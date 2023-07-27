Weather Forecasting Services Market to Surpass 4 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Technological Advancements

Westford USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the accuracy of weather predictions is set to improve significantly in the weather forecasting services market to the increasing capabilities of supercomputers to process high-resolution weather forecasts and climate models. These technological advancements enable forecasters to better understand the long-term weather patterns through simulation-based methodologies and complex software models.

Weather forecasting models rely on atmospheric data to estimate future weather conditions since weather patterns can change rapidly. Several factors including humidity, air pressure, temperature, wind speed and direction when creating a weather forecast in the weather forecasting services market. In addition to these factors, weather forecasting models also consider the proximity to water sources, geographic location, urban structures, latitude and elevation.

Short-Range Weather Forecasting Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rise in Research and Development Investments

The short-range weather forecasting segment held the second-largest revenue share in the weather forecasting services market. This type of forecast provides the customers with comprehensive information that can help them prepare for upcoming weather events. This includes details such as air temperature, humidity and wind speed.

The markets in the North America emerged as the dominant player in the global weather forecasting services market with the largest market share. This can be attributed to several factors, including a skilled workforce of weather experts, substantial research and development investments and a robust technological infrastructure.

Medium-Range Weather Forecasting Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Technological Infrastructure

The medium-range weather forecasting segment dominated the weather forecasting services market in 2022. It offers customers a significant lead time for the preparation and modification without compromising the forecast's accuracy. As a result, this is a valuable tool for individuals, businesses and governments alike as it provides critical information that can help them make informed decisions and mitigate potential risks.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are currently the fastest-growing region in the global weather forecasting services market and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the region's evolving technological infrastructure which has enabled the development of sophisticated forecasting tools and models.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the weather forecasting services market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Weather Forecasting Services Market

A significant event occurred at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, as the mobile service tower doors opened at Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) in 2022. This marked an important milestone in the preparation for the upcoming space launch from the site.

DTN, a leading weather intelligence and analytics solutions provider, recently announced a partnership with U.S.-based OrbitMi Inc.. This partnership involves providing the data products and maritime software to the shipping industry.

