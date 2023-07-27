Uptycs Continues Momentum in Helping Customers Achieve Security Operations Excellence with AWS

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, today announced it’s now part of the Amazon Web Services ( AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Progr am . The AWS PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms.



“We are delighted to be working with AWS to solve customers’ cloud security challenges, increase security operations efficiency, and protect developer environments as they move code from their workspaces into AWS production environments,” said Ganesh Pai, CEO and co-founder of Uptycs.

Uptycs has built an integration with AWS Control Tower , which simplifies AWS experiences by orchestrating multiple AWS services on a customer’s behalf while maintaining the security and compliance needs of their organization. Leveraging the workflow with AWS Control Tower, Uptycs' deep integration with AWS Systems Manager allows organizations to achieve comprehensive security controls while reducing operational overhead in their Uptycs deployment.

“Many organizations, especially in the public sector, are looking for ways to cost-effectively scale their cloud security program. Our integration with AWS Control Tower and AWS Systems Manager, along with our more unified shift up approach, delivers a more efficient way to improve customers’ security posture across cloud environments,” Pai said.

Additionally, Uptycs also recently announced the achievement of AWS Security Competency Status , and an integration with the Amazon Security Lake .



“Our model is proven to better support cybersecurity teams thanks to what we’ve already achieved for our public sector customers, as well as enterprise and commercial organizations,” Pai said. “Now, we’re even better at helping our customers reduce operational burden, and strengthen their threat detection, remediation, and forensic capabilities.”

To learn more about how Uptycs and AWS drive operational excellence, and reduce friction for security operations teams, please visit: https://www.uptycs.com/partners/aws or AWS Marketplace .

