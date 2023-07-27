The Children’s Place Issues 2022 Annual ESG Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced the release of its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.



The 2022 ESG Report details the Company’s strategic approach to ESG, setting forth the progress made during fiscal 2022 on the Company’s environmental initiatives, including its science-based goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and its measurable targets to increase the use of more sustainable raw materials in products and to reduce the use of water and chemicals in its global supply chain.

Some highlights from the Company’s 2022 ESG Report include:

A reduction in GHG emissions of 46% against a 2018 baseline in owned and leased operations (scope 1 and scope 2), versus an announced goal of 50% targeted for 2030.

Approximately 72% of the cotton fibers used in the Company’s apparel are now responsibly sourced with a goal of 100% responsibly sourced cotton by the end of fiscal 2025.

Increased representation of Black/African American associates at U.S. corporate offices by 45% against a baseline year of 2020, with a goal to double representation by fiscal 2025.

16 key focus areas for the Company and details regarding its 26 measurable goals and progress in matters such as climate and energy, raw materials, water stewardship, chemical management, waste and circularity, diversity, equity and inclusion, community, and supply chain compliance and worker well-being.

Adrian Sherman, Vice President, Environment & Social Responsibility, said, “We are proud of the continued progress we have made on our environmental and social commitments as described in the 2022 ESG Report. Children remain at the center of everything we do, and it is important that we have sustainability commitments that drive us to contribute to a better today and tomorrow for our children.”

The Children’s Place Board of Directors and its Committees have oversight responsibility for ESG matters, and the Company’s goals and initiatives are informed by the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the GRI (formerly the Global Reporting Initiative) standards, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To view its 2022 ESG Report, please visit the Company’s website at https://corporate.childrensplace.com under the ESG tab.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade” and “PJ Place” brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com and, as of April 29, 2023, the Company had 599 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company’s five international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 15 countries.

Forward Looking Statements

