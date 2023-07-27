Surgical Tubing Market Is Expected To Be Valued at US$ 5.20 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical tubing market stands at US$ 2.38 billion in 2023, according to the newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of surgical tubing solutions are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. Increasing requirements for surgical devices in various medical procedures along with rising funding by government organizations on healthcare and related facilities are estimated to fuel demand for surgical tubing.



Surgical tubing is manufactured from latex and is easily available in various thicknesses and diameters. Key improvements in the quality of surgical tubing are predicted to boost market growth opportunities. Moreover, the rising use of surgical tubing in numerous medical or surgical processes is projected to contribute to market growth.

Several companies, in recent years, have been investing at a significant rate in various R&D activities to enrich their product portfolio with new product launches. Significant technological advancements are taking place in the healthcare sector, which is forecasted to offer lucrative opportunities for suppliers of surgical tubing across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The size of the global surgical tubing market was US$ 2.2 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for surgical tubing stands at a market value of US$ 2.38 billion in 2023.

Sales of surgical tubing are forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 8.1% through 2033.

The global market is projected to reach US$ 5.20 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for polyvinyl chloride surgical tubing is predicted to increase at a significant rate over the decade.



“Growing geriatric population prone to healthcare issues, adoption of minimally invasive medical processes, and rising demand for various surgical devices are predicted to propel sales of surgical tubing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Diverse Applications of Surgical Tubing in Medical Procedures

Surgical tubing is a hollow and flexible tube that is specially designed for surgical and medical applications. It is an essential product that can be utilized in a wide variety of medical procedures, including suction, drainage, fluid transfer, and other similar functions.

Surgical tubing is manufactured from different materials, including synthetic and rubber materials such as latex, silicone, and thermoplastics elastomers such as PVC (polyvinyl chloride), etc. Each of these materials offers some significant properties that include durability, resistance to sterilization and chemicals, biocompatibility, and flexibility making them more suitable for multiple medical applications.

Polyvinyl Chloride-based Surgical Tubing Experiencing Increased Demand

Demand for polyvinyl chloride is increasing owing to its growing use in the production of intravenous and various other medical tubing. Further, it also finds applications to produce blood bags and similar containers that are not breakable. PVC bags are widely used because of their accommodating properties.

Implementation of Stringent Regulations Hindering Market Expansion

There are certain governing bodies that regulate the production and distribution of surgical tubes, especially in the healthcare sector. Sterilization, safety, and quality control rules are projected to create challenges for businesses and thus leading to increased costs of production, which adversely impact market expansion.

