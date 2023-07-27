New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrolase Enzymes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480211/?utm_source=GNW



Global Hydrolase Enzymes market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecasted period of 2024-2028F due to growing demand for biofuel production where hydrolase enzymes are used. The demand for Biofuel in 2021 reached 155,400 million liters annually, returning to near 2019 levels which shows the rise in demand for biofuels to 8700 million liters year-on-year.

The Hydrolase Enzymes market is a segment of the industrial enzymes market, which includes enzymes used for a variety of industrial applications, such as food and beverage processing, biofuel production, and animal feed additives.Hydrolase Enzymes are a type of industrial enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of different types of chemical bonds, including ester bonds, glycosidic bonds, and peptide bonds.



Hydrolase Enzymes have a wide range of applications that include the food industry for improving the texture and flavor of food products, as well as in the production of biofuels and other industrial processes. Some examples of Hydrolase Enzymes include amylases, which break down starch into sugars, proteases, which break down proteins into amino acids; and lipases, which break down fats into fatty acids and glycerol.

Global Hydrolase Enzymes Market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted years and is driven by increasing demand from various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Increasing Demand of Hydrolase Enzymes from the Food and Beverages Industry

The food and beverage industry is a major consumer of Hydrolase Enzymes.Hydrolase Enzymes are used in various food processing applications to improve the texture, flavor, and appearance of food products, as well as to enhance their nutritional value.



One example of Hydrolase Enzymes used in the food and beverage industry is amylase.Amylase is used to break down starch molecules into simple sugars, such as glucose and maltose.



This process is important in the production of various food products, such as bread, beer, and dairy products.Proteases are another type of hydrolase enzyme used in the food and beverage industry.



Proteases are used to break down protein molecules into smaller peptides and amino acids. This process is important in the production of various food products, such as cheese, meat products, and bakery products. Lipases are also used in the food and beverage industry. Lipases are used to break down fats and oils into fatty acids and glycerol. This process is important in the production of various food products, such as cheese, butter, and margarine. Hence, Hydrolase Enzymes play a vital factor in the food and beverage industry, helping to improve the quality, nutritional value, and taste of a wide range of food products. Hence, the widespread use of Hydrolase Enzymes to provide additional properties to enhance taste and properties is propelling the growth of global Hydrolase Enzymes market.

Growing Demand for Biofuels

Hydrolase Enzymes are also used in the production of biofuels.Biofuels are renewable energy sources that can be used to replace fossil fuels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on non-renewable resources.



As Hydrolase Enzyme used in biofuel production is cellulose.Cellulase is used to break down cellulose, a complex carbohydrate found in plant material, into simple sugars that can be fermented into biofuels such as ethanol.



Global energy consumption has reached 14 billion tons of oil, equivalenting to 2021, and in which more than the 80% of the world’s energy demand is extracted from fossil fuels-based sources.These statistics are making people and the government more actively acceptance of bio-based fuels to reduce the greenhouse effect and achieve sustainability in the energy sector.



Apart from these, Hydrolase Enzyme used in biofuel production is lipase. Lipase is used to break down oils and fats into fatty acids and glycerol, which can be converted into biodiesel through a process called transesterification. Hydrolase Enzymes play a critical role in the production of biofuels, helping to increase the efficiency and yield of the biofuel production process. As the demand for renewable energy sources continues to grow, the use of Hydrolase Enzymes in biofuel production is expected to increase as well. Hence, as the demand for biofuels increases, it will positively influence the market share of the global Hydrolase Enzymes market to achieve sustainability.

Growing Use of Hydrolase Enzymes in Animals Feed as Additive

Hydrolase Enzymes are used as animal feed additives.These enzymes are added to animal feed to improve its nutritional value and digestibility, leading to better animal health and productivity.



For example, Hydrolase Enzyme used in animal feed is phytase.Phytase is used to break down phytic acid, a compound found in many plant-based feed ingredients, into inorganic phosphate and other nutrients that are more easily absorbed by animals.



Another example of Hydrolase Enzymes used in animal feed is protease.Protease is used to break down protein molecules in feed ingredients into smaller peptides and amino acids that are more easily absorbed by animals.



Apart from these, lipases are also used in animal feed. Lipases break down fats and oils in feed ingredients into fatty acids and glycerol, which are important sources of energy for animals. Hence, Hydrolase Enzymes play an important role in animal feed additives, helping to improve the nutritional value and digestibility of animal feed and leading to better animal health and productivity. Therefore, the demand for hydrolase enzymes is expected to increase the demand of the global hydrolase enzymes market in the upcoming period.

Favorable Government Policies

Government policies can have a significant impact on the Hydrolase Enzymes market, particularly in terms of regulation and incentives.In various countries, there are regulations governing the use of enzymes in various industries, including the food and beverage industry and the biofuel industry.



These regulations may include requirements for safety, labeling, and product quality, which can impact the production and sale of Hydrolase Enzymes.

Governments also provide incentives for the development and use of Hydrolase Enzymes in various industries.For example, governments offer tax credits or grants to companies conducting research and development on new enzymes or using enzymes in sustainable production processes.



Apart from these, some governments may promote the use of biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on non-renewable resources. This can create opportunities for the use of Hydrolase Enzymes in biofuel production as companies seek to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their production processes.

Recent Developments

• In 2021, Novozymes, a leading manufacturer of industrial enzymes, announced the launch of its new Fiberex product range. The Fiberex products are designed to help the pulp and paper industry improve the efficiency and sustainability of their production processes by reducing water and energy usage and increasing the quality of the product.

• In 2021, BASF launched its new Natupulse® TS product, which is a non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme to the feed decreases digesta viscosity, increases the digestibility of the feed, and ensures a more sustainable production. The Natupulse® TS product offers improves nutrient digestion and makes feed more cost-effective and sustainable.

• In 2019, DuPont launched its new Danisco Xylanase product, which is a baking enzyme used to improve the texture and shelf-life of bread products. The Danisco Xylanase product is designed to be more effective and efficient than traditional xylanase enzymes, helping to reduce production costs for bread manufacturers.



Market Segmentation

Based on source, the global hydrolase enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, animals, and plants.



Based on the method of production, the global hydrolase enzyme market is segmented into fermentation and extraction.



Based on region, the global hydrolase enzymes market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Novozymes A/S, BESTZYME BIO-ENGINEERING CO., LTD., AB Enzymes GmbH, BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Epygen Labs FZ LLC, Creative Enzymes, and Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics are some of the key players of global hydrolase enzymes market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hydrolase enzymes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Hydrolase Enzymes Market, By Source:

o Animal Tissues

o Micro-organisms

o Plants

• Hydrolase Enzymes Market, By Method of Production:

o Fermentation

o Extraction

• Hydrolase Enzymes Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceutical

o Food & Beverage

o Leather

o Others

• Hydrolase Enzymes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Hydrolase Enzymes market.



