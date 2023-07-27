New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Adhesives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480199/?utm_source=GNW



Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow appreciably in the forecast period 2028 due to growing people’s preference towards healthy foods. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, global imports of acrylic adhesives were valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019, with the United States being the largest importer, accounting for 20% of global imports.

The acrylic adhesives market is a rapidly growing segment of the adhesives industry.Acrylic adhesives are polymer-based adhesives that are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, construction, and electronics.



They are known for their strong bonding capabilities, excellent weather ability, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation.As a result, they are increasingly replacing traditional adhesives like epoxies and polyurethanes in many applications.



The automotive segment is the largest application segment for acrylic adhesives, accounting for over 30% of the market share.Acrylic adhesives are used in various applications in the automotive industry, including structural bonding, panel bonding, and sealing.



They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including faster cure times, higher strength, and better adhesion to a wide range of substrates.

The construction segment is the second-largest application segment for acrylic adhesives, accounting for over 20% of the market share.Acrylic adhesives are used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, and insulation.



They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including higher weather ability and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation.The electronics segment is also a rapidly growing application segment for acrylic adhesives.



Acrylic adhesives are used in various electronic applications, including bonding and sealing of electronic components.They offer several advantages over traditional adhesives, including higher thermal stability and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation.



Therefore, the demand for the global acrylic adhesives market is expected to rise in the projected period.

The rising demand of the Automotive Industry is a Market Propelling Factor for Acrylic Adhesives

Acrylic adhesives are used in various applications in the automotive industry, including structural bonding, panel bonding, and sealing.Structural bonding is used to join parts of the vehicle’s body, such as the roof, doors, and trunk.



Panel bonding is used to bond panels to the vehicle’s body, such as the hood and fenders. Sealing is used to prevent water, dust, and noise from entering the vehicle’s interior.

Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in automotive applications, such as lighter weight, higher strength, better adhesion, resistance to harsh environments, and faster cure times.Acrylic adhesives are lighter in weight than traditional adhesives, which makes them ideal for use in automotive applications where weight reduction is critical.



Acrylic adhesives offer higher strength than traditional adhesives, which improves the overall structural integrity of the vehicle.Acrylic adhesives can adhere to a wide range of substrates, including metal, plastic, and composites, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of automotive applications.



Acrylic adhesives have faster cure times than traditional adhesives, which reduces the overall production time of the vehicle. Acrylic adhesives are resistant to harsh environments, such as extreme temperatures, chemicals, and UV radiation, which makes them ideal for use in automotive applications.

Hence, the automotive segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. As the automotive industry continues to look for ways to improve vehicle performance and reduce weight, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing process.

Soaring Demand from the Construction sector is a Market Propelling Factor for Acrylic Adhesives.

The construction segment is one of the major application segments for acrylic adhesives.The construction industry is constantly looking for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and durability of buildings.



Acrylic adhesives offer several advantages over traditional adhesives in this regard, including higher weather ability, resistance to chemicals and UV radiation, and faster cure times.Acrylic adhesives are used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, and insulation.



In roofing applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond the roofing membrane to the substrate, providing a strong, waterproof seal.Acrylic adhesives are also used in flooring applications, where they are used to bond the flooring material to the substrate, providing a durable and long-lasting bond.



In insulation applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond insulation material to the substrate, providing a strong, airtight seal.

Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in construction applications, including higher weather ability, resistance to chemicals, faster cure times, and improved durability.Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to weathering and UV radiation, which makes them ideal for use in outdoor applications.



Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to chemicals, such as acids and bases, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of industrial and commercial settings.Acrylic adhesives have faster cure times than traditional adhesives, which reduces the overall construction time of the building.



Acrylic adhesives provide a strong, durable bond that can withstand the stresses and strains of construction and environmental factors.

Therefore, the construction segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market. As the construction industry continues to look for new and innovative materials that can improve building performance and durability, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the construction process.

The electronics segment is one of the key application segments for acrylic adhesives.The electronics industry is constantly looking for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and reliability of electronic components.



Acrylic adhesives offer several advantages over traditional adhesives in this regard, including high adhesion strength, excellent electrical properties, and resistance to high temperatures and harsh chemicals.

Growing Demand in the Electronics Market is Going to Raise the Market Demand

Acrylic adhesives are used in various electronics applications, including bonding, sealing, and potting.In bonding applications, acrylic adhesives are used to bond electronic components to circuit boards or other substrates, providing a strong, durable bond.



In sealing applications, acrylic adhesives are used to seal and protect electronic components from moisture, dust, and other contaminants.In potting applications, acrylic adhesives are used to encapsulate electronic components, providing protection against environmental factors and vibration.



Acrylic adhesives offer several benefits in electronics applications, including high adhesion strength, excellent electrical properties, and resistance to high temperatures & harsh chemicals.

Acrylic adhesives have excellent adhesion strength, which makes them ideal for bonding electronic components to substrates.Acrylic adhesives have excellent electrical properties, such as high dielectric strength, which makes them ideal for use in electronic applications without breaking down at high temperatures.



Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to high temperatures, which makes them suitable for use in high-temperature electronic applications. Acrylic adhesives are highly resistant to harsh chemicals, such as solvents and acids, which makes them suitable for use in a variety of electronic applications.

Therefore, the electronics segment is expected to continue to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market.As the electronics industry continues to look for new and innovative materials that can improve the performance and reliability of electronic components, acrylic adhesives will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing process.



Acrylic adhesives have been around for many years and are widely used in various applications, such as the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. However, the acrylic adhesive market is constantly evolving, and new developments are being made to improve the performance and properties of acrylic adhesives.



Recent Developments

• Henkel’s Teroson MS 930: This is a new hybrid acrylic adhesive from Henkel that is designed for use in construction and other industrial applications. It is a one-component adhesive that provides high strength and excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates, including metals, plastics, and wood. The adhesive is resistant to weathering, UV radiation, and temperature extremes.

• 3M’s Scotch-Weld Acrylic Adhesive DP8425NS: It is a two-part structural adhesive from 3M that was launched in 2020. It is a high-performance adhesive designed for bonding metals, plastics, and composites. It provides high strength and durability, as well as resistance to impact, peel, and vibration. The adhesive has a fast cure time, which helps to increase production efficiency. It can also be used for bonding dissimilar substrates. Scotch-Weld Acrylic Adhesive DP8425NS is designed for use in transportation, aerospace, and other sectors. It offers excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates, including aluminum, steel, plastics, and composites.

• Sika’s SikaBond-T54 FC: It is a new product designed for flooring applications in the construction industry. This adhesive offers high adhesion strength, fast curing time, and low VOC emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option. The adhesive’s unique formulation also allows for easy and precise application, resulting in a professional finish.

• Ashland’s Aroset™ 7001 PSA: It is a new product designed for pressure-sensitive adhesive applications in the label and tape industries. This adhesive offers excellent adhesion strength, low VOC emissions, and a long tack life, resulting in improved productivity and efficiency. The product’s unique formulations also allow for easy processing and conversion, making it an ideal choice for high-speed manufacturing operations.



Market Segmentation

Global acrylic adhesives market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into acrylic polymer emulsion, cyanoacrylate adhesive, methacrylic adhesives, and others.



Based on technology, the market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, and reactive.Based on application, the market is divided into packaging, construction, wood & furniture, consumer goods, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.



Company Profiles

3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, Covestro LLC, Bostik SA, Sikka AG, HB Fuller Co, Huntsman Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, Pidilite Limited Industries, Royal Adhesives, and Sealants LLC are some of the key players of the global acrylic adhesives market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Acrylic Adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type:

o Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

o Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

o Methacrylic Adhesives

o Others

• Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Technology:

o Water Based

o Solvent Based

o Reactive

• Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application:

o Packaging

o Construction

o Wood & Furniture

o Consumer Goods

o Others

• Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Acrylic Adhesives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________