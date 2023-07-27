ACNB Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

ACNB Corporation

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 with net income of $9.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 10.36%, compared to net income of $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.12 and $0.99, respectively, which is an increase of $0.13 per share, or 13.13%. Compared to the prior quarter, net income increased $0.5 million, or 5.55%, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.06 per share, or 5.66%.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.62% and return on average equity was 14.74%.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.11% compared to 4.22% for the prior quarter and 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 55.52% compared to 56.36% for the prior quarter and 56.16% from the comparable quarter last year.
  • Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24% from June 30, 2022.
  • Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.23% compared to 0.25% for the prior quarter and 0.35% for the comparable quarter of last year. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) was 0.02% compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 80.1%. The ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 18.1% at ACNB Bank.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 8.75% compared to 8.56% for the prior quarter and 7.30% for the comparable quarter last year. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $66.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $57.6 million at March 31, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $43.5 million at June 30, 2022.

“As the second quarter of 2023 came to a close, the financial services industry has been challenged with considerable market uncertainty and turmoil over the past six months. However, ACNB Corporation has continued to focus on fundamental community banking principles as we live our vision every day to build relationships and find solutions for our customers in the communities we serve. As a result of this steadfast commitment to our shareholders, customers and employees, we are pleased to share our June 30, 2023 operating results,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our financial performance, strong capital base, superior asset quality metrics and our continued robust risk management practices have well positioned ACNB Corporation to meet the demands facing our industry and our customers. We are pleased to see meaningful loan growth during the second quarter and remain optimistic for the remainder of the year in spite of continued higher interest rates. Superior asset quality metrics remain a key strength of the Corporation, and is the result of tremendous teamwork by our lending and credit teams, as well as working closely with our borrowers to understand and meet their unique needs and financial goals.”

Mr. Helt continued, “ACNB Corporation has made the strategic decision to restrain deposit rates as a result of our elevated funding levels coming out of the pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, our level of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits was approximately 18% of total deposits and total deposits were approximately 8.4% higher than pre-pandemic deposit levels as of March 31, 2020 — even with the recent deposit outflows.”

“As we look to the second half of the year, ACNB Corporation’s strategic focus remains constant in seeking opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth to ensure the continued success of the banking subsidiary of ACNB Bank and the insurance subsidiary of ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. as we strive to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11.04%, over comparable quarter last year. The FTE net interest margin was 4.11%, an increase of 96 basis points from 3.15% for the comparable quarter last year. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the comparable quarter last year. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $482 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. Higher FTE net interest margin and net interest income were attributable to higher interest rates and a shift into higher-yielding assets.

Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 4.77%, driven primarily by an increase in short term and long term borrowings to fund loan growth and deposit outflows. The FTE net interest margin decreased 11 basis points as earning asset yields decreased slightly while funding costs increased. PPP Fees and purchase accounting accretion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $250 thousand compared to $374 thousand for the prior quarter. There were no PPP fees for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8 thousand for the prior quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the prior quarter and a decrease of 2 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 3.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 100 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 136 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The average yield on earning assets was 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 104 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, the average yield on earning assets declined primarily due to the sale of higher-yielding securities, lower loan origination yields, lower purchase accounting accretion and higher net deferred expenses for new loan originations.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $6.2 million, an increase of $118 thousand, or 1.94%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increased income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities of $163 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation and an increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance of $121 thousand due to increasing net yields and additional purchases in the third quarter of 2022 partially offset by lower income from mortgage loans held for sale of $131 thousand.

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 24.28%, driven primarily by an increase in commissions from insurance sales of $938 thousand due to seasonally stronger commissions and an increase in contingent commissions for income received during the three months ended June 30, 2023 for contingent commissions earned in 2022. Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities increased $139 thousand due to strong market returns and new business generation. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, three previously closed community banking offices were sold for a gain of $323 thousand, which is reflected in other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.50%, from the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a general increase in base wages. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $430 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, legal and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in other operating expenses was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as a result of writing off an investment in a title agency as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) fund.

Equipment expense was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase in equipment expense was attributable to expenses related to ACNB Bank’s core processing system as well as ongoing expenses related to the new loan origination system that was implemented in late 2022. Marketing and corporate relations expense was $159 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $67 thousand for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by $72 thousand in expenses related to the rebranding of ACNB Bank’s Maryland banking divisions.

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense decreased $1 thousand, or 0.01%, driven primarily by lower salary and employee benefits expense offset by an increase in professional services and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $10.4 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven primarily by a decrease of $276 thousand in the extended leave reserve and a decrease of $241 thousand in stock-based compensation. Professional services expense was $601 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $382 thousand for the prior quarter. The increase in professional services expense was driven primarily by additional expenses related to employee recruiting, collection fees and consulting services for various projects within the organization. Other operating expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase in other operating was driven primarily by a loss of $142 thousand as result of writing off an investment in a title company as well as a mark-to-market loss of $83 thousand related to an SBIC fund.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.57 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $42.2 million, or 2.75%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $64.0 million, or 4.24%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in both periods was driven mainly by growth in the commercial loan portfolio.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $(273) thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was $121 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $97 thousand and a provision for unfunded commitments of $276 thousand for the prior quarter. Non-performing loans were $3.7 million, or 0.23%, of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to $3.8 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at March 31, 2023 and $5.2 million, or 0.35%, of total loans at June 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans compared to 0.02% for the prior quarter and 0.01% for the comparable quarter last year.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits decreased by $92.1 million, or 4.48%, since March 31, 2023 and decreased by $400.0 million, or 16.92%, from June 30, 2022. Given ACNB’s funding level, management made a strategic decision to restrain deposit rates and thereby moderate deposit costs in 2022 and into 2023 despite an increase in market interest rates and an increase in rates by competitors. As a result, total deposits declined during both periods as customers began to seek higher yielding alternative deposit and investment products.

Total interest bearing deposits were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest bearing deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 4.61%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $385.8 million, or 21.68%, from June 30, 2022. Total non-interest bearing deposits were $569.7 million at June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $24.6 million, or 4.14%, from March 31, 2023 and decreased by $14.2 million, or 2.43%, from June 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $257.1 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $255.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $247.0 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per share was $28.69, $30.02 and $30.14 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Similar to the prior quarter, ACNB paid a quarterly cash dividend of $2.4 million, or $0.28 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.26 per common share for the comparable quarter last year. In addition, ACNB did not repurchase any shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 850 shares of ACNB common stock during the prior quarter at a cost of $29 thousand and 88,225 shares of ACNB common stock during the comparable quarter last year at a cost of $2.9 million.

ACNB Corporation Update

As previously announced, on July 26, 2023, ACNB Corporation declared the regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.28 per common share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend declared of $0.28 per common share is an increase of $0.02, or 7.7%, per common share compared to the third quarter of 2022.

ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands, except per share dataJune 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA         
Assets$2,378,151  $2,410,933  $2,525,507  $2,654,153  $2,683,162 
Securities$518,093  $568,232  $620,250  $571,796  $598,088 
Loans, total$1,573,817  $1,531,626  $1,538,610  $1,527,128  $1,509,792 
Allowance for credit losses$19,148  $19,485  $17,861  $17,952  $18,943 
Deposits$1,963,754  $2,055,822  $2,198,975  $2,336,213  $2,363,773 
Allowance for unfunded commitments$2,132  $2,011  $92  $92  $92 
Borrowings$132,703  $76,294  $62,954  $65,691  $53,609 
Stockholders’ equity$257,069  $255,841  $245,042  $232,370  $247,032 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Interest income$23,213  $23,909  $24,894  $23,382  $20,696 
Interest expense 1,223   817   846   862   892 
Net interest income 21,990   23,092   24,048   22,520   19,804 
Provision for credit losses (273)  97          
Provision for unfunded commitments 121   276          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments 22,142   22,719   24,048   22,520   19,804 
Other income 6,194   4,984   5,423   5,849   6,076 
Other expenses 16,281   16,282   16,673   15,320   15,006 
Income before income taxes 12,055   11,421   12,798   13,049   10,874 
Provision for income taxes 2,531   2,398   2,599   2,725   2,244 
Net income$9,524  $9,023  $10,199  $10,324  $8,630 
PROFITABILITY RATIOS         
Loans held-for-investment to deposits 80.14%  74.50%  69.97%  65.37%  63.87%
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.62%  1.50%  1.56%  1.51%  1.28%
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.74%  14.58%  17.10%  17.06%  13.69%
Efficiency ratio1 55.52%  56.36%  55.66%  52.45%  56.16%
FTE Net interest margin 4.11%  4.22%  4.03%  3.60%  3.15%
Yield on average earning assets 4.33%  4.37%  4.17%  3.74%  3.29%
Yield on securities 2.24%  2.46%  2.30%  2.05%  2.00%
Yield on loans 5.05%  5.12%  4.97%  4.75%  4.53%
Cost of funds 0.23%  0.15%  0.14%  0.14%  0.15%
Noninterest income to total revenue 21.98%  17.75%  18.40%  20.62%  23.48%
PER SHARE DATA         
Diluted earnings per share$1.12  $1.06  $1.20  $1.20  $0.99 
Cash dividends paid per share$0.28  $0.28  $0.28  $0.26  $0.26 
Tangible book value per share1$23.83  $23.66  $22.41  $20.86  $22.27 
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)1$30.64  $29.76  $29.23  $28.23  $27.32 
CAPITAL RATIOS2         
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.79%  11.09%  9.91%  9.33%  8.87%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.38%  15.21%  15.00%  14.74%  14.63%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.72%  15.56%  15.36%  15.10%  15.01%
Total risk based capital ratio 17.67%  17.56%  17.32%  17.11%  17.13%
CREDIT QUALITY         
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02%  0.02%  0.02%  0.26%  0.01%
Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment3 0.23%  0.25%  0.25%  0.26%  0.35%
Total non-performing assets to total assets4 0.17%  0.18%  0.17%  0.16%  0.19%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 1.22%  1.27%  1.16%  1.18%  1.25%

_______________________________________

1  Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2  Capital ratios for March and September are estimated due to the Corporation being a smaller reporting company. June 30, 2023 capital ratios are not finalized and are estimates.
3  Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than ninety days past due and still accruing interest.
4  Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Other Real Estate Owned (OREO).

 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
Dollars in thousands, except per share dataJune 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$24,898  $24,833  $40,067 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 59,145   89,233   128,094 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 84,043   114,066   168,161 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 915   1,328   1,719 
Debt securities available for sale 452,252   501,944   553,554 
Securities held to maturity, fair value $58,133; $59,998; $58,078 64,926   64,960   64,977 
Loans held for sale    167   123 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $19,148; $19,485; $17,861 1,554,669   1,512,141   1,520,749 
Assets held for sale 1,418   3,393   3,393 
Premises and equipment, net 26,145   26,588   27,053 
Right of use assets 2,952   2,994   3,162 
Restricted investment in bank stocks 4,877   2,552   1,629 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance 78,919   78,435   77,993 
Investments in low-income housing partnerships 1,066   1,097   1,129 
Goodwill 44,185   44,185   44,185 
Intangible assets, net 9,612   9,972   10,332 
Foreclosed assets held for resale 467   474   474 
Other assets 51,705   46,637   46,874 
Total Assets 2,378,151   2,410,933   2,525,507 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts 569,729   594,355   595,049 
Interest bearing transactions accounts 1,394,025   1,461,467   1,603,926 
Total Deposits 1,963,754   2,055,822   2,198,975 
Short-term borrowings 51,703   30,294   41,954 
Long-term borrowings 81,000   46,000   21,000 
Lease liabilities 2,952   2,994   3,162 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 2,132   2,011   92 
Other liabilities 19,541   17,971   15,282 
Total Liabilities 2,121,082   2,155,092   2,280,465 
      
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding        
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,888,732, 8,883,206, and 8,838,720 shares issued; 8,564,282, 8,523,256, and 8,515,120 shares outstanding 22,212   22,198   22,086 
Treasury stock, at cost; 324,450, 324,450, and 323,600 shares (8,956)  (8,956)  (8,927)
Additional paid-in capital 96,586   96,415   96,022 
Retained earnings 205,279   198,144   193,873 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,052)  (51,960)  (58,012)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 257,069   255,841   245,042 
      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$2,378,151  $2,410,933  $2,525,507 
            


Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
Dollars in thousands, except per share data  2023   2022   2023   2022 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME        
Loans, including fees        
Taxable $18,947  $16,414  $37,845  $32,200 
Tax-exempt  352   356   708   660 
Securities:        
Taxable  2,688   2,722   5,974   4,272 
Tax-exempt  285   289   599   429 
Dividends  51   24   92   59 
Other  890   891   1,904   1,153 
Total Interest Income  23,213   20,696   47,122   38,773 
INTEREST EXPENSE        
Deposits  486   646   959   1,384 
Short-term borrowings  108   20   125   37 
Long-term borrowings  629   226   956   495 
Total Interest Expense  1,223   892   2,040   1,916 
Net Interest Income  21,990   19,804   45,082   36,857 
Provision for Credit Losses  (273)     (176)   
Provision for Unfunded Commitments  121      397    
Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments  22,142   19,804   44,861   36,857 
OTHER INCOME        
Commissions from insurance sales  2,840   2,808   4,742   4,008 
Service charges on deposit accounts  989   1,006   1,951   1,964 
Income from fiduciary, investment management and brokerage activities  979   816   1,819   1,626 
Income from mortgage loans held for sale  14   145   31   426 
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance  484   363   926   690 
Net losses on sales or calls of securities  (546)     (739)   
Net (losses) gains on equity securities  (15)  (148)  5   (257)
Gain on assets held for sale  323      323    
Service charges on ATM and debit card transactions  834   865   1,657   1,618 
Other  292   221   463   460 
Total Other Income  6,194   6,076   11,178   10,535 
OTHER EXPENSES        
Salaries and employee benefits  9,824   9,314   20,266   16,873 
Net occupancy  1,002   939   2,039   2,098 
Equipment  1,623   1,527   3,230   3,045 
Other tax  305   402   642   818 
Professional services  601   430   983   739 
Supplies and postage  198   195   404   376 
Marketing and corporate relations  159   67   313   170 
FDIC and regulatory  295   264   544   535 
Intangible assets amortization  360   389   720   698 
Other operating  1,914   1,479   3,422   2,936 
Total Other Expenses  16,281   15,006   32,563   28,288 
Income before Income Taxes  12,055   10,874   23,476   19,104 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  2,531   2,244   4,929   3,875 
Net Income $9,524  $8,630  $18,547  $15,229 
PER SHARE DATA        
Basic earnings $1.12  $0.99  $2.18  $1.75 
Diluted earnings $1.12  $0.99  $2.17  $1.75 
                 


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 
  Three months ended
June 30, 2023		 Three months ended
June 30, 2022		 Six months ended
June 30, 2023		 Six months ended
June 30, 2022
Dollars in thousands Average
Balance		 Interest5 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest5 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest5 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest5 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Interest bearing deposits with banks $71,040 $890 5.03% $426,169 $891 0.84% $80,958 $1,904 4.74% $538,632 $1,153 0.43%
Investments (Tax-exempt)  55,588  361 2.60%  30,054  366 4.88%  55,449  758 2.76%  30,280  543 3.62%
Investments (Taxable)  498,401  2,739 2.20%  593,903  2,745 1.85%  527,576  6,066 2.32%  516,678  4,331 1.69%
Total Investments  553,989  3,100 2.24%  623,957  3,111 2.00%  583,025  6,824 2.36%  546,958  4,874 1.80%
                         
Loans (Tax-exempt)  75,670  446 2.36%  81,656  451 2.22%  76,501  897 2.36%  76,949  835 2.19%
Loans (Taxable)  1,463,967  18,946 5.19%  1,411,584  16,413 4.66%  1,459,455  37,844 5.23%  1,406,082  32,200 4.62%
Total Loans  1,539,637  19,392 5.05%  1,493,240  16,864 4.53%  1,535,956  38,741 5.09%  1,483,031  33,035 4.49%
                         
Total Earning Assets  2,164,666  23,382 4.33%  2,543,366  20,866 3.29%  2,199,939  47,469 4.35%  2,568,621  39,062 3.07%
                         
Total Assets $2,357,626     $2,703,149     $2,398,423     $2,735,853    
                         
LIABILITIES                        
Interest bearing demand deposits $577,480     $635,556     $584,686     $594,097    
Money markets  261,560      348,919      285,996      344,097    
Savings deposits  387,847      411,610      395,590      406,841    
Time deposits  224,608      388,733      246,536      442,879    
Total Interest Bearing Deposits  1,451,495  486 0.13%  1,784,818  646 0.15%  1,512,808  959 0.13%  1,787,914  1,384 0.16%
Short-term borrowings  34,080  108 1.27%  30,808  20 0.26%  34,834  125 0.72%  4,967  37 1.50%
Long-term borrowings  59,901  629 4.21%  24,175  226 3.75%  43,597  956 4.42%  56,991  495 1.75%
Total borrowings  93,981  737 3.15%  54,983  246 1.79%  78,431  1,081 2.78%  61,958  532 1.73%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities  1,545,476  1,223 0.32%  1,839,801  892 0.19%  1,591,239  2,040 0.26%  1,849,872  1,916 0.21%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  550,581      611,179      554,340      621,248    
Cost of Funds     0.23%     0.15%     0.19%     0.16%
FTE Net Interest Margin     4.11%     3.15%     4.16%     2.92%
Stockholders’ Equity  259,239      252,933      255,147      259,798    

_______________________________________

5  Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

 
  Three months ended
June 30, 2023		 Three months ended
March 31, 2023		 Three months ended
December 31, 2022		 Three months ended
September 30, 2022		 Three months ended
June 30, 2022
Dollars in thousands Average
Balance		 Interest6 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest6 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest6 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest6 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest6 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                              
Interest bearing deposits with banks $71,040 $890 5.03% $90,987 $1,014 4.52% $268,911 $2,473 3.65% $368,265 $2,130 2.29% $426,169 $891 0.84%
Investments (Tax-exempt)  55,588  361 2.60%  55,589  397 2.90%  42,987  666 6.15%  27,519  239 3.45%  30,054  366 4.88%
Investments (Taxable)  498,401  2,739 2.20%  557,377  3,327 2.42%  542,137  2,722 1.99%  571,282  2,850 1.98%  593,903  2,745 1.85%
Total Investments  553,989  3,100 2.24%  612,966  3,724 2.46%  585,124  3,388 2.30%  598,801  3,089 2.05%  623,957  3,111 2.00%
                               
Loans (Tax-exempt)  75,670  446 2.36%  77,341  451 2.36%  78,274  446 2.26%  80,604  425 2.09%  81,656  451 2.22%
Loans (Taxable)  1,463,967  18,946 5.19%  1,454,934  18,898 5.27%  1,459,830  18,821 5.11%  1,440,646  17,789 4.90%  1,411,584  16,413 4.66%
Total Loans  1,539,637  19,392 5.05%  1,532,275  19,349 5.12%  1,538,104  19,267 4.97%  1,521,250  18,214 4.75%  1,493,240  16,864 4.53%
                               
Total Earning Assets  2,164,666  23,382 4.33%  2,236,228  24,087 4.37%  2,392,139  25,128 4.17%  2,488,316  23,433 3.74%  2,543,366  20,866 3.29%
                               
Total Assets $2,357,626     $2,439,219     $2,598,000     $2,709,482     $2,703,149    
                               
LIABILITIES                              
Interest bearing demand deposits $577,480     $591,972     $653,369     $640,903     $635,556    
Money markets  261,560      298,584      328,808      342,002      348,919    
Savings deposits  387,847      403,419      408,285      417,290      411,610    
Time deposits  224,608      268,708      318,115      360,114      388,733    
Total Interest Bearing Deposits  1,451,495  486 0.13%  1,562,683  473 0.12%  1,708,577  572 0.13%  1,760,309  605 0.14%  1,784,818  646 0.15%
                               
Short-term borrowings  34,080  108 1.27%  35,596  17 0.19%  41,257  17 0.16%  38,017  23 0.24%  30,808  20 0.26%
Long-term borrowings  59,901  629 4.21%  29,211  327 4.54%  22,350  257 4.56%  23,875  234 3.89%  24,175  226 3.75%
Total borrowings  93,981  737 3.15%  64,807  344 2.15%  63,607  274 1.71%  61,892  257 1.65%  54,983  246 1.79%
                               
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities  1,545,476  1,223 0.32%  1,627,490  817 0.20%  1,772,184  846 0.19%  1,822,201  862 0.19%  1,839,801  892 0.19%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  550,581      557,546      586,092      597,884      611,179    
Cost of Funds     0.23%     0.15%     0.14%     0.14%     0.15%
FTE Net Interest Margin     4.11%     4.22%     4.03%     3.60%     3.15%
Stockholders’ Equity  259,239      251,054      236,674      240,026      252,933    

_______________________________________

6 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

 
  Three Months Ended
Dollars in thousands, except per share data June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
Tangible book value per share          
Stockholders’ equity $257,069  $255,841  $245,042  $232,370  $247,032 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets  (53,797)  (54,157)  (54,517)  (54,916)  (55,310)
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator) $203,272  $201,684  $190,525  $177,454  $191,722 
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)  8,528,782   8,523,256   8,501,752   8,505,843   8,610,667 
Tangible book value per share $23.83  $23.66  $22.41  $20.86  $22.27 
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI)          
Tangible common stockholders’ equity $203,272  $201,684  $190,525  $177,454  $191,722 
Less: AOCI  (58,052)  (51,960)  (58,012)  (62,690)  (43,526)
Tangible equity (ex-AOCI) $261,324  $253,644  $248,537  $240,144  $235,248 
Tangible book value per share (ex-AOCI) $30.64  $29.76  $29.23  $28.23  $27.32 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)          
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator) $203,272  $201,684  $190,525  $177,454  $191,722 
Total assets $2,378,151  $2,410,933  $2,525,507  $2,654,153  $2,683,162 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets  (53,797)  (54,157)  (54,517)  (54,916)  (55,310)
Total tangible assets (denominator) $2,324,354  $2,356,776  $2,470,990  $2,599,237  $2,627,852 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.75%  8.56%  7.71%  6.83%  7.30%
Efficiency Ratio          
Non-interest expense $16,281  $16,282  $16,673  $15,320  $15,006 
Less: Intangible amortization  (360)  (360)  (399)  (395)  (389)
Less: Loss on MD Title Investment $(142) $  $  $  $ 
Non-interest expense (numerator) $15,779  $15,922  $16,274  $14,925  $14,617 
Net interest income $21,990  $23,092  $24,048  $22,520  $19,804 
Plus: Total non-interest income  6,194   4,984   5,423   5,849   6,076 
Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities  (546)  (193)  (234)      
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities  (15)  20   46   (88)  (148)
Less: Gain on assets held for sale  323             
Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership        421       
Total revenue (denominator) $28,422  $28,249  $29,238  $28,457  $26,028 
Efficiency ratio  55.52%  56.36%  55.66%  52.45%  56.16%


