LED Lighting and Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Hosts Q1 Call Wed., August 9th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2024 first quarter fiscal results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that morning.



Webcast / Call Details Date / Time: Wednesday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI18c3046d398145808d736f4680aaa403 Pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #. Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65gxakct

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR