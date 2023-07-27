Digital Adoption in Demand as Professionals Offered $100,000+ a Year, WalkMe Research Reveals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today revealed the results of a survey of Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Professional roles to mark International DAP Professional Day . As digital adoption matures, demand for Digital Adoption Professionals is increasing, with organizations offering an average salary of $108,780 (USD). The salaries being advertised ranged from $36,036 all the way up to $278,460. A survey of job postings1 across the U.S., U.K., and Germany showed a clear preference for IT and/or HR experience, showing how developing digital adoption skills can help push professionals up the career ladder.



The research showed:

Six-figure salaries: Digital adoption professionals, on average, are being offered 20% more than IT managers 2 (average salary $90,402) and 52% more than HR managers (average salary $71,553) – suggesting that people in these roles who develop digital adoption skills can open up an even more lucrative career. As with any profession, salaries range based on experience.

Digital adoption professionals, on average, are being offered 20% more than IT managers (average salary $90,402) and 52% more than HR managers (average salary $71,553) – suggesting that people in these roles who develop digital adoption skills can open up an even more lucrative career. As with any profession, salaries range based on experience. IT and f inan cial s ervices offer most opportunities: Across all the job posts WalkMe studied, IT companies (24% of all roles), Financial Services & Banking (21%), and insurance (10%) were the industries most interested in hiring digital adoption professionals.

Across all the job posts WalkMe studied, IT companies (24% of all roles), Financial Services & Banking (21%), and insurance (10%) were the industries most interested in hiring digital adoption professionals. USA leads the way: U.S. companies are by far the most prolific advertisers for digital adoption roles, responsible for 74% of all reviewed positions – compared to 18% in the U.K. and 8% in Germany.



“The salaries being advertised show that digital adoption has entered the mainstream – many businesses have digitally transformed in recent years, and now they need to put these tools to work. IT and HR professionals in particular should sit up and take notice of the findings, as they show that specializing in digital adoption could prove a springboard to the next stage of their career,” said Adriel Sanchez, Chief Marketing Officer, WalkMe. “Businesses investing in digital adoption will be in line to realize great ROI from their digital investments, attract and retain talent, and drive overall productivity.”

Regional highlights

USA has the highest posted salaries – American businesses were offering the highest salaries ($177,994 on average) to digital adoption professionals – more than three times the average U.S. IT worker salary ($49,625).

Almost a quarter (22%) of U.S. digital adoption related job postings specifically included ‘digital adoption’ in the job title – showing how common the term is becoming, as the category continues to mature across the country. Twenty three percent of these postings came from IT companies, and the same number from financial services (FS) and banking organizations – including established names such as JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Digital adoption professionals will have the opportunity to make a difference for industry leaders.

U.K. postings suggest growth in the financial services sector – In the U.K. 30% of digital adoption related openings were for opportunities in the IT industry, and one in five job posts were from FS and banking. This included industry leaders Santander and HSBC, who are showing the way forward for the rest of the industry.

Coming into fashion in Germany? Although Germany had the lowest number of current opportunities for digital adoption professionals of the three countries, there were seeds of hope it may come into fashion. Renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton was hiring somebody to drive digital adoption, while Deloitte was also hiring eight analysts to gather intelligence on human capital and organization transformation across the country - with the analysts specifically tracking WalkMe as part of their beat.

The digital adoption landscape – At present, most job posts are focused on specific digital adoption platforms. “WalkMe” was mentioned by name in 96% of all job posts that mentioned specific digital adoption platforms and 69% of all digital adoption related posts.

“Awareness of digital adoption is growing, and in turn, businesses are looking for the right mix of skills that will give them an advantage,” continued Sanchez. “As the earliest adopters it’s natural that most openings are in IT. But we will see more organizations from FS, retail and other verticals looking for people with the right skills, as businesses in every industry realize they need to unlock the full potential of their technology investments.

“The results also indicate that the majority of businesses looking to drive digital adoption recognize the central role of digital adoption platforms, from onboarding to training and the roll-out of new applications. The right platform will give professionals and their employers complete visibility over the apps being used across the organization, and help drive great experiences in one single pane of glass – ensuring businesses get the most from their investments in digital adoption professionals.”

Calling All Digital Adoption Professionals

Realizer Awards Open – Today on International DAP Professionals’ Day , nominations officially open for the 3rd annual 2023 Realizer Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements in the field of digital adoption and are open to all. Nominations will close on August 31, 2023. Finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges and revealed at WalkMe’s annual Realize event, taking place virtually on October 25, 2023. Winners will be determined by crowdsourced voting and will receive recognition via press release, social media, in the WalkMe World community, trophies, and more.

Submit your nomination for a Realizer Award here .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com

1 WalkMe reviewed live job posts containing the phrase 'digital adoption' in the title or job description in the U.S., U.K. and Germany, on LinkedIn in May 2023. Posts published by WalkMe and other digital adoption platform vendors were not included.

2 Average salaries for other roles as reported by Glassdoor in May 2023