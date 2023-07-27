Teeth Whitening Market Set to Soar Past USD 10.6 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Teeth Whitening market , growing demand for natural and organic teeth whitening products, the increasing popularity of at-home teeth whitening kits and products, the rise in demand for instant teeth whitening solutions with minimal time investment, advancements in LED and laser teeth whitening technologies, growing interest in teeth whitening strips and gels for convenient application, a surge in demand for teeth whitening treatments among millennials and young adults are the trends promoting the market growth.

The teeth whitening market is a sector of the oral care industry that deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of products and services that are used to whiten teeth. These products and services can be used in-office or at home, and they typically use a hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide-based gel to whiten teeth.

Prominent Players in Teeth Whitening Market

Philips

Colgate

Oral-B

Sensodyne

Arm & Hammer

Crest

Whitestrips

Smile Brilliant

HiSmile

SmileDirectClub

Smile Sciences

Instasmile

WhiteFox

Zoom Whitening

DentistryIQ

ClearCorrect

LuminSmile

Pola Office

Ultradent

Whitening Toothpaste Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Whitening toothpaste type dominated the global market owing to its high accessibility and convenience. It is also generally more affordable than other teeth whitening products or professional treatments. This makes it an attractive choice for cost-conscious consumers who want to improve the appearance of their teeth without significant financial investment.

In-office Whitening is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, In-office whitening is the leading segment due to the professional expertise. In addition, In-office whitening typically delivers faster and more noticeable results compared to at-home whitening methods. The use of stronger whitening agents and advanced technologies allows for significant teeth whitening in a shorter period.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets due to large disposable income

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to large disposable income. The region has a well-developed dental care infrastructure, including many dental clinics and practices. This provides easy access to teeth whitening services and increases awareness among the population.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Teeth Whitening market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Teeth Whitening.

Key Developments in Teeth Whitening Market

In January 2023, Smile Brilliant acquired HiSmile. This acquisition will help Smile Brilliant expand its reach and meet the growing demand for teeth whitening products.

In February 2023, SmileDirectClub acquired Smile Sciences. This acquisition will help SmileDirectClub to expand its portfolio of teeth whitening products and meet the growing demand for these products in the at-home market.

Key Questions Answered in Teeth Whitening Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

