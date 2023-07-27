TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $41.72 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $46.55 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding acquisition-related items and the gain on sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty, core earnings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $38.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $46.60 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We continue to emphasize strong levels of on balance sheet liquidity, deposit growth, and prudent loan growth in the current environment. Our performance during the quarter delivered success on each of these important initiatives. Our HomeTowne Bankers generated nearly $170 million in deposit growth, or 5% on an annualized basis, which demonstrates the strength of our main street banking model. In addition, we increased reserve levels and grew tangible book value during the quarter. While earnings will likely remain under pressure in the short run, we believe our conservative approach to balance sheet management will position our Company to benefit from opportunities despite a challenging operating environment," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenues were $181.57 million, an increase of $14.59 million, or 8.74%, compared to second quarter 2022. In addition to a $4.27 million increase in net interest income, noninterest income increased $10.32 million, driven by the $8.83 million gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.21 billion, increases of $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to June 30, 2022, and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to March 31, 2023, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Towne completed the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers Bank, in January 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the first quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion, a decline of $229.45 million, or 1.64%, compared to second quarter 2022. Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, in the yearly comparison. In comparison to March 31, 2023, total deposits increased 1.24%, or $168.53 million, 4.97% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 16.57%, to $4.77 billion, compared to second quarter 2022 and represented 34.68% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.81%.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.52% compared to 10.03% in second quarter 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 12.48% compared to 14.37% in second quarter 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.88% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%.
  • The effective tax rate of 18.41% in the quarter compared to 19.32% in second quarter 2022 and 20.03% in the linked quarter.

"We were pleased to announce the formation of BHHS RW Towne Realty, Inc during the quarter. Beyond the financial merits of the transaction, this combination brings two market-leading real estate brokerage operations together, each having distinct core competencies which will deliver unparalleled capabilities in Hampton Roads. The transaction also highlights TowneBank’s proven approach to growing scale in our fee-based businesses whether organic, via acquisitions or by creating strategic partnerships," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $113.61 million compared to $109.34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by higher earning asset yields that were mostly offset by increased deposit costs.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.01%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, for second quarter 2022.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.00%, represented 73.24% of earning assets at June 30, 2023 compared to a yield of 3.99% and 66.91% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 1.46% from 0.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased $43.10 million, or 773.34%, over the prior year quarter driven, primarily, by the increase in rate.
  • Higher mortgage rates, increased funding costs, and low home sale inventory, have adversely impacted our residential mortgage banking business.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $15.24 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of 0.40%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.68 billion, an increase of $0.92 billion, or 10.56% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $802.75 million during the quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.56 million compared to $0.06 million one year ago and $11.67 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans in second quarter 2023, compared to the linked quarter, increased $3.51 million. The increase in the allowance was driven by loan growth and changes in our portfolio composition, combined with changes to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $9 thousand in the quarter compared to net recoveries of $80 thousand in the prior year quarter and $3.87 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was zero percent in second quarter 2023 and 2022, and 0.14% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at June 30, 2023, 1.00% at June 30, 2022, and 1.07% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.09 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.94 times at June 30, 2022 and 12.87 times at March 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $67.96 million compared to $57.64 million in 2022, an increase of $10.32 million, or 17.90%, $8.83 million of which was attributable to the gross gain on the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.36 million compared to $13.18 million in second quarter 2022. Loan volume decreased to $616.50 million in second quarter 2023 from $837.81 million in 2022. The prolonged increase in mortgage rates has resulted in refinance activities dropping to 3.68% of total mortgage production volume, a historic low.  Residential purchase activity comprised 96.32% of production volume in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 92.27% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 4 basis points from 2.92% in second quarter 2022 to 2.96% in the current quarter.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $2.75 million, or 13.94%, to $22.50 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and commissions from a recent acquisition.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 27.99%, or $2.65 million, to $12.10 million in second quarter 2023 compared to 2022. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to higher rental inventories and income from a recent acquisition.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $125.23 million compared to $108.73 million in 2022, an increase of $16.50 million, or 15.18%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.55 million, acquisition-related expenses of $2.95 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.53 million, software expense of $1.41 million, and professional fees of $1.41 million were the primary sources of the increase.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2022 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. acquisition.
  • FDIC and other insurance increased due to a combination of timing and increased assessments in 2023.
  • Software and professional fee expenses increased due to a number of ongoing projects related to recent acquisitions and our loan portfolio.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.23 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $494.60 million increase compared to $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023. Total assets increased $361.04 million, or 2.14%, from $16.86 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.78 billion, or 7.50%, compared to prior year and $34.23 million, or 0.31%, compared to the linked quarter, 1.23% on an annualized basis. Excluding loans acquired in the prior quarter, total loans would have increased $0.50 billion, or 4.84%, compared to prior year.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.79 million, or 8.40%, compared to prior year and $72.34 million, or 46.03%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Excluding $514.57 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have decreased $744.02 million, or 5.32%, compared to second quarter 2022. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $168.53 million, or 4.97%, on an annualized basis.
  • Total borrowings increased $459.58 million, or 76.59%, over second quarter 2022 and $253.33 million, or 31.42%, compared to the linked quarter. FHLB advances, which are included in total borrowings, increased $249.82 million in the quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.61 billion compared to $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.48 billion at June 30, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2023 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $195.98 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $165.71 million at March 31, 2023 and $120.41 million at June 30, 2022, related to market valuation adjustments due to rising interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023 and $10.43 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets were $9.35 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.06 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2022.
  • Other real estate owned increased to $2.52 million from $0.56 million at June 30, 2022, $1.78 million of which is former bank premises acquired in the Farmers transaction.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion compared to $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023 and $14.00 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans held for investment to deposits was 81.41% compared to 82.17% at March 31, 2023 and 74.49% at June 30, 2022.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.68% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 37.28% at March 31, 2023 and 40.89% at June 30, 2022.
  • Total borrowings were $1.06 billion compared to $0.81 billion at March 31, 2023 and $0.60 billion at June 30, 2022.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.99%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.85%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.11%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%.
  • Book value per common share was $26.36 compared to $26.40 at March 31, 2023 and $25.48 at June 30, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $19.31 compared to $19.04 at March 31, 2023 and $18.58 at June 30, 2022.

BHHS Towne Realty
Effective April 27, 2023, the Company transferred its ownership interest in BHHS Towne Realty, which was formerly a subsidiary of TowneBank to BHHS RW Towne Realty, LLC, in exchange for a minority interest in that company.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.23 billion as of June 30, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2023
 2023
 2022
 2022
 2022
Income and Performance Ratios:         
Total revenue$181,568  $184,144  $175,307  $179,236  $166,980 
Net income 43,368   38,478   46,494   50,671   47,054 
Net income available to common shareholders 41,716   38,333   46,685   50,169   46,547 
Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP)(1) 45,855   59,602   64,357   66,700   57,748 
Net income per common share - diluted 0.56   0.52   0.64   0.69   0.64 
Book value per common share 26.36   26.40   25.73   25.08   25.48 
Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 19.31   19.04   18.84   18.17   18.58 
Return on average assets 0.99%  0.95%  1.16%  1.22%  1.13%
Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.10%  1.05%  1.25%  1.31%  1.22%
Return on average equity 8.46%  7.99%  9.98%  10.60%  9.94%
Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.35%  11.71%  14.26%  15.08%  14.20%
Return on average common equity 8.52%  8.05%  10.07%  10.69%  10.03%
Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.48%  11.83%  14.44%  15.27%  14.37%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.43%  33.00%  26.54%  30.80%  34.52%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
Common equity tier 1 11.99%  11.68%  11.92%  11.92%  11.83%
Tier 1 12.11%  11.80%  12.04%  12.05%  11.97%
Total 14.88%  14.55%  14.80%  14.80%  16.76%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85%  9.86%  9.87%  9.52%  9.19%
Asset Quality:         
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans18.09x  12.87x  17.67x  20.48x  18.94x 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10%  1.07%  1.03%  1.02%  1.00%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06%  0.08%  0.06%  0.05%  0.05%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05%  0.06%  0.04%  0.03%  0.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) %  0.14%  0.11% (0.01)%  %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$9  $3,874  $2,904  $(187) $(80)
          
Nonperforming loans$6,827  $9,322  $6,273  $5,250  $5,493 
Former bank premises 1,782             
Foreclosed property 738   564   560   186   563 
Total nonperforming assets$9,347  $9,886  $6,833  $5,436  $6,056 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$360  $206  $324  $725  $232 
Allowance for credit losses on loans$123,513  $120,002  $110,816  $107,497  $104,019 
Mortgage Banking:         
Loans originated, mortgage$409,050  $280,401  $299,298  $458,254  $588,529 
Loans originated, joint venture 207,450   135,818   157,511   234,443   249,279 
Total loans originated$616,500  $416,219  $456,809  $692,697  $837,808 
Number of loans originated 1,715   1,249   1,355   1,983   2,282 
Number of originators 196   194   186   194   201 
Purchase % 96.32%  94.99%  95.08%  93.20%  92.27%
Loans sold$525,078  $346,288  $483,254  $701,908  $759,073 
Rate lock asset$1,551  $1,435  $482  $859  $1,935 
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.96%  3.11%  2.93%  3.02%  2.92%
Other Ratios:         
Net interest margin 2.98%  3.36%  3.51%  3.28%  2.88%
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.01%  3.39%  3.53%  3.31%  2.89%
Average earning assets/total average assets 90.96%  90.98%  91.51%  91.92%  92.22%
Average loans/average deposits 83.72%  82.40%  80.14%  76.82%  74.57%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 36.07%  38.35%  41.07%  41.77%  40.56%
Period end equity/period end total assets 11.56%  11.89%  11.92%  11.56%  11.09%
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.41%  65.64%  61.99%  61.03%  63.51%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value2023 2022 2023 Q2 22 Q1 23
U.S. agency securities$318,354  $342,702  $334,211  (7.10)% (4.74)%
U.S. Treasury notes 26,874   27,496   27,272  (2.26)% (1.46)%
Municipal securities 503,792   447,927   508,439  12.47% (0.91)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 71,116   84,307   76,965  (15.65)% (7.60)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,086,947   1,012,690   1,132,746  7.33% (4.04)%
Allowance for credit losses (1,232)  (1,111)  (1,150) 10.89% 7.13%
Total$2,005,851  $1,914,011  $2,078,483  4.80% (3.49)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements             
Total gross unrealized gains$975  $1,840  $2,218  (47.01)% (56.04)%
Total gross unrealized losses (196,954)  (122,253)  (167,929) 61.10% 17.28%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(195,979) $(120,413) $(165,711) 62.76% 18.27%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$101,469  $100,718  $101,281  0.75% 0.19%
U.S. Treasury notes 433,298   434,432   433,584  (0.26)% (0.07)%
Municipal securities 5,226   5,138   5,203  1.71% 0.44%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,198   2,248   2,210  (2.22)% (0.54)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,826   6,547   5,948  (11.01)% (2.05)%
Allowance for credit losses (87)  (85)  (88) 2.35% (1.14)%
Total$547,930  $548,998  $548,138  (0.19)% (0.04)%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$272  $448  $392  (39.29)% (30.61)%
Total gross unrealized losses (25,914)  (18,615)  (24,018) 39.21% 7.89%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(25,642) $(18,167) $(23,626) 41.15% 8.53%
Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities$(221,621) $(138,580) $(189,337) 59.92% 17.05%
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs.
 2023
 2022
 2023
 Q2 22 Q1 23
Real estate - construction and development$1,364,575  $1,383,791  $1,473,034  (1.39)% (7.36)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,687,261   1,579,464   1,675,119  6.82% 0.72%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,034,548   2,757,651   2,908,791  10.04% 4.32%
Real estate - multifamily 520,464   371,658   505,237  40.04% 3.01%
Residential 1-4 family 1,790,225   1,513,662   1,734,698  18.27% 3.20%
HELOC 380,501   386,067   387,967  (1.44)% (1.92)%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,259,282   1,261,279   1,297,707  (0.16)% (2.96)%
Government 520,994   527,230   510,494  (1.18)% 2.06%
Indirect 562,161   555,638   582,306  1.17% (3.46)%
Consumer loans and other 88,003   89,320   98,432  (1.47)% (10.60)%
Total$11,208,014  $10,425,760  $11,173,785  7.50% 0.31%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ2 Q2 Q1 Q2 23 vs. Q2 23 vs.
 2023
 2022
 2023
 Q2 22 Q1 23
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,774,830  $5,723,415  $5,069,363  (16.57)% (5.81)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336   6,384,818   6,284,184  2.26% 3.90%
Savings 361,891   388,364   389,173  (6.82)% (7.01)%
Certificates of deposits 2,100,604   1,499,514   1,855,411  40.09% 13.22%
Total 13,766,661   13,996,111   13,598,131  (1.64)% 1.24%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		$11,209,641  $139,814  5.00% $11,097,626  $133,536  4.88% $10,199,019  $101,463  3.99%
Taxable investment securities 2,450,393   17,195  2.81%  2,438,489   16,816  2.76%  2,331,410   11,388  1.95%
Tax-exempt investment securities 209,728   2,003  3.82%  188,033   1,887  4.01%  132,304   1,059  3.20%
Total securities 2,660,121   19,198  2.89%  2,626,522   18,703  2.85%  2,463,714   12,447  2.02%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,262,692   14,488  4.60%  1,044,538   10,649  4.13%  2,368,147   4,616  0.78%
Loans held for sale 172,679   2,547  5.90%  105,018   1,604  6.11%  213,109   2,217  4.16%
Total earning assets 15,305,133   176,047  4.61%  14,873,704   164,492  4.49%  15,243,989   120,743  3.18%
Less: allowance for credit losses (121,140)      (114,447)      (103,871)    
Total nonearning assets 1,642,972       1,589,783       1,389,692     
Total assets$16,826,965      $16,349,040      $16,529,810     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,220,394  $32,058  2.07% $6,217,754  $23,302  1.52% $6,349,725  $3,094  0.20%
Savings 371,455   895  0.97%  401,776   844  0.85%  387,498   526  0.54%
Certificates of deposit 1,968,623   15,718  3.20%  1,683,354   9,788  2.36%  1,392,474   1,953  0.56%
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,560,472   48,671  2.28%  8,302,884   33,934  1.66%  8,129,697   5,573  0.27%
Borrowings 863,255   10,345  4.74%  355,833   3,915  4.40%  128,276   135  0.42%
Subordinated debt, net 255,264   2,236  3.50%  250,066   2,169  3.47%  496,862   5,091  4.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,678,991   61,252  2.54%  8,908,783   40,018  1.82%  8,754,835   10,799  0.49%
Demand deposits 4,829,395       5,164,415       5,547,936     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 339,966       329,840       348,678     
Total liabilities 14,848,352       14,403,038       14,651,449     
Shareholders’ equity 1,978,613       1,946,002       1,878,361     
Total liabilities and equity$16,826,965      $16,349,040      $16,529,810     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $114,795      $124,474      $109,944   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,184)      (1,096)      (604)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $113,611      $123,378      $109,340   
                  
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.07%     2.67%     2.69%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.61%     1.09%     0.28%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.01%     3.39%     2.89%
Total cost of deposits    1.46%     1.02%     0.16%
                  
 

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:           
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$11,153,944  $273,349  4.94% $9,935,337  $197,059  4.00%
Taxable investment securities 2,444,474   34,011  2.78%  2,196,263   20,401  1.86%
Tax-exempt investment securities 198,940   3,891  3.91%  121,561   1,836  3.02%
Total securities 2,643,414   37,902  2.87%  2,317,824   22,237  1.92%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,154,218   25,137  4.39%  2,647,485   5,963  0.45%
Loans held for sale 139,035   4,151  5.97%  244,604   4,592  3.75%
Total earning assets 15,090,611   340,539  4.55%  15,145,250   229,851  3.06%
Less: allowance for credit losses (117,812)      (105,015)    
Total nonearning assets 1,616,524       1,381,271     
Total assets$16,589,323      $16,421,506     
Liabilities and Equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits           
Demand and money market$6,219,081  $55,360  1.80% $6,264,444  $5,355  0.17%
Savings 386,532   1,739  0.91%  385,182   1,037  0.54%
Certificates of deposit 1,826,777   25,506  2.82%  1,432,486   4,074  0.57%
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,432,390   82,605  1.98%  8,082,112   10,466  0.26%
Borrowings 610,946   14,261  4.64%  132,004   272  0.41%
Subordinated debt, net 252,679   4,405  3.49%  442,202   9,212  4.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,296,015   101,271  2.20%  8,656,318   19,950  0.46%
Demand deposits 4,995,980       5,507,768     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 334,930       368,166     
Total liabilities 14,626,925       14,532,252     
Shareholders’ equity 1,962,398       1,889,254     
Total liabilities and equity$16,589,323      $16,421,506     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)  $239,268      $209,901   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (2,280)      (1,357)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $236,988      $208,544   
            
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.35%     2.60%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.35%     0.28%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.20%     2.79%
Total cost of deposits    1.24%     0.16%
            

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 June 30, December 31,
 2023
 2022
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$106,994  $55,381 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,427,044   1,000,205 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,231   97,244 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,636,269   1,152,830 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,203,062 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,232 and $1,086 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,005,851   1,840,902 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $522,375 and $518,993 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 548,017   548,475 
Less: allowance for credit losses (87)  (83)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,930   548,392 
Other equity securities 13,798   6,424 
FHLB stock 40,454   9,617 
Total Securities 2,608,033   2,405,335 
Mortgage loans held for sale 229,502   102,339 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,208,014   10,794,602 
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,513)  (110,816)
Net Loans 11,084,501   10,683,786 
Premises and equipment, net 326,686   304,802 
Goodwill 456,695   458,482 
Other intangible assets, net 71,106   43,163 
BOLI 273,435   258,069 
Other assets 538,848   436,461 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,225,075  $15,845,267 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,774,830  $5,265,186 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336   6,185,075 
Savings 361,891   374,987 
Certificates of deposit 2,100,604   1,468,975 
Total Deposits 13,766,661   13,294,223 
Advances from the FHLB 754,319   29,674 
Subordinated debt, net 255,365   247,420 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49,898   40,918 
Total Borrowings 1,059,582   318,012 
Other liabilities 408,333   344,275 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,234,576   13,956,510 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized   
74,878,243 and 72,841,379 shares issued at   
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 124,805   121,426 
Capital surplus 1,109,526   1,052,262 
Retained earnings 884,901   840,777 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
977,334 and 931,030 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (20,134)  (18,974)
Deferred compensation trust 20,134   18,974 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (145,392)  (140,505)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,973,840   1,873,960 
Noncontrolling interest 16,659   14,797 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,990,499   1,888,757 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,225,075  $15,845,267 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$138,977  $101,043  $271,745  $196,005 
Investment securities 18,851   12,263   37,226   21,934 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,488   4,616   25,137   5,963 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,547   2,217   4,151   4,592 
Total interest income 174,863   120,139   338,259   228,494 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 48,671   5,573   82,605   10,467 
Advances from the FHLB 10,407   86   13,399   178 
Subordinated debt, net 2,236   5,091   4,405   9,211 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (62)  49   862   94 
Total interest expense 61,252   10,799   101,271   19,950 
Net interest income 113,611   109,340   236,988   208,544 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,556   56   15,225   (1,393)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,055   109,284   221,763   209,937 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,360   13,176   20,732   27,814 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 22,498   19,746   45,321   38,820 
Property management income, net 12,098   9,452   27,633   26,599 
Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834   3,412   3,625   5,966 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018   2,446   5,870   5,020 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,682   1,906   3,226   3,281 
BOLI 1,710   1,853   3,383   3,570 
Other income 13,757   5,649   18,933   12,778 
Total noninterest income 67,957   57,640   128,723   123,848 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 67,445   64,892   136,866   128,855 
Occupancy 9,487   8,342   18,552   16,669 
Furniture and equipment 4,389   3,643   8,633   7,333 
Amortization - intangibles 3,610   2,684   7,134   5,501 
Software expense 6,169   4,762   11,792   9,254 
Data processing 4,011   3,556   7,364   7,150 
Professional fees 3,166   1,761   6,178   3,788 
Advertising and marketing 3,959   4,091   8,360   8,218 
Other expenses 22,992   14,994   44,747   31,336 
Total noninterest expense 125,228   108,725   249,626   218,104 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 52,784   58,199   100,860   115,681 
Provision for income tax expense 9,416   11,145   19,014   22,377 
Net income$43,368  $47,054  $81,846  $93,304 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652)  (507)  (1,797)  (1,171)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$41,716  $46,547  $80,049  $92,133 
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.56  $0.64  $1.07  $1.27 
Diluted earnings$0.56  $0.64  $1.07  $1.27 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.23  $0.48  $0.43 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$106,994  $97,502  $55,381  $97,290  $72,592 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,427,044   1,040,112   1,000,205   1,245,067   2,341,942 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,231   104,924   97,244   96,862   35,087 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,636,269   1,242,538   1,152,830   1,439,219   2,449,621 
Securities available for sale 2,005,851   2,078,483   1,840,902   1,890,136   1,914,011 
Securities held to maturity 548,017   548,226   548,475   548,745   549,083 
Less: allowance for credit losses (87)  (88)  (83)  (83)  (85)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,930   548,138   548,392   548,662   548,998 
Other equity securities 13,798   13,341   6,424   6,360   6,679 
FHLB stock 40,454   29,837   9,617   9,475   10,432 
Total Securities 2,608,033   2,669,799   2,405,335   2,454,633   2,480,120 
Mortgage loans held for sale 229,502   157,161   102,339   165,023   211,716 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,208,014   11,173,785   10,794,602   10,559,611   10,425,760 
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,513)  (120,002)  (110,816)  (107,497)  (104,019)
Net Loans 11,084,501   11,053,783   10,683,786   10,452,114   10,321,741 
Premises and equipment, net 326,686   321,944   304,802   295,345   289,753 
Goodwill 456,695   477,234   458,482   458,482   457,162 
Other intangible assets, net 71,106   73,238   43,163   44,854   44,878 
BOLI 273,435   271,704   258,069   256,074   254,478 
Other assets 538,848   463,076   436,461   386,053   354,570 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,225,075  $16,730,477  $15,845,267  $15,951,797  $16,864,039 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,774,830  $5,069,363  $5,265,186  $5,574,528  $5,723,415 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,529,336   6,284,184   6,185,075   6,042,417   6,384,818 
Savings 361,891   389,173   374,987   387,622   388,364 
Certificates of deposit 2,100,604   1,855,411   1,468,975   1,407,495   1,499,514 
Total Deposits 13,766,661   13,598,131   13,294,223   13,412,062   13,996,111 
Advances from the FHLB 754,319   504,497   29,674   29,850   55,024 
Subordinated debt, net 255,365   255,151   247,420   247,265   497,061 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 49,898   46,602   40,918   43,165   47,922 
Total Borrowings 1,059,582   806,250   318,012   320,280   600,007 
Other liabilities 408,333   336,201   344,275   375,869   397,388 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,234,576   14,740,582   13,956,510   14,108,211   14,993,506 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 124,805   124,682   121,426   121,423   121,265 
Capital surplus 1,109,526   1,109,387   1,052,262   1,052,374   1,051,384 
Retained earnings 884,901   861,905   840,777   810,845   777,430 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (20,134)  (18,839)  (18,974)  (18,862)  (19,349)
Deferred compensation trust 20,134   18,839   18,974   18,862   19,349 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (145,392)  (121,297)  (140,505)  (157,980)  (96,358)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,973,840   1,974,677   1,873,960   1,826,662   1,853,721 
Noncontrolling interest 16,659   15,218   14,797   16,924   16,812 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,990,499   1,989,895   1,888,757   1,843,586   1,870,533 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,225,075  $16,730,477  $15,845,267  $15,951,797  $16,864,039 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$138,977  $132,768  $123,395 $111,590  $101,043 
Investment securities 18,851   18,375   15,294  13,979   12,263 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,488   10,649   11,387  9,509   4,616 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,547   1,604   1,842  2,446   2,217 
Total interest income 174,863   163,396   151,918  137,524   120,139 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 48,671   33,934   20,118  10,230   5,573 
Advances from the FHLB 10,407   2,992   665  83   86 
Subordinated debt, net 2,236   2,169   2,108  3,117   5,091 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (62)  923   244  56   49 
Total interest expense 61,252   40,018   23,135  13,486   10,799 
Net interest income 113,611   123,378   128,783  124,038   109,340 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,556   11,670   6,074  3,925   56 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,055   111,708   122,709  120,113   109,284 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,360   9,372   7,368  11,968   13,176 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 22,498   22,823   17,324  19,435   19,746 
Property management income, net 12,098   15,535   7,756  9,891   9,452 
Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834   1,791   2,355  2,932   3,412 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018   2,851   2,655  2,455   2,446 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,682   1,545   1,653  1,658   1,906 
BOLI 1,710   1,672   1,985  1,585   1,853 
Other income 13,757   5,177   5,428  5,274   5,649 
Total noninterest income 67,957   60,766   46,524  55,198   57,640 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 67,445   69,420   61,307  65,463   64,892 
Occupancy 9,487   9,064   9,252  8,748   8,342 
Furniture and equipment 4,389   4,244   3,983  3,764   3,643 
Amortization - intangibles 3,610   3,524   2,475  2,644   2,684 
Software expense 6,169   5,624   5,111  4,594   4,762 
Data processing 4,011   3,353   3,096  3,628   3,556 
Professional fees 3,166   3,011   3,605  2,627   1,761 
Advertising and marketing 3,959   4,401   3,489  4,290   4,091 
Other expenses 22,992   21,756   18,823  16,276   14,994 
Total noninterest expense 125,228   124,397   111,141  112,034   108,725 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 52,784   48,077   58,092  63,277   58,199 
Provision for income tax expense 9,416   9,599   11,598  12,606   11,145 
Net income 43,368   38,478   46,494  50,671   47,054 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652)  (145)  191  (502)  (507)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$41,716  $38,333  $46,685 $50,169  $46,547 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.56  $0.52  $0.64 $0.69  $0.64 
Diluted earnings$0.56  $0.52  $0.64 $0.69  $0.64 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,691,121   74,363,222   72,686,303  72,578,736   72,559,537 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 74,699,810   74,390,614   72,724,189  72,594,474   72,568,886 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.23  $0.23 $0.23  $0.23 
          
          


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022
 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$113,327  $107,417  $123,650  $236,976  $204,187  $32,789  16.06%
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,018   2,446   2,851   5,870   5,020   850  16.93%
Credit card merchant fees 1,682   1,906   1,545   3,226   3,281   (55) (1.68)%
Other income 6,153   5,042   5,740   11,892   11,751   141  1.20%
Total noninterest income 10,853   9,394   10,136   20,988   20,052   936  4.67%
Total revenue 124,180   116,811   133,786   257,964   224,239   33,725  15.04%
              
Provision for credit losses 3,482   (160)  11,754   15,235   (1,993)  17,228  (864.43)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 42,240   38,673   43,193   85,433   75,733   9,700  12.81%
Occupancy 6,846   5,633   6,233   13,080   11,292   1,788  15.83%
Furniture and equipment 3,544   2,747   3,333   6,877   5,456   1,421  26.04%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,341   777   1,281   2,622   1,603   1,019  63.57%
Other expenses 29,178   17,856   28,444   57,621   36,083   21,538  59.69%
Total expenses 83,149   65,686   82,484   165,633   130,167   35,466  27.25%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 37,549   51,285   39,548   77,096   96,065   (18,969) (19.75)%
Corporate allocation 1,271   1,325   1,200   2,472   2,617   (145) (5.54)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 38,820   52,610   40,748   79,568   98,682   (19,114) (19.37)%
Provision for income tax expense 6,114   9,756   7,651   13,765   18,275   (4,510) (24.68)%
Net income 32,706   42,854   33,097   65,803   80,407   (14,604) (18.16)%
Noncontrolling interest                  N/M 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$32,706  $42,854  $33,097  $65,803  $80,407  $(14,604) (18.16)%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 65.88%  55.57%  60.70%  63.19%  57.33%  5.86% 10.22%


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022
 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net$12,215  $14,858  $9,794  $22,009  $30,765  $(8,756) (28.46)%
Real estate brokerage income, net 1,834   3,412   1,791   3,625   5,966   (2,341) (39.24)%
Title insurance and settlement fees 152   561   291   443   1,065   (622) (58.40)%
Property management fees, net 12,098   9,452   15,535   27,633   26,599   1,034  3.89%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary (886)  115   66   (821)  282   (1,103) (391.13)%
Net interest and other income 9,468   2,411   184   9,653   5,343   4,310  80.67%
Total revenue 34,881   30,809   27,661   62,542   70,020   (7,478) (10.68)%
              
Provision for credit losses 74   216   (84)  (10)  600   (610) (101.67)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 13,949   16,501   14,839   28,789   33,791   (5,002) (14.80)%
Occupancy 1,869   1,997   2,021   3,890   3,895   (5) (0.13)%
Furniture and equipment 640   707   693   1,333   1,467   (134) (9.13)%
Amortization of intangible assets 741   816   683   1,424   1,633   (209) (12.80)%
Other expenses 9,337   9,932   8,437   17,775   20,785   (3,010) (14.48)%
Total expenses 26,536   29,953   26,673   53,211   61,571   (8,360) (13.58)%
              
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,271   640   1,072   9,341   7,849   1,492  19.01%
Corporate allocation (600)  (1,000)  (600)  (1,200)  (2,000)  800  (40.00)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,671   (360)  472   8,141   5,849   2,292  39.19%
Provision for income tax expense 1,686   (144)  182   1,867   1,230   637  51.79%
Net income 5,985   (216)  290   6,274   4,619   1,655  35.83%
Noncontrolling interest (1,652)  (507)  (145)  (1,797)  (1,171)  (626) 53.46%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$4,333  $(723) $145  $4,477  $3,448  $1,029  29.84%
              
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on BHHS Towne Realty(non-GAAP) 99.03%  94.57%  93.96%  96.42%  85.60%  10.82% 12.64%
              


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2023 over 2022
 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$20,028  $16,546  $18,129  $38,156  $31,884  $6,272  19.67%
Employee benefits 4,561   3,924   4,587   9,148   8,085   1,063  13.15%
Specialized benefit services 153   160   159   312   330   (18) (5.45)%
Total commissions and fees 24,742   20,630   22,875   47,616   40,299   7,317  18.16%
              
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,638   2,994   4,369   7,008   6,398   610  9.53%
Other income 8   15   6   15   48   (33) (68.75)%
Total revenue 27,388   23,639   27,250   54,639   46,745   7,894  16.89%
              
Employee commission expense 4,881   4,279   4,553   9,434   8,612   822  9.54%
Revenue, net of commission expense 22,507   19,360   22,697   45,205   38,133   7,072  18.55%
              
Salaries and employee benefits 11,256   9,718   11,388   22,644   19,331   3,313  17.14%
Occupancy 772   712   810   1,582   1,482   100  6.75%
Furniture and equipment 205   189   218   423   410   13  3.17%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,528   1,091   1,560   3,088   2,265   823  36.34%
Other expenses 1,782   1,376   1,264   3,045   2,878   167  5.80%
Total operating expenses 15,543   13,086   15,240   30,782   26,366   4,416  16.75%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,964   6,274   7,457   14,423   11,767   2,656  22.57%
Corporate allocation (671)  (325)  (600)  (1,272)  (617)  (655) 106.16%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,293   5,949   6,857   13,151   11,150   2,001  17.95%
Provision for income tax expense 1,616   1,533   1,766   3,382   2,872   510  17.76%
Net income 4,677   4,416   5,091   9,769   8,278   1,491  18.01%
Noncontrolling interest                  N/M 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$4,677  $4,416  $5,091  $9,769  $8,278  $1,491  18.01%
              
Provision for income taxes 1,616   1,533   1,766   3,382   2,872   510  17.76%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,683   1,220   1,706   3,389   2,539   850  33.48%
EBITDA(non-GAAP)$7,976  $7,169  $8,563  $16,540  $13,689  $2,851  20.83%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 62.27%  61.96%  60.27%  61.26%  63.20% (1.94)% (3.07)%


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
     
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.99%  1.13%  0.95%  0.97%  1.13%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.11%  0.09%  0.10%  0.11%  0.09%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.10%  1.22%  1.05%  1.08%  1.22%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.46%  9.94%  7.99%  8.23%  9.83%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.89%  4.26%  3.72%  3.80%  4.23%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.35%  14.20%  11.71%  12.03%  14.06%
          
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.52%  10.03%  8.05%  8.29%  9.92%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.96%  4.34%  3.78%  3.87%  4.30%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.48%  14.37%  11.83%  12.16%  14.22%
          
Book value (GAAP)$26.36  $25.48  $26.40  $26.36  $25.48 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (7.05)  (6.90)  (7.36)  (7.05)  (6.90)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$19.31  $18.58  $19.04  $19.31  $18.58 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.97%  65.11%  67.55%  68.26%  65.62%
Impact of exclusions 1.44% (1.60)% (1.91)% (0.31)% (1.66)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.41%  63.51%  65.64%  67.95%  63.96%
          
Average assets (GAAP)$16,826,965  $16,529,810  $16,349,040  $16,589,323  $16,421,506 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 530,658   503,678   521,972   526,339   505,079 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$16,296,307  $16,026,132  $15,827,068  $16,062,984  $15,916,427 
          
Average equity (GAAP)$1,978,613  $1,878,361  $1,946,002  $1,962,398  $1,889,254 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 530,658   503,678   521,972   526,339   505,079 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,447,955  $