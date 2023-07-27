Oilseed Market to Surpass 503.69 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Demand for Vegetable Oils and Protein Meals

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SkyQuest, oilseeds market are used to make cooking oil, as well as cosmetic ingredients, beneficial ingredients in many pet feeds and cosmetic actives. For instance, the cosmetic industry uses skincare and body care products from various oilseeds. Commercial applications for oilseed include printer inks, varnishes, and paint binders. If there were more demand for biofuels in machinery and other forms of transportation, there would be more demand for oilseed on the global oilseed market.

Oilseed Market

Pages - 230

Tables - 148

Figures – 78

Oilseeds are seeds principally grown to extract food oil for human use. Oilseed crops are the main source of the omega 3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are beneficial for your health in several ways. Rapeseed and mustard are impacted by the naturally occurring oilseed contaminant erucic acid. Sunflowers, soybeans, rapeseed and other plants are the primary sources of oilseeds in the oilseed market.

Prominent Players in Oilseed Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Wilmar International Limited

CHS Inc.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Richardson International Limited

Marico Limited

COFCO Corporation

Olam International Limited

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

The Scoular Company

Borges International Group S.L.

SunOpta Inc.

Kerry Group plc

H. J. Heinz Company

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

The J. M. Smucker Company

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Soybean Segment is Dominating the Market Due to Increasing Consumer Interest in Oilseed Products

The soybean segment dominated the oilseed market. Soybeans contain cholesterol, fibre and protein. Soybean oil use has increased due to the daily increase in people who value their health. Their demand in the food industry has grown because soybeans are nutrient-dense. As a result, soybean oil production has increased, which has fueled the oilseed market's rise due to the rising demand for animal feed, especially in developing nations such as China, Brazil, India, Korea.

The markets in the North America accounted for 36% of the global oilseed market. This is due to more cooking oil is used in regular meals, which increases the production of oilseeds. Additionally, as American soybean production has increased, the market is expanding more quickly due to an increase in the demand for soybean oil.

Sunflowers Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Excellent Nutritional Content

The sunflowers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the oilseed market. This is due to a rich source of oil, protein, calcium, carbs, and ash, and is widely used in biofuel production. Sunflower oil is also frequently consumed by the general population due to its positive effects on health. The feed industry uses powdered sunflower seeds, which drives up demand for sunflower oilseed.

The largest growth rate is anticipated to occur in the Asia-Pacific throughout the forecast period. The oilseed market is growing due to soybean oil is being used more frequently. In addition, rising personal disposable income, increased food processing and expanding retail are further key factors encouraging the growth of this region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the oilseed market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Oilseed Market

The expansion of Bunge North America Inc.'s Morristown processing facility costs $445 million when completed in 2022. The agricultural and food giant plans to invest $360 million in new machinery and equipment and an estimated $85 million in construction and building renovations at its soybean crushing facility at 700 N. Range Line Road.

A deal was reached between Corteva Agriscience and BASF Agricultural Solutions in 2022 to develop future herbicide-tolerant soybeans and complement herbicides for farmers in North America and elsewhere. The partnership aims to provide competitive solutions for managing resistant and challenging-to-control weeds by utilizing creative trait stacking and powerful, long-lasting attack modes.

Key Questions Answered in Oilseed Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

