West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $12.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. On July 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2023.
David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The unprecedented size and pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in the last year and the resulting inverted yield curve have had a dramatic impact on our deposit base and cost of funds. Our deposit and funding mix has changed as depositors react to intense short-term rate competition and utilize accumulated cash for business operations. The resulting increase in our cost of funds has outpaced the repricing benefits in loans and investments, leading to a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin.”
David Nelson added, “Our credit quality continues to be pristine. We had one loan past due more than 30 days at the end of the second quarter. This is the first time in two years that we have had a loan more than 30 days past due at quarter-end. We have one loan on nonaccrual status and a total of $536 thousand in loans on our watch and classified loan list. We remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk in light of future economic uncertainty and the volatile interest rate environment. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our successful relationship based business model.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|Net income (in thousands)
|$5,862
|$13,706
|Return on average equity
|11.03
|%
|12.90
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.64
|%
|0.76
|%
|Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)
|62.83
|%
|58.91
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
Second Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2023 Overview
- Loans increased $50.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 7.4 percent annualized.
- No provision for credit losses was recorded in either the second quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.00 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.01 percent at March 31, 2023.
- There was one loan with a balance of $229 thousand that was greater than 30 days past due at June 30, 2023. This loan is guaranteed by the SBA. For the seven consecutive quarter-ends prior to June 30, 2023, there were no loans greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $309 thousand.
- Commercial real estate loans totaling $52.6 million were upgraded and removed from the watch list during the second quarter of 2023. These loans related to one borrowing relationship that had been downgraded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgrade resulted from the borrowers’ ability to return to normal operations and financial performance for an extended period of time.
- Deposits increased $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $234.2 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $41.4 million, or 1.6 percent, during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 27.5 percent of total deposits.
- The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income and an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
- Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.
- The tangible common equity ratio was 5.90 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 5.99 percent at March 31, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Overview
- Loans increased $233.9 million at June 30, 2023, or 9.1 percent, compared to June 30, 2022.
- Deposits decreased $6.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $196.5 million at June 30, 2022. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options.
- Borrowed funds increased to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $388.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase included $135.0 million in FHLB advances associated with long-term interest rate swaps and $51.1 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
- The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 41.96 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits increased due to wage increases in response to market conditions and competition in retaining and recruiting talent and increases in full-time equivalent employees with growth in our commercial banking team and information technology department.
- Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.93 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. In 2022 and 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.
The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|As of
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,776
|$
|21,579
|$
|24,896
|$
|58,342
|$
|26,174
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,968
|901
|1,643
|1,049
|766
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|645,091
|665,358
|664,115
|671,752
|731,970
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|22,488
|22,226
|19,336
|18,350
|15,532
|Loans
|2,807,075
|2,756,185
|2,742,836
|2,614,145
|2,573,129
|Allowance for credit losses
|(27,938
|)
|(27,941
|)
|(25,473
|)
|(25,418
|)
|(25,434
|)
|Loans, net
|2,779,137
|2,728,244
|2,717,363
|2,588,727
|2,547,695
|Premises and equipment, net
|66,683
|59,565
|53,124
|44,592
|41,807
|Bank-owned life insurance
|43,328
|44,830
|44,573
|44,318
|44,072
|Other assets
|90,084
|82,240
|88,168
|90,387
|66,775
|Total assets
|$
|3,678,555
|$
|3,624,943
|$
|3,613,218
|$
|3,517,517
|$
|3,474,791
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Deposits
|$
|2,836,325
|$
|2,798,393
|$
|2,880,408
|$
|2,822,847
|$
|2,842,451
|Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
|184,150
|229,290
|200,000
|204,500
|133,000
|Other borrowings
|409,736
|350,921
|285,855
|255,789
|255,751
|Other liabilities
|31,218
|29,347
|35,843
|35,617
|27,400
|Stockholders’ equity
|217,126
|216,992
|211,112
|198,764
|216,189
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,678,555
|$
|3,624,943
|$
|3,613,218
|$
|3,517,517
|$
|3,474,791
|For the Quarter Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Assets
|$
|3,645,651
|$
|3,617,458
|$
|3,511,717
|$
|3,475,894
|$
|3,503,686
|Loans
|2,783,463
|2,745,381
|2,649,671
|2,579,862
|2,537,152
|Deposits
|2,854,945
|2,846,926
|2,901,928
|2,864,648
|3,002,535
|Stockholders’ equity
|213,177
|215,391
|199,947
|219,065
|222,731
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|As of
|ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Loan mix:
|Commercial
|$
|535,085
|$
|520,894
|$
|519,196
|$
|526,336
|$
|475,704
|Real estate:
|Construction, land and land development
|351,461
|336,739
|363,015
|341,549
|390,137
|1-4 family residential first mortgages
|80,998
|75,223
|75,211
|69,991
|69,829
|Home equity
|12,625
|9,726
|10,322
|10,271
|8,564
|Commercial
|1,820,718
|1,810,158
|1,771,940
|1,661,907
|1,627,150
|Consumer and other
|10,289
|7,381
|7,291
|7,884
|5,912
|2,811,176
|2,760,121
|2,746,975
|2,617,938
|2,577,296
|Net unamortized fees and costs
|(4,101
|)
|(3,936
|)
|(4,139
|)
|(3,793
|)
|(4,167
|)
|Total loans
|$
|2,807,075
|$
|2,756,185
|$
|2,742,836
|$
|2,614,145
|$
|2,573,129
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(27,938
|)
|(27,941
|)
|(25,473
|)
|(25,418
|)
|(25,434
|)
|Net loans
|$
|2,779,137
|$
|2,728,244
|$
|2,717,363
|$
|2,588,727
|$
|2,547,695
|CLASSIFIED LOANS
|Watch
|$
|187
|$
|52,766
|$
|54,231
|$
|57,789
|$
|46,114
|Substandard
|349
|404
|410
|427
|434
|Doubtful
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|$
|536
|$
|53,170
|$
|54,641
|$
|58,216
|$
|46,548
|ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
|Deposit mix:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|568,029
|$
|605,666
|$
|693,563
|$
|712,722
|$
|690,335
|Interest-bearing demand
|459,030
|486,656
|536,226
|469,257
|472,919
|Savings and money market - non-brokered
|1,302,468
|1,202,756
|1,125,202
|1,170,214
|1,253,366
|Money market - brokered
|114,142
|92,524
|112,752
|82,480
|106,654
|Total nonmaturity deposits
|2,443,669
|2,387,602
|2,467,743
|2,434,673
|2,523,274
|Time - non-brokered
|276,097
|269,102
|252,725
|212,574
|229,354
|Time - brokered
|116,559
|141,689
|159,940
|175,600
|89,823
|Total time deposits
|392,656
|410,791
|412,665
|388,174
|319,177
|Total deposits
|$
|2,836,325
|$
|2,798,393
|$
|2,880,408
|$
|2,822,847
|$
|2,842,451
|ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
|Borrowings mix:
|Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
|$
|184,150
|$
|229,290
|$
|200,000
|$
|204,500
|$
|133,000
|Subordinated notes, net
|79,500
|79,435
|79,369
|79,303
|79,265
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|280,000
|220,000
|155,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Long-term debt
|50,236
|51,486
|51,486
|51,486
|51,486
|Total borrowings
|$
|593,886
|$
|580,211
|$
|485,855
|$
|460,289
|$
|388,751
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred stock
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common stock
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,642
|31,797
|32,021
|31,152
|30,283
|Retained earnings
|269,301
|267,620
|267,562
|262,776
|255,334
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(87,817
|)
|(85,425
|)
|(91,471
|)
|(98,164
|)
|(72,428
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|217,126
|$
|216,992
|$
|211,112
|$
|198,764
|$
|216,189
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|For the Quarter Ended
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|35,011
|$
|32,948
|$
|30,859
|$
|28,102
|$
|24,848
|Securities:
|Taxable
|3,432
|3,316
|3,398
|3,147
|3,090
|Tax-exempt
|883
|885
|887
|890
|892
|Interest-bearing deposits
|25
|30
|24
|30
|67
|Total interest income
|39,351
|37,179
|35,168
|32,169
|28,897
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|16,277
|13,339
|11,043
|6,289
|3,146
|Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
|2,264
|2,079
|952
|655
|157
|Subordinated notes
|1,109
|1,106
|1,119
|1,106
|394
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,621
|1,262
|755
|649
|635
|Long-term debt
|739
|698
|630
|466
|326
|Total interest expense
|22,010
|18,484
|14,499
|9,165
|4,658
|Net interest income
|17,341
|18,695
|20,669
|23,004
|24,239
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,750
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|17,341
|18,695
|20,669
|23,004
|25,989
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|458
|462
|476
|553
|585
|Debit card usage fees
|511
|486
|492
|498
|507
|Trust services
|749
|706
|678
|780
|622
|Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|250
|257
|255
|246
|236
|Gain from bank-owned life insurance
|—
|691
|—
|—
|—
|Loan swap fees
|—
|—
|—
|835
|—
|Other income
|421
|355
|364
|364
|328
|Total noninterest income
|2,389
|2,957
|2,265
|3,276
|2,278
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,029
|6,867
|6,552
|6,578
|6,410
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,322
|1,327
|1,270
|1,315
|1,242
|Data processing
|729
|635
|673
|644
|656
|Technology and software
|579
|513
|518
|651
|492
|FDIC insurance
|420
|416
|243
|127
|289
|Professional fees
|287
|250
|205
|250
|202
|Director fees
|251
|205
|215
|209
|222
|Other expenses
|1,857
|1,858
|1,989
|1,684
|1,753
|Total noninterest expense
|12,474
|12,071
|11,665
|11,458
|11,266
|Income before income taxes
|7,256
|9,581
|11,269
|14,822
|17,001
|Income taxes
|1,394
|1,737
|2,323
|3,220
|4,334
|Net income
|$
|5,862
|$
|7,844
|$
|8,946
|$
|11,602
|$
|12,667
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.76
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.75
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|For the Six Months Ended
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|67,959
|$
|48,134
|Securities:
|Taxable
|6,748
|5,979
|Tax-exempt
|1,768
|1,750
|Interest-bearing deposits
|55
|149
|Total interest income
|76,530
|56,012
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|29,616
|5,297
|Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
|4,343
|157
|Subordinated notes
|2,215
|642
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,883
|1,265
|Long-term debt
|1,437
|584
|Total interest expense
|40,494
|7,945
|Net interest income
|36,036
|48,067
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|—
|(2,500
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
|36,036
|50,567
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|920
|1,165
|Debit card usage fees
|997
|979
|Trust services
|1,455
|1,251
|Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|507
|463
|Gain from bank-owned life insurance
|691
|—
|Other income
|776
|809
|Total noninterest income
|5,346
|4,667
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,896
|12,708
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,649
|2,328
|Data processing
|1,364
|1,280
|Technology and software
|1,092
|968
|FDIC insurance
|836
|626
|Professional fees
|537
|419
|Director fees
|456
|390
|Other expenses
|3,715
|3,209
|Total noninterest expense
|24,545
|21,928
|Income before income taxes
|16,837
|33,306
|Income taxes
|3,131
|7,455
|Net income
|$
|13,706
|$
|25,851
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.56
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.54
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|COMMON SHARE DATA
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Earnings per common share (basic)
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.56
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|0.35
|0.47
|0.53
|0.69
|0.75
|0.82
|1.54
|Dividends per common share
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.50
|0.50
|Book value per common share(1)
|12.98
|12.98
|12.69
|11.94
|12.99
|Closing stock price
|18.41
|18.27
|25.55
|20.81
|24.34
|Market price/book value(2)
|141.83
|%
|140.76
|%
|201.34
|%
|174.29
|%
|187.37
|%
|Price earnings ratio(3)
|13.11
|9.56
|11.93
|7.49
|7.98
|Annualized dividend yield(4)
|5.43
|%
|5.47
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.11
|%
|REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
|Consolidated:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.15
|%
|12.17
|%
|12.08
|%
|12.34
|%
|12.53
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|9.51
|9.51
|9.55
|9.72
|9.81
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|8.60
|8.60
|8.81
|8.85
|8.59
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|8.92
|8.92
|8.96
|9.11
|9.17
|West Bank:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.13
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.08
|%
|13.38
|%
|13.62
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|12.24
|12.26
|12.33
|12.60
|12.81
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|11.08
|11.10
|11.37
|11.47
|11.22
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|12.24
|12.26
|12.33
|12.60
|12.81
|KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
|Return on average assets(5)
|0.64
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.45
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.48
|%
|Return on average equity(6)
|11.03
|14.77
|17.75
|21.01
|22.81
|12.90
|21.83
|Net interest margin(7)(13)
|2.02
|2.23
|2.49
|2.78
|2.93
|2.12
|2.89
|Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)
|4.57
|4.41
|4.21
|3.87
|3.49
|4.49
|3.36
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|3.10
|2.76
|2.24
|1.45
|0.73
|2.94
|0.63
|Efficiency ratio(9)(13)
|62.83
|55.34
|50.42
|43.16
|41.96
|58.91
|41.05
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|ACL ratio(11)
|1.00
|1.01
|0.93
|0.97
|0.99
|Loans/total assets
|76.31
|76.03
|75.91
|74.32
|74.05
|Loans/total deposits
|98.97
|98.49
|95.22
|92.61
|90.53
|Tangible common equity ratio(12)
|5.90
|5.99
|5.84
|5.65
|6.22
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.
|(in thousands)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|17,341
|$
|18,695
|$
|20,669
|$
|23,004
|$
|24,239
|$
|36,036
|$
|48,067
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|122
|161
|197
|270
|326
|283
|655
|Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|17,463
|18,856
|20,866
|23,274
|24,565
|36,319
|48,722
|Average interest-earning assets
|3,461,313
|3,435,988
|3,328,941
|3,322,522
|3,362,313
|3,448,722
|3,397,021
|Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|2.02
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.93
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.89
|%
|Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:
|Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|$
|17,463
|$
|18,856
|$
|20,866
|$
|23,274
|$
|24,565
|$
|36,319
|$
|48,722
|Noninterest income
|2,389
|2,957
|2,265
|3,276
|2,278
|5,346
|4,667
|Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net
|2
|—
|2
|—
|9
|2
|27
|Adjusted income
|19,854
|21,813
|23,133
|26,550
|26,852
|41,667
|53,416
|Noninterest expense
|12,474
|12,071
|11,665
|11,458
|11,266
|24,545
|21,928
|Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)
|62.83
|%
|55.34
|%
|50.42
|%
|43.16
|%
|41.96
|%
|58.91
|%
|41.05
|%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.
