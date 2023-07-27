Naked Wines, Proud Partner of the Colorado Rockies, Celebrates Naked Day on August 1, 2023

DENVER, Colo., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Wines, the second largest 100% direct-to-consumer wine business in America, announced today that it will be the proud partner of the Colorado Rockies baseball club and will host “Naked Day” on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



In celebration of Naked Day, Jesse Katz, independent winemaker, founder of Aperture Cellars and partner with Naked Wines, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies game. Jesse Katz is the first winemaker ever to throw the first pitch for the Colorado Rockies, where they will be playing the San Diego Padres for a home game at Coors Field baseball stadium in downtown Denver, CO.

On Naked Day, all game-day ticket holders will receive a voucher – also found online at us.nakedwines.com/rockies – for $100 off their first purchase from Naked Wines. In honor of a 100-point winemaker pitching on game day, Naked Wines will also offer the first 100 customers that use the voucher a premium gift of Jesse’s Sonoma County Pinot Noir included in their first introductory case.

“Naked Wines is excited to be a partner to the Colorado Rockies and are equally thrilled to watch Jesse throw the first pitch,” said Nick Devlin, CEO of Naked Wines. “This is an important partnership to us that is such a natural fit. And we are so proud to call Jesse one of our partnered winemakers. We are always rooting for him – and his home team.”

Naked Wines will have a special suite for an exclusive guest list of those coming to support Jesse and watch him throw the first pitch. Guests will be served the following wines in the suite: Jesse Katz Exposed Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, Jesse Katz Exposed Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Jesse Katz Exposed Sonoma County Chardonnay 2021, and Jesse Katz Exposed Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2021.

Jesse Katz is a winemaking wunderkind who spent his formative years studying with legendary names like Bordeaux's Pétrus (he even experienced a harvest at Screaming Eagle) before becoming America's youngest head winemaker at the age of 25 at Lancaster Estate winery in Healdsburg, CA. In 2009, Jesse launched his Sonoma winery, Aperture Cellars, where he’s already earned dozens of 95+ Robert Parker Wine Advocate Scores since then. He has partnered with A-list celebrities for wine collaborations and is the first winemaker to ever sell a $1m bottle of wine, which all went to charity. He has raised over $6MM for charity in the last 5 years and is the first winemaker to ever make the Forbes “30 under 30” list. On July 21, Jesse earned two 100-point scores for his Aperture wines from prestigious wine critic and Colorado local Jeb Dunnuck, giving him now 8 perfect scores from the top critics in the world. Jesse will be wearing a jersey with the number 100 on the back at the Rockies game in honor of this huge recognition.

“Being from Colorado, I’ve always been a big Rockies fan and can’t wait to live out one of my dreams of throwing the first pitch,” said winemaker Jesse Katz. “It’s an honor for me to have this opportunity and the support of the Naked Wines community. I’m looking forward to sharing my wines with Rockies fans who attend the game and benefit from Naked Day.

To learn more about Naked Wines memberships and their portfolio of wines, please visit us.nakedwines.com. To access the voucher to get $100 off a case of Naked Wines wines, visit us.nakedwines.com/rockies.

About Naked Wines

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, Naked gives the world’s best winemakers the creative and financial freedom to make wines that inspire - supported by a community of passionate wine drinkers.

Naked Wines funds exclusive collaborations with worldwide independent winemakers like Daryl Groom (former: Penfolds Grange) Daniel Baron (former: Dominus, Silver Oak) Jesse Katz (Aperture, Devil’s Proof Vineyards), Megan & Ryan Glaab (former: PAX, Sine Qua Non) and Jean Philippe Moulin (former: Rothschild).

A virtuous circle is created where everyone is better off; customers get better wines for their money; and winemakers can focus their time in the winery, not on distribution and sales.