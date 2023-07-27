FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

27 JULY 2023

Following the recent successful realisations of Mowgli, Innovation Consulting Group and Datapath, the Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 4.0p per share, which will be paid on 18 August 2023.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 August 2023 and the record date for payment will be 4 August 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181