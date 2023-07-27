Molecular Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $28.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the molecular diagnostics industry is poised to experience revolutionary advancements that will profoundly shape healthcare practices and disease management. Rapid progress in technologies such as next-generation sequencing, gene editing, and personalized medicine will drive increased adoption of molecular diagnostic tests. These tests will enable earlier and more precise detection of genetic, infectious, and chronic diseases, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into molecular diagnostics will streamline data analysis, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. As the industry continues to flourish, accessibility to these cutting-edge diagnostics will expand, empowering patients and healthcare professionals with actionable insights into individual health, ultimately transforming the landscape of modern medicine.

Molecular Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $28.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing availability of funding for R&D activities has fueled advancements in technology, enabling the development of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions. Factors like this together contribute to the growth and development of the molecular diagnostics market, facilitating improved disease detection, personalized treatment approaches, and enhanced patient care.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $28.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, test type, sample type, technology, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development process Key Market Drivers Rising technological advancements in molecular diagnostics in recent years

Molecular Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

bioMérieux (France)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

Genetic Signatures (Australia)

MDx Health (Belgium)

Biocartis (Belgium)

TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. (China)

ELITechGroup (France)

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Savyon Diagnostics (Israel)

Abacus Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

GeneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the molecular diagnostics market based on product & service, test type, sample type, technology, application, end user, and region:

By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

By Test Type

Lab Tests

PoC Tests

By Sample Type

Blood, Serum, and Plasma

Urine

Other Sample Types

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing & Next- generation Sequencing

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Other Technologies

By Application

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Hepatitis HIV CT/NG HAI HPV Tuberculosis Influenza Other Infectious Diseases

Oncology Testing Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Other Cancers

Genetic Testing

Other Applications

COVID-19

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Molecular Diagnostics market include:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) acquired Binding Site Group (UK), a global leader in specialty diagnostics, to expand Thermo Fisher’s existing specialty diagnostics portfolio with the addition of pioneering innovation in diagnostics and monitoring for multiple myeloma.

In October 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative PCR test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems.

In May 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) partnered with Global Fund to support low- and middle-income countries in strengthening critical diagnostics infrastructure.

In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax for high-volume molecular testing.

In March 2021, Abbott Laboratories (US) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for a laboratory PCR assay, Alinity m Resp-4-Plex molecular assay, that detects and differentiates between SARS-COV-2, flu A, flu B, and RSV in one test.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global molecular diagnostics market, by product & service, test type, sample type, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall molecular diagnostics market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

