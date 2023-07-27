West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $12.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. On July 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2023.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The unprecedented size and pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in the last year and the resulting inverted yield curve have had a dramatic impact on our deposit base and cost of funds. Our deposit and funding mix has changed as depositors react to intense short-term rate competition and utilize accumulated cash for business operations. The resulting increase in our cost of funds has outpaced the repricing benefits in loans and investments, leading to a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin.”

David Nelson added, “Our credit quality continues to be pristine. We had one loan past due more than 30 days at the end of the second quarter. This is the first time in two years that we have had a loan more than 30 days past due at quarter-end. We have one loan on nonaccrual status and a total of $536 thousand in loans on our watch and classified loan list. We remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk in light of future economic uncertainty and the volatile interest rate environment. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our successful relationship based business model.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
 
 Net income (in thousands)$5,862  $13,706  
 Return on average equity 11.03%  12.90% 
 Return on average assets 0.64%  0.76% 
 Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 62.83%  58.91% 
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01%  0.01% 
          

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $50.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 7.4 percent annualized.
  • No provision for credit losses was recorded in either the second quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.00 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.01 percent at March 31, 2023.
  • There was one loan with a balance of $229 thousand that was greater than 30 days past due at June 30, 2023. This loan is guaranteed by the SBA. For the seven consecutive quarter-ends prior to June 30, 2023, there were no loans greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $309 thousand.
  • Commercial real estate loans totaling $52.6 million were upgraded and removed from the watch list during the second quarter of 2023. These loans related to one borrowing relationship that had been downgraded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgrade resulted from the borrowers’ ability to return to normal operations and financial performance for an extended period of time.
  • Deposits increased $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $234.2 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $41.4 million, or 1.6 percent, during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 27.5 percent of total deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income and an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.90 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 5.99 percent at March 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Overview

  • Loans increased $233.9 million at June 30, 2023, or 9.1 percent, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Deposits decreased $6.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $196.5 million at June 30, 2022. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options.
  • Borrowed funds increased to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $388.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase included $135.0 million in FHLB advances associated with long-term interest rate swaps and $51.1 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 41.96 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits increased due to wage increases in response to market conditions and competition in retaining and recruiting talent and increases in full-time equivalent employees with growth in our commercial banking team and information technology department.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.93 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. In 2022 and 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank that resulted in the failure of those institutions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; talent and labor shortages; the new 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $29,776  $21,579  $24,896  $58,342  $26,174 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,968   901   1,643   1,049   766 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  645,091   665,358   664,115   671,752   731,970 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  22,488   22,226   19,336   18,350   15,532 
Loans  2,807,075   2,756,185   2,742,836   2,614,145   2,573,129 
Allowance for credit losses  (27,938)  (27,941)  (25,473)  (25,418)  (25,434)
Loans, net  2,779,137   2,728,244   2,717,363   2,588,727   2,547,695 
Premises and equipment, net  66,683   59,565   53,124   44,592   41,807 
Bank-owned life insurance  43,328   44,830   44,573   44,318   44,072 
Other assets  90,084   82,240   88,168   90,387   66,775 
Total assets $3,678,555  $3,624,943  $3,613,218  $3,517,517  $3,474,791 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $2,836,325  $2,798,393  $2,880,408  $2,822,847  $2,842,451 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  184,150   229,290   200,000   204,500   133,000 
Other borrowings  409,736   350,921   285,855   255,789   255,751 
Other liabilities  31,218   29,347   35,843   35,617   27,400 
Stockholders’ equity  217,126   216,992   211,112   198,764   216,189 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,678,555  $3,624,943  $3,613,218  $3,517,517  $3,474,791 
           
  For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Assets $3,645,651  $3,617,458  $3,511,717  $3,475,894  $3,503,686 
Loans  2,783,463   2,745,381   2,649,671   2,579,862   2,537,152 
Deposits  2,854,945   2,846,926   2,901,928   2,864,648   3,002,535 
Stockholders’ equity  213,177   215,391   199,947   219,065   222,731 
                     


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Loan mix:          
Commercial $535,085  $520,894  $519,196  $526,336  $475,704 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  351,461   336,739   363,015   341,549   390,137 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  80,998   75,223   75,211   69,991   69,829 
Home equity  12,625   9,726   10,322   10,271   8,564 
Commercial  1,820,718   1,810,158   1,771,940   1,661,907   1,627,150 
Consumer and other  10,289   7,381   7,291   7,884   5,912 
   2,811,176   2,760,121   2,746,975   2,617,938   2,577,296 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (4,101)  (3,936)  (4,139)  (3,793)  (4,167)
Total loans $2,807,075  $2,756,185  $2,742,836  $2,614,145  $2,573,129 
Less allowance for credit losses  (27,938)  (27,941)  (25,473)  (25,418)  (25,434)
Net loans $2,779,137  $2,728,244  $2,717,363  $2,588,727  $2,547,695 
           
CLASSIFIED LOANS          
Watch $187  $52,766  $54,231  $57,789  $46,114 
Substandard  349   404   410   427   434 
Doubtful               
Total $536  $53,170  $54,641  $58,216  $46,548 
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $568,029  $605,666  $693,563  $712,722  $690,335 
Interest-bearing demand  459,030   486,656   536,226   469,257   472,919 
Savings and money market - non-brokered  1,302,468   1,202,756   1,125,202   1,170,214   1,253,366 
Money market - brokered  114,142   92,524   112,752   82,480   106,654 
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,443,669   2,387,602   2,467,743   2,434,673   2,523,274 
Time - non-brokered  276,097   269,102   252,725   212,574   229,354 
Time - brokered  116,559   141,689   159,940   175,600   89,823 
Total time deposits  392,656   410,791   412,665   388,174   319,177 
Total deposits $2,836,325  $2,798,393  $2,880,408  $2,822,847  $2,842,451 
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $184,150  $229,290  $200,000  $204,500  $133,000 
Subordinated notes, net  79,500   79,435   79,369   79,303   79,265 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  280,000   220,000   155,000   125,000   125,000 
Long-term debt  50,236   51,486   51,486   51,486   51,486 
Total borrowings $593,886  $580,211  $485,855  $460,289  $388,751 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  32,642   31,797   32,021   31,152   30,283 
Retained earnings  269,301   267,620   267,562   262,776   255,334 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (87,817)  (85,425)  (91,471)  (98,164)  (72,428)
Total Stockholders’ Equity $217,126  $216,992  $211,112  $198,764  $216,189 
                     


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $35,011 $32,948 $30,859 $28,102 $24,848 
Securities:          
Taxable  3,432  3,316  3,398  3,147  3,090 
Tax-exempt  883  885  887  890  892 
Interest-bearing deposits  25  30  24  30  67 
Total interest income  39,351  37,179  35,168  32,169  28,897 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  16,277  13,339  11,043  6,289  3,146 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  2,264  2,079  952  655  157 
Subordinated notes  1,109  1,106  1,119  1,106  394 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,621  1,262  755  649  635 
Long-term debt  739  698  630  466  326 
Total interest expense  22,010  18,484  14,499  9,165  4,658 
Net interest income  17,341  18,695  20,669  23,004  24,239 
Credit loss expense (benefit)          (1,750)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  17,341  18,695  20,669  23,004  25,989 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  458  462  476  553  585 
Debit card usage fees  511  486  492  498  507 
Trust services  749  706  678  780  622 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  250  257  255  246  236 
Gain from bank-owned life insurance    691       
Loan swap fees        835   
Other income  421  355  364  364  328 
Total noninterest income  2,389  2,957  2,265  3,276  2,278 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  7,029  6,867  6,552  6,578  6,410 
Occupancy and equipment  1,322  1,327  1,270  1,315  1,242 
Data processing  729  635  673  644  656 
Technology and software  579  513  518  651  492 
FDIC insurance  420  416  243  127  289 
Professional fees  287  250  205  250  202 
Director fees  251  205  215  209  222 
Other expenses  1,857  1,858  1,989  1,684  1,753 
Total noninterest expense  12,474  12,071  11,665  11,458  11,266 
Income before income taxes  7,256  9,581  11,269  14,822  17,001 
Income taxes  1,394  1,737  2,323  3,220  4,334 
Net income $5,862 $7,844 $8,946 $11,602 $12,667 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.35 $0.47 $0.54 $0.70 $0.76 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.35 $0.47 $0.53 $0.69 $0.75 
                 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
  For the Six Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $67,959 $48,134 
Securities:    
Taxable  6,748  5,979 
Tax-exempt  1,768  1,750 
Interest-bearing deposits  55  149 
Total interest income  76,530  56,012 
Interest expense:    
Deposits  29,616  5,297 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  4,343  157 
Subordinated notes  2,215  642 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,883  1,265 
Long-term debt  1,437  584 
Total interest expense  40,494  7,945 
Net interest income  36,036  48,067 
Credit loss expense (benefit)    (2,500)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  36,036  50,567 
Noninterest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  920  1,165 
Debit card usage fees  997  979 
Trust services  1,455  1,251 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  507  463 
Gain from bank-owned life insurance  691   
Other income  776  809 
Total noninterest income  5,346  4,667 
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  13,896  12,708 
Occupancy and equipment  2,649  2,328 
Data processing  1,364  1,280 
Technology and software  1,092  968 
FDIC insurance  836  626 
Professional fees  537  419 
Director fees  456  390 
Other expenses  3,715  3,209 
Total noninterest expense  24,545  21,928 
Income before income taxes  16,837  33,306 
Income taxes  3,131  7,455 
Net income $13,706 $25,851 
     
Basic earnings per common share $0.82 $1.56 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.82 $1.54 
        


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)
               
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.35  $0.47  $0.54  $0.70  $0.76  $0.82  $1.56 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.35   0.47   0.53   0.69   0.75   0.82   1.54 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.50   0.50 
Book value per common share(1)  12.98   12.98   12.69   11.94   12.99     
Closing stock price  18.41   18.27   25.55   20.81   24.34     
Market price/book value(2)  141.83%  140.76%  201.34%  174.29%  187.37%    
Price earnings ratio(3)  13.11   9.56   11.93   7.49   7.98     
Annualized dividend yield(4)  5.43%  5.47%  3.91%  4.81%  4.11%    
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS              
Consolidated:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.15%  12.17%  12.08%  12.34%  12.53%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  9.51   9.51   9.55   9.72   9.81     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.60   8.60   8.81   8.85   8.59     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  8.92   8.92   8.96   9.11   9.17     
West Bank:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.13%  13.16%  13.08%  13.38%  13.62%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.24   12.26   12.33   12.60   12.81     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.08   11.10   11.37   11.47   11.22     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  12.24   12.26   12.33   12.60   12.81     
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS              
Return on average assets(5)  0.64%  0.88%  1.01%  1.32%  1.45%  0.76%  1.48%
Return on average equity(6)  11.03   14.77   17.75   21.01   22.81   12.90   21.83 
Net interest margin(7)(13)  2.02   2.23   2.49   2.78   2.93   2.12   2.89 
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)  4.57   4.41   4.21   3.87   3.49   4.49   3.36 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.10   2.76   2.24   1.45   0.73   2.94   0.63 
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)  62.83   55.34   50.42   43.16   41.96   58.91   41.05 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01     
ACL ratio(11)  1.00   1.01   0.93   0.97   0.99     
Loans/total assets  76.31   76.03   75.91   74.32   74.05     
Loans/total deposits  98.97   98.49   95.22   92.61   90.53     
Tangible common equity ratio(12)  5.90   5.99   5.84   5.65   6.22     
                         

(1)   Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2)   Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3)   Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4)   Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5)   Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6)   Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7)   Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8)   Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9)   Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10)   Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11)   Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.
(12)   Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13)   A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income (GAAP) $17,341  $18,695  $20,669  $23,004  $24,239  $36,036  $48,067 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  122   161   197   270   326   283   655 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  17,463   18,856   20,866   23,274   24,565   36,319   48,722 
Average interest-earning assets  3,461,313   3,435,988   3,328,941   3,322,522   3,362,313   3,448,722   3,397,021 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  2.02%  2.23%  2.49%  2.78%  2.93%  2.12%  2.89%
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $17,463  $18,856  $20,866  $23,274  $24,565  $36,319  $48,722 
Noninterest income  2,389   2,957   2,265   3,276   2,278   5,346   4,667 
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net  2      2      9   2   27 
Adjusted income  19,854   21,813   23,133   26,550   26,852   41,667   53,416 
Noninterest expense  12,474   12,071   11,665   11,458   11,266   24,545   21,928 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)  62.83%  55.34%  50.42%  43.16%  41.96%  58.91%  41.05%
                             

(1)   Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)   The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

