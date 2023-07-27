Ocula® Windscreen by Sightline Commercial Solution Named "Best Product System" of 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sightline Commercial Solutions, a leading fabricator and global supplier of architectural railing, metal, glazing and portable platform solutions, further reinforced its reputation as a leading innovator in the commercial building arena by capturing top honors in this year’s Glass Magazine Awards. The company’s innovative Ocula® Frameless Windscreen was chosen by the magazine’s readers as this year’s “Best Hardware Product or System.”



Each year, Glass Magazine, the official publication of the National Glass Association, recognizes stand-out glass and glazing products and projects in the commercial, retail and fabrication markets. Entries were evaluated based on form, function and impact.

“It is an honor to be recognized for excellence in product design, especially when that recognition comes directly from our customers – the readers of Glass Magazine,” said Jon Chase, vice president of engineering and marketing for Sightline Commercial Solutions. “From glazing contractors to architects, these professionals know what works and we value their confidence in our products to deliver superior performance.”

Taking Outdoor Projects to New Heights

Inspired by the company’s award-winning Ascent™ Glass Windscreen, Ocula features an innovative, post-free, clamp supported design and industry-exceeding performance. Ideal for pool surroundings, balcony dividers and elevated overlooks, the system elevates any outdoor environment – from hospitality and high-rise applications to healthcare and educational settings – by delivering unparalleled wind protection and unobstructed views. Ocula also mitigates wind tunneling in courtyards and other open areas.

While most standard windscreen systems are capable of handling 10psf wind loads, Ocula is designed for eight times that amount, with a qualified wind load of 86psf. This allows for installation at much higher altitudes, such as balconies and rooftops, and provides extensive coverage for furniture and patrons.

Adding to its appeal, Ocula features stainless steel clamps suitable for interior or exterior applications and can be paired with view-optimizing clear glass for a barely-there look, or frosted or fritted glass for enhanced privacy. The system is offered in three standard heights for guardrail (43”), pool surround (48”) or balcony divider (60”). Custom heights are also available, along with multiple top cap and handrail options.

“With glass windscreens, architects no longer have to rely on visually obstructive and confining walls to protect patrons and property from unpleasant dust and gusty winds,” noted Chase. “Thanks to Ocula and Ascent, they can create open, airy environments that celebrate surrounding views while keeping patrons comfortable and sheltered from wind and debris.”

Ocula will be featured in the August/September 2023 issue of Glass Magazine and honored during a ceremony to be held at GlassBuild America in Atlanta this November. For more information about Ocula or Sightline Commercial Solutions, visit www.sightlinecommercial.com.

About Sightline Commercial Solutions

Based in Minneapolis, Sightline Commercial Solutions is a leading fabricator and global supplier of architectural railing, metal, glazing and portable platform solutions for the commercial, sports venue, live entertainment and performing arts industries. Since 1990, the company has specialized in providing innovative solutions for the most complex challenges. For more information visit https://www.sightlinecommercial.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97f3c26b-22b8-435b-b999-bbba9d78487a