Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $22.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $29.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.44 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.84%, annualized return on average common equity was 8.03% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 10.67%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented on the quarterly financial results, “We are quite pleased with our continued steady loan growth of 3% year-to-date. Overall, deposit balances remain fairly stable while customers shift funds toward time deposits and higher yielding accounts. Asset quality remains stellar and continues to improve with lower nonperforming assets year-over-year which reduces our concern over any significant near term credit degradation in our loan portfolio. Management elected to maintain higher on-balance sheet liquidity balances in response to the volatility in the banking industry this quarter which had a slight negative impact on the net interest margin.”

Regarding the Company’s pending merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc., Mr. Shara added, “We continue our interaction with the regulators and have been providing additional information in order to further support our applications for approval of the merger. The companies have made significant progress in various integration initiatives through outstanding teamwork from both banks. We look forward to receiving regulatory approval and combining our two great franchises into the best bank in New Jersey.”  

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Loan growth for the second quarter of $148.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to the linked first quarter of 2023 was attributable to expansion primarily in the commercial loan portfolios and in the residential mortgage portfolio.
  • Second quarter 2023 results continue to be impacted by the increasing market rate environment. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 24 basis points to 2.83% from 3.07% in the prior quarter and decreased 55 basis points from 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022. For more information, please see "Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income" below.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 27% to $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $16.9 million in the linked quarter.
  • In response to the volatility in the banking industry beginning in the first quarter of 2023 caused by high-profile bank failures, the Company instituted measures to maintain its liquidity including proactively reaching out to clients and maximizing our funding sources. These measures included increasing our usage of our insured cash sweep ("ICS") product as a method to increase the level of customers' deposit insurance. As of June 30 2023, the Bank had on-balance sheet liquidity and funding capacity that represented 127% of adjusted uninsured deposits.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023 declined from previous periods as a result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in the yields on interest-earning assets driven by the increase in market interest rates. The increasing rate environment also caused a change in customers' banking behaviors causing them to move funds from lower yielding interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts to higher yielding time deposits.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 of $71.5 million decreased $8.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $147.5 million decreased $3.2 million from the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 of 2.83% decreased 55 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and decreased 24 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased 25 basis points to 2.95% from the same period last year.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased 110 basis points to 4.71% as compared to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2022 and increased 15 basis points as compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the yield on average assets was 4.63% compared to 3.42% for the same period last year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.59% compared to 0.40% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.11% for the first quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.35% compared to 0.37% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $6.7 million, a decrease of $394,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $486,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume resulting from the higher interest rate environment. Commissions and fees decreased $692,000 driven primarily by a decrease in investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was a decline in losses on equity securities which totaled $135,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $364,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts increased $133,000 from the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $12.9 million, a decrease of $909,000 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume. Commissions and fees decreased $873,000 driven primarily by a decrease in loan fees and investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances were gains on equity securities of $13,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to losses of $849,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $296,000 from the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 of $47.0 million increased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. FDIC insurance expense increased $955,000 due to an increase in the 2023 assessment rate related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion. Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $351,000 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to decreased marketing expense.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $95.6 million increased $586,000 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits which increased $3.0 million resulting primarily from increased commissions, bonus expense, share based compensation expense and normal merit increases. FDIC expense increased from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023 for the same reasons referred to above in the quarterly comparison. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in merger-related expenses which totaled $537,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4.6 million during the six months ended June 20, 2022. Merger-related expense during the current year was a result of the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, while merger-related expense for the first half of 2022 was due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 22.7% compared to 24.7% for the second quarter of 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 22.8% compared to 24.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the first half of 2023 was primarily for the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023, total assets were $10.90 billion, an increase of $114.1 million, compared to December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, total loans increased $235.2 million to $8.10 billion while investment securities decreased $98.8 million to $1.94 billion from December 31, 2022. On the funding side, total deposits decreased $122.8 million from December 31, 2022, to $8.44 billion at June 30, 2023, During the first six months of 2023, transaction and savings accounts decreased $717.9 million while time deposits increased $595.1 million, including an increase in brokered deposits of $116.9 million. At June 30, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 95.93%. As of June 30 2023, the Bank had on-balance sheet liquidity and funding capacity that represented 127% of adjusted uninsured deposits. Federal funds and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased $209.9 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, to fund deposit runoff and to fund loan growth.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $16.1 million or 0.15% of total assets compared to $22.2 million, or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.20% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans resulted primarily from an improvement in asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $74.0 million, 0.91% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $68.8 million, 0.93% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $140,000 or 0% of average loans compared to $141,000 or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision in the 2023 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.4 million, a benefit for credit losses on investment securities of $171,000 and a benefit for off-balance-sheet exposures of $304,000.

Capital

At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $1.13 billion compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022, a 2% increase, resulting primarily from net income, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17% at June 30, 2023. The book value per common share increased 3% to $17.40 at June 30, 2023 compared to $16.82 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $13.10 and $12.47 at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At June 30, 2023, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.38% and 8.02%, respectively, compared to 10.51% and 8.01% at June 30, 2022. On July 25, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on August 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of three financial institutions); successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.90 billion in total assets at June 30, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fifth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or call 973-697-6140 for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023   2022   2023   2022 
Income Statement       
Net interest income$71,542  $80,302  $147,467  $150,690 
Provision for credit losses (1,947)  (3,644)  (9,840)  (9,916)
Gains on sales of loans 229   715   659   2,141 
(Loss) gain on equity securities (135)  (364)  13   (849)
Other noninterest income 6,575   6,712   12,262   12,551 
Merger-related expenses (242)     (537)  (4,585)
Other noninterest expense (46,766)  (45,068)  (95,076)  (90,442)
Pretax income 29,256   38,653   54,948   59,590 
Provision for income taxes (6,628)  (9,536)  (12,515)  (14,544)
Net income$22,628  $29,117  $42,433  $45,046 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.34  $0.44  $0.65  $0.69 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.34  $0.44  $0.64  $0.69 
Dividends paid per common share$0.145  $0.145  $0.290  $0.280 
Weighted average shares - basic 65,059   64,828   65,013   64,397 
Weighted average shares - diluted 65,172   64,989   65,200   64,615 
        
Selected Operating Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets 0.84%  1.15%  0.80%  0.89%
Annualized return on average common equity 8.03%  10.71%  7.60%  8.31%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 10.67%  14.45%  10.13%  11.16%
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.71%  3.61%  4.63%  3.42%
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.59%  0.40%  2.35%  0.37%
Annualized net interest spread 2.12%  3.22%  2.28%  3.05%
Annualized net interest margin 2.83%  3.38%  2.95%  3.20%
Efficiency ratio (1) 58.82%  50.69%  58.32%  54.01%
Stockholders' equity to total assets     10.38%  10.51%
Book value per common share    $17.40  $16.82 
Tangible book value per common share (1)    $13.10  $12.47 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.02%  8.01%
        
Asset Quality Ratios    June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.91%  0.93%
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.20%  0.30%
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.15%  0.21%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     %  0.21%

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures      


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(dollars in thousands)    June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End      
Loans    $8,101,287  $7,408,540 
Allowance for credit losses     73,965   68,836 
Investment securities     1,938,611   2,124,213 
Total assets     10,897,966   10,374,178 
Total deposits     8,444,681   8,501,804 
Short-term borrowings     938,718   432,206 
Other borrowings     219,486   219,027 
Stockholders' equity     1,131,702   1,090,145 
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data       
Loans$7,999,285  $7,229,175  $7,950,129  $7,125,893 
Investment securities 2,068,073   2,188,199   2,092,439   2,104,355 
Interest-earning assets 10,214,142   9,588,396   10,153,081   9,546,575 
Total assets 10,808,261   10,192,140   10,753,835   10,165,437 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,935,776   2,310,702   1,987,635   2,252,693 
Savings deposits 830,836   1,153,591   879,545   1,142,536 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,007,867   4,369,067   4,115,349   4,384,215 
Time deposits 1,722,935   803,421   1,555,230   841,214 
Total deposits 8,497,414   8,636,781   8,537,759   8,620,658 
Short-term borrowings 813,471   130,242   716,082   117,508 
Other borrowings 219,425   218,958   219,366   218,474 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,594,534   6,675,279   7,485,572   6,703,947 
Stockholders' equity 1,130,563   1,090,613   1,125,488   1,093,248 


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  For the For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Interest Income        
Loans and fees $105,261  $76,973  $205,742  $144,782 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  1,981   235   2,709   417 
Taxable investment securities and other  11,939   8,285   23,493   14,994 
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,587   1,442   3,229   2,744 
Total Interest Income  120,768   86,935   235,173   162,937 
Interest Expense        
Deposits  36,704   4,829   65,862   8,868 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  10,365   150   17,587   170 
Other borrowings  2,157   1,654   4,257   3,209 
Total Interest Expense  49,226   6,633   87,706   12,247 
Net Interest Income  71,542   80,302   147,467   150,690 
Provision for credit losses  1,947   3,644   9,840   9,916 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  69,595   76,658   137,627   140,774 
Noninterest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,844   2,711   5,633   5,337 
Commissions and fees  1,863   2,555   3,788   4,661 
Income on bank owned life insurance  1,021   820   1,797   1,650 
Gain (loss) on equity securities  (135)  (364)  13   (849)
Gains on sales of loans  229   715   659   2,141 
Swap income  361   399   417   399 
Other income  486   227   627   504 
Total Noninterest Income  6,669   7,063   12,934   13,843 
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits  27,585   26,938   57,581   54,617 
Premises and equipment  7,992   7,679   15,969   15,651 
FDIC insurance  1,627   672   2,590   1,344 
Data processing  2,025   1,891   3,887   3,561 
Merger-related expenses  242      537   4,585 
Other operating expenses  7,537   7,888   15,049   15,269 
Total Noninterest Expense  47,008   45,068   95,613   95,027 
Income before provision for income taxes  29,256   38,653   54,948   59,590 
Provision for income taxes  6,628   9,536   12,515   14,544 
Net Income $22,628  $29,117  $42,433  $45,046 
Per Share of Common Stock      
Basic earnings $0.34  $0.44  $0.65  $0.69 
Diluted earnings $0.34  $0.44  $0.64  $0.69 
Dividends $0.145  $0.145  $0.290  $0.280 


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash $194,256  $223,299 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks  25,286   12,651 
Total cash and cash equivalents  219,542   235,950 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $0 at June 30, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022)  988,973   1,054,312 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $730,805 at June 30, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $146 at June 30, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022)  879,106   923,308 
Equity securities, at fair value  17,429   17,283 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost  53,103   42,483 
Loans held for sale  563   536 
Loans, net of deferred fees  8,101,287   7,866,050 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  73,965   70,264 
Net loans  8,027,322   7,795,786 
Premises and equipment, net  55,114   55,429 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  18,478   20,052 
Accrued interest receivable  34,232   33,374 
Goodwill  271,829   271,829 
Other identifiable intangible assets  8,060   9,088 
Bank owned life insurance  158,193   156,985 
Other assets  166,022   167,425 
Total Assets $10,897,966  $10,783,840 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing $1,866,252  $2,113,289 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,775,184   5,246,005 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under  1,330,090   901,505 
Time deposits over $250 thousand  473,155   306,672 
Total deposits  8,444,681   8,567,471 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  938,718   728,797 
Other borrowings  25,000   25,000 
Subordinated debentures  194,486   194,264 
Operating lease liabilities  19,710   21,449 
Other liabilities  143,669   138,272 
Total Liabilities  9,766,264   9,675,253 
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,159,220 shares and outstanding 65,028,185 shares at June 30, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022  856,807   855,425 
Retained earnings  352,779   329,375 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022  (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (76,432)  (74,761)
Total Stockholders' Equity  1,131,702   1,108,587 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $10,897,966  $10,783,840 


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Income Statement          
Net interest income $71,542  $75,925  $81,640  $80,285  $80,302 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses  (1,947)  (7,893)  2,760   (1,358)  (3,644)
Gains on sales of loans  229   430   269   355   715 
Gains (loss) on equity securities  (135)  148   11   (464)  (364)
Other noninterest income  6,575   5,687   6,743   7,342   6,712 
Merger-related expenses  (242)  (295)  (533)  (3,488)   
Other noninterest expense  (46,766)  (48,310)  (44,837)  (44,323)  (45,068)
Pretax income  29,256   25,692   46,053   38,349   38,653 
Provision for income taxes  (6,628)  (5,887)  (12,476)  (9,603)  (9,536)
Net income $22,628  $19,805  $33,577  $28,746  $29,117 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.34  $0.30  $0.51  $0.44  $0.44 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.34  $0.30  $0.51  $0.44  $0.44 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.145 
Dividends paid $9,529  $9,500  $9,505  $9,506  $9,507 
Weighted average shares - basic  65,059   64,966   64,854   64,842   64,828 
Weighted average shares - diluted  65,173   65,228   65,222   65,061   64,989 
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets  0.84%  0.75%  1.26%  1.10%  1.15%
Annualized return on average common equity  8.03%  7.17%  12.19%  10.33%  10.71%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  10.67%  9.57%  16.42%  13.87%  14.45%
Annualized net interest margin  2.83%  3.07%  3.28%  3.28%  3.38%
Efficiency ratio (1)  58.82%  57.84%  49.67%  49.76%  50.69%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets  10.38%  10.40%  10.28%  10.29%  10.51%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  8.02%  8.02%  7.88%  7.83%  8.01%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio  11.43%  11.33%  11.24%  11.16%  11.12%
Total risk-based ratio  14.03%  13.93%  13.83%  13.78%  13.74%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.17%  9.13%  9.16%  9.10%  9.05%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.90%  10.81%  10.71%  10.62%  10.57%
Book value per common share $17.40  $17.33  $17.09  $16.70  $16.82 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $13.10  $13.01  $12.76  $12.36  $12.47 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End        
Loans $8,101,287  $7,952,553  $7,866,050  $7,568,826  $7,408,540 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  73,965   71,403   70,264   68,879   68,836 
Investment securities  1,938,611   1,994,927   2,037,386   2,047,186   2,124,213 
Total assets  10,897,966   10,837,241   10,783,840   10,515,599   10,374,178 
Total deposits  8,444,681   8,536,943   8,567,471   8,677,799   8,501,804 
Short-term borrowings  938,718   813,328   728,797   357,787   432,206 
Other borrowings  219,486   219,376   219,264   219,148   219,027 
Stockholders' equity  1,131,702   1,126,580   1,108,587   1,082,406   1,090,145 
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $2,991,124  $2,943,897  $2,906,014  $2,873,824  $2,777,003 
Owner occupied commercial  1,201,049   1,205,635   1,246,189   1,141,290   1,179,527 
Multifamily  1,314,255   1,275,771   1,260,814   1,186,036   1,134,938 
Non-owner occupied residential  205,818   210,203   218,026   222,597   221,339 
Commercial, industrial and other  594,401   562,287   606,276   612,494   647,531 
Paycheck Protection Program  389   390   435   734   10,404 
Construction  354,918   404,994   380,100   381,109   370,777 
Equipment financing  173,469   161,889   151,575   137,999   134,136 
Residential mortgages  922,109   857,427   765,552   690,453   622,417 
Consumer and home equity  343,755   330,060   331,069   322,290   310,468 
Total loans $8,101,287  $7,952,553  $7,866,050  $7,568,826  $7,408,540 
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $1,866,252  $1,998,590  $2,113,289  $2,288,902  $2,330,550 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,775,184   4,918,041   5,246,005   5,354,716   5,407,212 
Time deposits  1,803,245   1,620,312   1,208,177   1,034,181   764,042 
Total deposits $8,444,681  $8,536,943  $8,567,471  $8,677,799  $8,501,804 
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio  95.9%  93.2%  91.8%  87.2%  87.1%
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $7,999,285  $7,900.426  $7,729,510  $7,517,878  $7,229,175 
Investment securities  2,068,073   2,117.076   2,145,252   2,160,719   2,188,199 
Interest-earning assets  10,214,142   10,091.341   9,923,173   9,755,797   9,588,396 
Total assets  10,808,261   10,698.807   10,534,884   10,358,600   10,192,140 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  1,935,776   2,040,070   2,240,197   2,325,391   2,310,702 
Savings deposits  830,836   928.796   1,001,870   1,092,222   1,153,591 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,007,867   4,224.024   4,389,672   4,337,559   4,369,067 
Time deposits  1,722,935   1,385.661   1,100,911   905,735   803,421 
Total deposits  8,497,414   8,578.551   8,732,650   8,660,907   8,636,781 
Short-term borrowings  813,471   617.611   311,875   240,728   130,242 
Other borrowings  219,425   219.308   219,202   219,082   218,958 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,594,534   7,375,400   7,023,530   6,795,326   6,675,279 
Stockholders' equity  1,130,563   1,120.356   1,092,720   1,104,145   1,090,613 


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs      
Assets          
Loans  5.22%  5.10%  4.84%  4.43%  4.22%
Taxable investment securities and other  2.74%  2.61%  2.41%  2.12%  1.81%
Tax-exempt securities  2.45%  2.41%  2.36%  2.12%  2.02%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts  5.41%  4.00%  3.68%  2.21%  0.55%
Total interest-earning assets  4.71%  4.56%  4.31%  3.90%  3.61%
Liabilities          
Savings accounts  0.26%  0.28%  0.29%  0.25%  0.18%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  2.16%  1.85%  1.46%  0.97%  0.33%
Time deposits  3.39%  2.71%  1.77%  1.00%  0.39%
Borrowings  4.80%  4.46%  3.52%  2.15%  2.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.59%  2.11%  1.50%  0.94%  0.40%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)  2.12%  2.45%  2.81%  2.96%  3.22%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)  2.83%  3.07%  3.28%  3.28%  3.38%
Annualized cost of deposits  1.73%  1.38%  0.99%  0.62%  0.22%
Loan Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $71,403  $70,264  $68,879  $68,836  $67,112 
Provision for credit losses on loans  2,422   1,213   1,464   11   1,583 
Charge-offs  (148)  (139)  (138)  (56)  (365)
Recoveries  288   65   59   88   506 
Balance at end of period $73,965  $71,403  $70,264  $68,879  $68,836 
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Non owner occupied commercial $  $  $  $  $(4)
Owner occupied commercial  (6)           (337)
Non owner occupied residential               
Commercial, industrial and other  (163)  (35)  (24)  (49)  272 
Construction  13             
Equipment finance  12   46   51   (23)  (40)
Residential mortgages               
Consumer and home equity  4   63   52   40   (32)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $(140) $74  $79  $(32) $(141)


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Non-Performing Assets (1)          
Non owner occupied commercial $864  $908  $618  $307  $324 
Owner occupied commercial  8,076   8,757   9,439   10,322   12,587 
Multifamily  266   584          
Non owner occupied residential  41      441   868   839 
Commercial, industrial and other  1,737   2,221   2,978   3,623   4,882 
Construction     980   980       
Equipment finance  644   379   114   226   112 
Residential mortgages  1,954   1,918   2,011   2,226   2,249 
Consumer and home equity  2,486   1,131   781   798   1,168 
Total non-accrual loans  16,068   16,878   17,362   18,370   22,161 
Total non-performing assets $16,068  $16,878  $17,362  $18,370  $22,161 
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $  $  $  $31  $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing $  $  $2,640  $3,113  $3,189 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.91%  0.90%  0.89%  0.91%  0.93%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans  0.20%  0.21%  0.22%  0.24%  0.30%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.15%  0.16%  0.16%  0.17%  0.21%
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  %  %  %  % (0.01)%

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $1,131,702  $1,126,580  $1,108,587  $1,082,406  $1,090,145 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  8,060   8,572   9,088   9,669   10,250 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $851,813  $846,179  $827,670  $800,908  $808,066 
Shares outstanding at end of period  65,028   65,017   64,872   64,804   64,794 
Book value per share - GAAP $17.40  $17.33  $17.09  $16.70  $16.82 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $13.10  $13.01  $12.76  $12.36  $12.47 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $851,813  $846,179  $827,670  $800,908  $808,066 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $10,897,966  $10,837,241  $10,783,840  $10,515,599  $10,374,178 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  8,060   8,572   9,088   9,669   10,250 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $10,618,077  $10,556,840  $10,502,923  $10,234,101  $10,092,099 
Common equity to assets - GAAP  10.38%  10.40%  10.28%  10.29%  10.51%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP  8.02%  8.02%  7.88%  7.83%  8.01%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $22,628  $19,805  $33,577  $28,746  $29,117 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,130,563  $1,120,356  $1,092,720  $1,104,145  $1,090,613 
Less: Average goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  8,353   8,904   9,386   9,982   10,569 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $850,381  $839,623  $811,505  $822,334  $808,215 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  8.03%  7.17%  12.19%  10.33%  10.71%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  10.67%  9.57%  16.42%  13.87%  14.45%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $47,008  $48,605  $45,370  $47,811  $45,068 
Less:          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  512   516   581   581   593 
Merger-related expenses  242   295   533   3,488    
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $46,254  $47,794  $44,256  $43,742  $44,475 
Net interest income $71,542  $75,925  $81,640  $80,285  $80,302 
Total noninterest income  6,669   6,265   7,023   7,233   7,063 
Total revenue  78,211   82,190   88,663   87,518   87,365 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  422   436   443   395   382 
Total revenue, as adjusted $78,633  $82,626  $89,106  $87,913  $87,747 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  58.82%  57.84%  49.67%  49.76%  50.69%


 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2023   2022 
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   
Net income - GAAP$42,433  $45,046 
    
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$1,125,488  $1,093,249 
Less: Average goodwill 271,829   268,637 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 8,627   10,709 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$845,032  $813,903 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 7.60%  8.31%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 10.13%  11.16%
    
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio   
Total noninterest expense$95,613  $95,027 
Less:   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,028   1,189 
Merger-related expenses 537   4,585 
Long term debt extinguishment costs     
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$94,048  $89,253 
Net interest income$147,467  $150,690 
Noninterest income 12,934   13,843 
Total revenue$160,401  $164,533 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 858   729 
Less: Gains on sales of investment securities     
Total revenue, as adjusted$161,259  $165,262 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 58.32%  54.01%