Tokio Marine HCC Improves Online Experience With Its New Look Website

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, today announced it has overhauled its website reflecting a fresh new brand look, as it continues its journey to deliver an easier and more rewarding online experience for all its stakeholders.



The new look website has been designed to make the vast number of specialty insurance products and services offered by Tokio Marine HCC much easier to find. Brokers, agents and insureds can now navigate the website via the type of product for which they are looking, or by the specialty or team with whom they want to connect.

Tokio Marine HCC’s expertise, characterized by its years of collective underwriting experience, is now much more apparent to brokers and clients alike through a host of videos, webinars and thought leadership pieces in addition to training and development tools.

Commenting on the new website, Phelim Browne, Global Marketing Leader at Tokio Marine HCC, said, “As a specialty insurer, we deal with complex risks and issues every day, and our redesigned website will make it even easier for our stakeholders to engage with us.”

“We’re a large, international business, with a vast array of specialties at our disposal, and our brokers and clients benefit from being able to effortlessly access the deep technical expertise of our broad array of specialty product offerings.”

“This is why we have radically improved the way brokers and clients can engage with us. Our new website now simplifies that structural complexity for users, articulating the brand, the scale and scope of our organization and the variety of products and services we offer and our global footprint.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $38 billion as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from A.M. Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com .