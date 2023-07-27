Access the Full Power of Web3 on the Go with Ambire Wallet's Mobile App

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambire Wallet , a web3 wallet that aims to make crypto self-custody easy and secure for everyone, today announced the launch of its mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The app brings Ambire’s powerful yet user-friendly web3 wallet to mobile, allowing anyone to easily manage digital assets, connect to dApps, swap tokens, and access the decentralized web.

“We built Ambire to provide an intuitive gateway for people entering web3,” said Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Ambire Wallet. “By launching on mobile, Ambire becomes accessible anytime and anywhere, empowering more people to start exploring decentralized finance, NFTs, and blockchain gaming in a secure environment.”

While allowing users to manage their investments, Ambire is also built for real world utility. Built on account abstraction, Ambire enables UX improvements such as creating a self-custodial wallet without a seed phrase, and payment of transaction fees by various other currencies like stablecoins, as opposed to ETH. This makes the app a solution for using crypto simply and easily every day, from buying groceries to paying for drinks.

The app’s gas tank feature allows the prepayment of fees, saving on future fee payments and ensuring your wallet is always ready to go.

Ambire Wallet offers a robust set of features for accessing web3, including:

Support for hardware wallets, such as Ledger and Trezor

A proprietary browser that allows integration with any dapp

Automatic transaction fee management and the ability to pay fees in stablecoins

A dashboard to view all assets including tokens and NFTs Built-in swaps between tokens and cross-chain transfers

Compatibility with 10+ EVM networks including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Fantom, Avalanche and others.

The app also provides an easy onboarding experience for web3 newcomers with email/password signup and fiat on-ramps to purchase crypto. For power users, Ambire offers advanced features like transaction batching, frontrunning protection, and dapp specific defi integrations.

“With the explosion of activity happening in web3 gaming, social, and DeFi, a simple and secure wallet has become essential infrastructure,” said Ivo. “The Ambire Wallet mobile app provides that missing piece of infrastructure to empower anyone to join web3 through their smartphone.”

The Ambire Wallet mobile app is available as a free download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Ambire Wallet enables new audiences access to decentralized technology through familiar mobile interfaces.

About Ambire