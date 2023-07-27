Fluent, Inc.'s 2023 Mobile Gaming Survey Reveals Generational Insights into Gamers' Behavior and Preferences

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading performance marketing company, conducted a comprehensive survey of 25,000+ users across its exclusive digital media portfolio for insights into the current state of gaming app usage and in-game spending across five generational groups. The findings shed light on the trends and behaviors that can help mobile marketers enhance their user acquisition (UA) and retention strategies.



The survey was conducted in May of 2023 and respondents were modestly compensated for their time. From the sampling, 74% had at least one game on their mobile device. Some interesting highlights include:

Rewarded users are 48% more likely to make in-app purchases compared to non-rewarded users.

Men are 20% more likely than women to make in-app purchases, with gambling being their top spending category.

Gen Z prefers spending money on in-game items and customizing their avatar and gameplay.



Commenting on the findings, Matt Conlin, Chief Customer Officer at Fluent, Inc., said, "Our annual survey provides important insights into the behavior and preferences of users across Fluent’s exclusive properties, as well as some important macro trends. Our in-house teams work with mobile marketers every day to leverage insights like these to target Fluent audiences and drive incremental growth for our clients."

Fluent, Inc.'s survey highlights the nuances of mobile gamers' diverse preferences and motivations. As the mobile gaming industry continues to evolve, a tailored approach to UA and retention strategies will be crucial for success.

To learn more about the survey findings, please read the full report here.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company that specializes in customer acquisition through its owned & operated digital media portfolio. Leveraging cutting-edge data science and a privacy-forward approach, Fluent enables advertisers to connect with exclusive inventory reaching hundreds of millions of engaged, high-intent customers. With its proprietary optimization technology, Fluent solutions are designed to drive business growth and strong customer loyalty.

Established in 2010, and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts have invested billions in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com

