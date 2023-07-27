Patriot Glass Solutions Dealer Network Continues to Procure Orders as a Texas-Based Dealer Receives Five Purchase Orders from Lampasas Independent School District

All Texas public school system instructional facilities are now required to have access points that are secured by design following Texas Education Agency’s new rule on school safety standards



Patriot Glass Solutions’ forced entry-resistant security film and ballistic film meet the new Texas mandate

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today its dealer network continues to procure orders as one of its Texas-based dealers receives five purchase orders from the Lampasas Independent School District.

The Company’s Texas dealer network continues to receive purchase orders from Texas schools, including projects in Dallas, Austin, and other areas across the state. Following the adoption of the Texas Education Agency’s (“TEA”) final rule (the “Rule”) on enhanced school safety standards in late May 2023, one of the Company’s dealers has procured the Lampasas Independent School District to ensure the district’s compliance with the TEA’s new Rule.

The TEA’s new Rule on school safety requires all Texas public schools to reinforce certain glass doors and windows with forced entry-resistant film or other methods. The TEA’s Rule mandates that, “Unless inside an exterior secured area, doors constructed of glass or containing glass shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to open or otherwise enter through the door (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

The Rule also mandates that, “Except when inside an exterior secured area, all ground-level windows near exterior doors that are of a size and position that permits entry from the exterior if broken shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to enter through the window frame (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions, said, “The TEA’s adopted rule requires schools to improve their security measures, particularly on glass windows and doors. Not only is the TEA now requiring schools to implement these standards and the state legislature offering grant funding to support it, but also parents are demanding it. We continue to receive increased outreach from schools to comply with the TEA’s requirements.”

The Texas Legislature has provided new funding for school safety totaling $1.4 billion for the next two years, including $1.1 billion in one-time funding through the supplemental appropriations bill to address new minimum school safety standards and other facilities-related safety improvements.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator. Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, which includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that our dealer network continues to procure orders; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with TEA’s rule by the end of August 2023; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.