing sports betting technology and bookmaking services to 4 Bears and represents the Company’s plans to continue expansion of its Elys America brand and leading-edge sportsbook products throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The 4 Bears sportsbook will offer a full array of sports events on the new Elys America event wagering system including NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR Racing as well as college football and basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters situated throughout the newly remodeled Vegas style sportsbook bar and lounge. The 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is an award-winning destination for gaming, live entertainment, dining, lodging and conventions located on the beautiful Lake Sakakawea State Park in North Dakota. The recently remodeled establishment features 90 guest rooms and spa, gaming and fine dining steakhouse, sports bar with dining room and gaming stations, as well as a variety of meeting rooms and offices.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting , e-sports, virtual sports, online casino , poker, bingo, interactive games and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software .

The Company provides sports betting software , online casino software , services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com .

