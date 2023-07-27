New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indigo Dyes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480212/?utm_source=GNW



Global Indigo Dyes Market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate in the projected period 2024-28.Indigo dyes are natural dyes extracted from the indigo plant.



Since ancient times, the primary application of natural dyes has been to color cotton as a dyestuff.Leguminous plants, Indigofera genus, dyers knotweed, woad, and Phoenician snails are some significant sources of indigo dyes that are found naturally.



Indigo dyes are widely used to produce dyeable fabrics, such as cotton, woollen, polyester, and synthetic fibres like rayon.

Indigo dyes have large molecule particles that adhere and remain at the outer surface of the fibres.Due to the properties of indigo, the fabric is dyed and provides its desired appearance through various washing and finishing processes.



Indigo dyes help denim fabric get a natural appearance. Apart from these, the rising usage of indigo dye for various non-textile applications such as printing inks, paper, painting & coating, and other applications by the end user is expected to propel the demand for indigo dyes in the market worldwide for the projected period.

Growing Demand from Textile Industries

Indigo dyes are now the third most common group of enzymes employed in the industry because of their capacity to change cellulosic fibres in a regulated and desired manner to enhance the quality of fabrics.In place of pumice stones, cellulases are employed to release indigo dye, while bio-stoning provides softness and a faded appearance to denim clothing.



Indigo fibres have high characteristics of colour fastness and are broadly used for dyeing denim.Changing lifestyles and dressing preferences are raising the demand for denim jeans in the market as they are comfortable, impacting the indigo dye demand.



Every year, approximately one billion pairs of jeans are dyed with indigo dye worldwide, and to fulfill the industry demand, almost 70000 tons of indigo dye are produced. According to the Bangladesh government, there is an upsurge in the export of dye to the US by 42.25% in terms of value during 2021-22, and it remains one of the top apparel exporters in the world. Growing demand for other fabrics such as silk, rayon, woollen, and polyester fibres where indigo dye is required will positively impact the market growth. Hence, the growing demand for the product, as mentioned above, is expected to drive the demand for the indigo dyes market in the forecasted period.

Rising Demand for Paint and Coating

Rising demand from paper, printing, and construction for painting or printing applications is propelling the demand for indigo dyes in the market.Indigo dyes are used in painting floors and walls of houses and as ink for printing purposes in the paper and printing sector.



In the medical industry, an indigo dye compound named "Indirubin" provides antitumor treatment within the cancer cells of animals.Apart from these, it is used to treat different health issues like sore throat, psoriasis, eczema, saliva gland, ulcers in the mouth, and gingivitis.



It is also deemed an ingredient that can be used to treat inflammations and bacterial infections in plants.House paint, brush-in cap bottles, paint pens, and spray paint are typical applications of indigo dyes.



Therefore, the growing demand for indigo dyes as paints, ink, and medicine from the end user is expected to influence the indigo dye market growth worldwide positively.

Growing Research and Development

Introducing new enhanced products and applications have emerged because of increasing technological development in the Global Indigo Dye Market that offer superior performance attributes to traditional indigo dyes.Apart from these, growing people’s awareness about natural dyes due to environmental and health concerns created by the extensive use of synthetic dyes.



In addition, efforts to acquire new market share and gain profitability through acquisition and merger are expected to create a lucrative market in the anticipated period.

Recent Development

Dye-sensitized solar cells have been considered alternatives to silicon solar cells because of their simple structure and minimal fabricating cost.A significant advancement in dye-sensitized solar cells technique has increased the chance of lucrative market growth of indigo dyes.



Indigo dyes are replacing expensive chemical synthesis processes and high-cost metal complex sensitizers as they are extracted through the primary method.

Market Segmentation

Global Indigo Dyes Market is segmented based on product type, sales channel, and application.Based on product type, the market is divided into synthetic indigo dye and natural indigo dye.



Based on sales channels, the market is divided into direct and indirect.Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into textile and non-textile applications.



Based on textile application, the market is divided into printing and dyeing. Based on non-textile applications, the market is divided into printing inks, paper, painting & coating, and others.

Market Players

DyStar L.P., Sam Vegetable Colours Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Hua-Chem Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Liyang Skyblue Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Taifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Kirpal Export Overseas, Jacquard Fabrics, Inc., Jihua Group, and Guangzhou Diyi Dyeing Factory Co Ltd. are the key players operating in the Global Indigo Dyes Market.



