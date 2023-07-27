First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.5 Million or $0.16 per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023  

RENTON, Washington, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $3.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2022.



“The Bank first opened for business in July 1923, and we are honoring our 100 years of service to the community in several ways. We hosted events with customers, prospects and business associates and held community events at designated branches during the quarter. We expanded our social media outreach to highlight our exceptional history of delivering personalized financial services that provide unique, innovative solutions to our customers, including a video interview spotlighting H. A. “Harry” Blencoe, who served as Chairman of the Board and CEO from 1961 to 2005 and who celebrated his 99th birthday earlier this year. We also distributed tokens of our appreciation to our largest loan and deposit customers, as well as to each of our employees, as a special thank you for their continued support during the Bank’s 100-year anniversary,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“Our financial results were affected during the quarter as a result of recognizing $419,200 in legal, accounting and other fees related to the unsuccessful negotiation of a potential business combination with another financial institution. Despite our best efforts, the parties were unable to come to a mutual agreement on the terms of merger,” stated Kiley.

“Credit quality at June 30, 2023, remained strong, with nonperforming assets totaling just $201,000 and additional loan delinquencies of only $175,000 on total loans receivable of $1.2 billion. A reduction in loans receivable during the quarter and a credit upgrade to a $2.1 million commercial real estate loan allowed the Company to recognize a $400,000 recapture of its provision for credit losses during the quarter,” continued Kiley.

“Competition for deposits continues to adversely impact our cost of funds. We continue to work to grow deposits throughout our branch network and are thankful for our loyal customer base. Our level of uninsured deposits was reduced to 21.5% at quarter end, down from 23.6% of deposits at March 31, 2023 and 27.4% at the end of 2022. I am truly appreciative of the efforts of our employees in assisting customers to maximize the coverage on their deposits,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.13 per share.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.0% and 15.8% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.2% and 15.6% at March 31, 2023, and 10.5% and 15.5% at June 30, 2022, respectively.

Credit quality remained strong with nonperforming assets of $201,000, or 0.01% of total assets.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) at June 30, 2023, the Company recognized a $400,000 recapture of provision for credit losses during the quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2023, and $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022. Total deposits decreased $2.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We continued to see customers shift funds from money market accounts into retail certificates of deposit, with the $16.5 million decrease in money market balances more than offset by the $27.0 million increase in retail certificates of deposit. The primary reason for the slight reduction in deposits during the quarter was our decision to reduce our balances of brokered deposits by $15.0 million. At June 30, 2023, the Company held $43.0 million in interest-earning deposits that can be used to fund loan growth or further reduce brokered deposits and/or other wholesale liabilities in future periods, compared to $71.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $26.2 million at June 30, 2022.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change (Dollars in thousands) Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 111,768 $ 110,780 $ 127,808 $ 988 $ (16,040 ) Interest-bearing demand 89,080 86,183 107,478 2,897 (18,398 ) Savings 20,364 21,871 23,525 (1,507 ) (3,161 ) Money market 467,411 483,945 596,515 (16,534 ) (129,104 ) Certificates of deposit, retail 359,919 332,935 270,866 26,984 89,053 Brokered deposits 176,422 191,414 53,277 (14,992 ) 123,145 Total deposits $ 1,224,964 $ 1,227,128 $ 1,179,469 $ (2,164 ) $ 45,495





The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2023 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Brokered

deposits Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 31,802 $ 41,857 $ 12,952 $ 237,814 $ 254,016 $ - $ 578,441 Landing 2,773 1,831 137 15,120 8,657 - 28,518 Woodinville 2,440 2,653 1,032 10,077 14,647 - 30,849 Bothell 4,047 765 39 4,917 2,187 - 11,955 Crossroads 17,108 4,619 87 27,370 13,599 - 62,783 Kent 11,237 9,841 4 15,500 7,097 - 43,679 Kirkland 7,656 1,356 149 11,137 1,160 - 21,458 Issaquah 2,116 1,681 102 3,070 5,594 - 12,563 Total King County 79,179 64,603 14,502 325,005 306,957 - 790,246 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,797 2,638 591 15,209 7,140 - 31,375 Edmonds 12,384 7,659 895 28,177 12,871 - 61,986 Clearview 4,888 4,490 1,576 19,928 7,872 - 38,754 Lake Stevens 3,465 4,038 1,071 30,899 10,802 - 50,275 Smokey Point 2,953 4,619 1,715 42,192 11,846 - 63,325 Total Snohomish County 29,487 23,444 5,848 136,405 50,531 - 245,715 Pierce County University Place 2,428 83 3 3,817 926 - 7,257 Gig Harbor 674 950 11 2,184 1,505 - 5,324 Total Pierce County 3,102 1,033 14 6,001 2,431 - 12,581 Brokered deposits - - - - - 176,422 176,422 Total deposits $ 111,768 $ 89,080 $ 20,364 $ 467,411 $ 359,919 $ 176,422 $ 1,224,964





March 31, 2023 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Brokered

deposits Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 33,227 $ 44,884 $ 14,033 $ 238,966 $ 244,560 $ - $ 575,670 Landing 2,721 1,407 184 15,056 6,411 - 25,779 Woodinville 3,084 2,438 1,116 10,971 14,101 - 31,710 Bothell 4,066 659 60 5,263 2,067 - 12,115 Crossroads 11,766 2,956 95 35,242 11,956 - 62,015 Kent 9,505 9,305 4 18,415 3,449 - 40,678 Kirkland 7,318 1,282 99 10,643 627 - 19,969 Issaquah 2,128 1,189 27 3,825 4,627 - 11,796 Total King County 73,815 64,120 15,618 338,381 287,798 - 779,732 Snohomish County Mill Creek 7,001 3,089 617 12,487 6,190 - 29,384 Edmonds 15,282 6,247 884 26,726 13,183 - 62,322 Clearview 4,933 4,485 1,640 19,490 6,999 - 37,547 Lake Stevens 4,177 3,577 1,355 33,824 9,197 - 52,130 Smokey Point 2,836 4,287 1,745 46,825 7,782 - 63,475 Total Snohomish County 34,229 21,685 6,241 139,352 43,351 - 244,858 Pierce County University Place 2,189 82 3 3,999 946 - 7,219 Gig Harbor 547 296 9 2,213 840 - 3,905 Total Pierce County 2,736 378 12 6,212 1,786 - 11,124 Brokered deposits - - - - - 191,414 191,414 Total deposits $ 110,780 $ 86,183 $ 21,871 $ 483,945 $ 332,935 $ 191,414 $ 1,227,128





Net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2023, and $1.12 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, loan totals were down across all categories except consumer loans which increased by $2.3 million. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.18 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.17 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The ACL to total loans was 1.31% and 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, compared to allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) to total loans receivable of 1.33% at June 30, 2022.

There was $201,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $193,000 at March 31, 2023, and none at June 30, 2022. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: Consumer $ 201 $ 193 $ – $ 8 $ 201 Total nonperforming loans 201 193 – OREO – – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 201 $ 193 $ – $ 8 $ 201 Nonperforming assets as a percent

of total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 %





Net interest income totaled $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the continued increase in market interest rates due to the ongoing increases to the targeted federal funds rate, and continued intense competition for deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans and investment securities. Since March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 500 basis points, including 25 basis points during the second quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%.

Total interest income was $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarters was primarily due to an improvement in the average yield on loans and investments due in large part to recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. Loan yield increased to 5.71% during the recent quarter, compared to 5.56% and 4.41% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Yield on investment securities increased to 3.93% during the current quarter, compared to 3.88% and 2.33% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Total interest expense was $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market and certificate of deposit balances in a highly competitive marketplace for deposits and the costs from brokered deposits and other wholesale sources used to meet our funding needs. Advances from the FHLB totaled $120.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $160.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $95.0 million at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, $95.0 million of our FHLB advances were tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 41 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.05% as of June 30, 2023. Subsequent to quarter end, the Bank entered into two additional pay fixed cash flow hedges where the Bank pays a fixed rate and in return receives an amount based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). The first is a $15.0 million notional, two-year swap where the Bank pays a fixed rate of 4.57% and the second is a $15.0 million notional, three-year swap where the Bank pays a fixed rate of 4.15%. These hedges are intended to provide protection to the Bank in the event that market rates rise further or stay at these elevated levels for longer than current market expectations. The average cost of borrowings was 2.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing more than the yields on interest-earnings assets, with a 57-basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.01% from 2.44%, partially offset by a 14-basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.43% from 5.29%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, totaled $798,000, compared to $665,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $961,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $135,000 increase in other noninterest income and, to a lesser extent, an increase in wealth management revenue and deposit related fees, partially offset by decreases in loan related fees and income on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”). The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflects lower loan related fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to increases in professional fees, other general and administrative expenses and regulatory assessments. Professional fees increased $470,000, primarily due to $419,200 in expenses related to the exploration, negotiation and due diligence associated with a potential business combination which was abandoned during the second quarter of 2023. Other general and administrative fees increased $399,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to the recognition of approximately $190,000 in one-time expenses relating to business relations and customer appreciation in conjunction with our 100-year celebration, and a $115,000 increase to our ACL on unfunded loan commitments. Regulatory assessments increased $166,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to a year-to-date true up of expenses relating to an increase in deposit insurance assessments instituted earlier in the year. These increases were partially offset by a $397,000 reduction in salaries and employee benefits as we refined and reduced our 2023 estimates for incentive compensation and profit-sharing accruals. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily reflects $475,000 in higher other general and administrative expenses, $177,000 in regulatory assessments and $156,000 in professional fees, partially offset by a $414,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $45,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, primarily for the reasons set forth above.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; higher inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Assets Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 10,621 $ 9,618 $ 9,458 10.4 % 12.3 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 42,956 70,998 26,194 (39.5 ) 64.0 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 208,927 214,948 210,826 (2.8 ) (0.9 ) Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,444 2,439 2,432 0.2 0.5 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,606, $16,028, and $15,125 respectively 1,171,916 1,184,750 1,119,795 (1.1 ) 4.7 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 6,603 8,203 5,512 (19.5 ) 19.8 Accrued interest receivable 6,690 7,011 5,738 (4.6 ) 16.6 Deferred tax assets, net 3,275 2,990 1,840 9.5 78.0 Premises and equipment, net 20,283 20,732 21,855 (2.2 ) (7.2 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 36,922 36,647 35,819 0.8 3.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,051 11,336 10,493 15.1 24.4 Right of use asset ("ROU"), net 3,018 3,194 3,301 (5.5 ) (8.6 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 484 516 616 (6.2 ) (21.4 ) Total assets $ 1,528,079 $ 1,574,271 $ 1,454,768 (2.9 )% 5.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,768 $ 110,780 $ 127,808 0.9 % (12.6 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,113,196 1,116,348 1,051,661 (0.3 ) 5.9 Total deposits 1,224,964 1,227,128 1,179,469 (0.2 ) 3.9 Advances from the FHLB 120,000 160,000 95,000 (25.0 ) 26.3 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes

and insurance 2,524 5,447 2,670 (53.7 ) (5.5 ) Lease liability, net 3,213 3,374 3,482 (4.8 ) (7.7 ) Accrued interest payable 2,045 749 115 173.0 1678.3 Other liabilities 16,618 17,928 17,136 (7.3 ) (3.0 ) Total liabilities 1,369,364 1,414,626 1,297,872 (3.2 )% 5.5 % Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,148,086 shares at June 30, 2023,

9,148,086 shares at March 31, 2023, and 9,091,533 shares at June 30, 2022 92 92 91 0.0 % 1.1 % Additional paid-in capital 72,544 72,445 71,835 0.1 1.0 Retained earnings 95,896 95,597 90,066 0.3 6.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss,

net of tax (9,817 ) (8,489 ) (4,814 ) 15.6 103.9 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares - - (282 ) n/a (100.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 158,715 159,645 156,896 (0.6 ) 1.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,528,079 $ 1,574,271 $ 1,454,768 (2.9 )% 5.0 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 16,849 $ 16,029 $ 12,273 5.1 % 37.3 % Investments 2,108 2,105 1,156 0.1 82.4 Interest-earning deposits with banks 620 236 37 162.7 1575.7 Dividends on FHLB Stock 120 130 71 (7.7 ) 69.0 Total interest income 19,697 18,500 13,537 6.5 45.5 Interest expense Deposits 8,590 6,332 1,398 35.7 514.4 Other borrowings 798 912 315 (12.5 ) 153.3 Total interest expense 9,388 7,244 1,713 29.6 448.0 Net interest income 10,309 11,256 11,824 (8.4 ) (12.8 ) (Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses (400 ) 300 - (233.3 ) n/a Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for credit losses 10,709 10,956 11,824 (2.3 ) (9.4 ) Noninterest income BOLI income 274 308 251 (11.0 ) 9.2 Wealth management revenue 95 45 104 111.1 (8.7 ) Deposit related fees 252 223 246 13.0 2.4 Loan related fees 44 91 354 (51.6 ) (87.6 ) Other 133 (2 ) 6 (6750.0 ) 2116.7 Total noninterest income 798 665 961 20.0 (17.0 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,064 5,461 5,478 (7.3 ) (7.6 ) Occupancy and equipment 1,160 1,165 1,205 (0.4 ) (3.7 ) Professional fees 887 417 731 112.7 21.3 Data processing 711 686 692 3.6 2.7 Regulatory assessments 267 101 90 164.4 196.7 Insurance and bond premiums 115 130 113 (11.5 ) 1.8 Marketing 98 77 96 27.3 2.1 Other general and administrative 1,355 956 880 41.7 54.0 Total noninterest expense 9,657 8,993 9,285 7.4 4.0 Income before federal income tax provision 1,850 2,628 3,500 (29.6 ) (47.1 ) Federal income tax provision 362 506 692 (28.5 ) (47.7 ) Net income $ 1,488 $ 2,122 $ 2,808 (29.9 )% (47.0 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.31 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,120,468 9,104,371 8,982,969 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,124,227 9,173,276 9,085,913





The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial real estate: Residential: Other multifamily $ 141,413 11.9 % $ 143,332 11.9 % $ 135,879 12.0 % Total multifamily residential 141,413 11.9 143,332 11.9 135,879 12.0 Non-residential: Office 79,338 6.7 79,793 6.6 84,884 7.5 Retail 131,877 11.1 130,788 11.0 139,425 12.2 Mobile home park 22,798 1.9 21,992 1.8 22,264 2.0 Hotel / motel 64,297 5.4 67,165 5.6 57,224 5.0 Nursing home 11,739 1.0 12,260 1.0 12,527 1.1 Warehouse 19,557 1.6 19,780 1.6 19,056 1.7 Storage 33,418 2.8 33,604 2.8 34,167 3.0 Other non-residential 43,332 3.7 43,523 3.7 43,350 3.8 Total non-residential 406,356 34.2 408,905 34.1 412,897 36.3 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 47,168 4.0 53,948 4.5 34,578 3.1 Multifamily 547 0.0 (131 ) 0.0 4,805 1.4 Land development 10,113 0.9 9,786 0.8 24,483 1.2 Total construction/land 57,828 4.9 63,603 5.3 63,866 5.7 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 246,585 20.8 242,477 20.2 211,491 18.7 Permanent non-owner occupied 235,008 19.8 240,183 20.0 223,670 19.8 Total one-to-four family residential 481,593 40.6 482,660 40.2 435,161 38.5 Business: Aircraft 2,017 0.2 2,052 0.1 3,130 0.3 Small Business Administration ("SBA") 1,824 0.2 499 0.1 538 0.1 Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") 629 0.1 707 0.1 1,511 0.1 Other business 22,957 1.8 28,401 2.3 28,489 2.5 Total business 27,427 2.3 31,659 2.6 33,668 3.0 Consumer: Classic, collectible and other auto 61,611 5.1 59,962 5.0 43,695 3.7 Other consumer 11,294 1.0 10,657 0.9 9,754 0.8 Total consumer 72,905 6.1 70,619 5.9 53,449 4.5 Total loans 1,187,522 100.0 % 1,200,778 100.0 % 1,134,920 100.0 % Less: ACL 15,606 16,028 15,125 Loans receivable, net $ 1,171,916 $ 1,184,750 $ 1,119,795 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 40.0 % 44.9 % 45.2 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital 336.8 % 347.7 % 360.0 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : (1) Return on assets 0.39 % 0.57 % 0.86 % 1.06 % 0.79 % Return on equity 3.74 5.31 8.04 9.88 7.11 Dividend payout ratio 79.90 56.52 34.29 27.40 38.51 Equity-to-assets ratio 10.39 10.14 10.67 10.64 10.78 Tangible equity-to-assets ratio (2) 10.31 10.06 10.58 10.55 10.69 Net interest margin 2.84 3.22 3.52 3.65 3.53 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.27 117.78 117.93 119.08 120.21 Efficiency ratio 86.95 75.44 65.84 66.80 72.62 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.50 2.42 2.30 2.43 2.60 Book value per common share $ 17.35 $ 17.45 $ 17.57 $ 17.30 $ 17.26 Tangible book value per common share (2) 17.20 17.30 17.41 17.14 17.09 Capital Ratios : (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02 % 10.24 % 10.31 % 10.43 % 10.53 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.49 14.33 14.37 14.24 14.22 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.49 14.33 14.37 14.24 14.22 Total capital ratio 15.75 15.59 15.62 15.49 15.47 Asset Quality Ratios : (4) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 ACL as a percent of total loans 1.31 1.33 1.29 1.27 1.33 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.00 Allowance for Credit Losses: ACL, beginning of the quarter $ 16,028 $ 15,227 $ 14,726 $ 15,125 $ 15,159 Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of Topic 326 - 500 - - - (Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses (400 ) 300 500 (400 ) - Charge-offs (22 ) - - - (37 ) Recoveries - 1 1 1 3 ACL, end of the quarter $ 15,606 $ 16,028 $ 15,227 $ 14,726 $ 15,125

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Represent non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 5.71 % 5.56 % 5.19 % 4.77 % 4.41 % Yield on investments 3.93 3.88 3.60 2.90 2.33 Yield on interest-earning deposits 4.91 4.40 3.31 2.02 0.67 Yield on FHLB stock 7.06 7.30 4.58 5.56 4.82 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.43 % 5.29 % 4.90 % 4.43 % 4.04 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.06 % 2.41 % 1.51 % 0.87 % 0.55 % Cost of borrowings 2.55 2.69 2.46 1.48 1.21 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.01 % 2.44 % 1.63 % 0.93 % 0.61 % Cost of total deposits 2.78 % 2.17 % 1.36 % 0.78 % 0.49 % Cost of funds 2.76 2.23 1.48 0.84 0.55 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,182,939 $ 1,168,539 $ 1,150,181 $ 1,132,233 $ 1,117,079 Investments 215,113 219,969 221,113 220,244 198,819 Interest-earning deposits 50,691 21,729 24,608 24,565 22,010 FHLB stock 6,814 7,219 7,710 5,923 5,905 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,455,557 $ 1,417,456 $ 1,403,612 $ 1,382,965 $ 1,343,813 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,126,598 $ 1,065,827 $ 1,040,357 $ 1,056,079 $ 1,013,080 Borrowings 125,275 137,600 149,946 105,272 104,835 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,251,873 $ 1,203,427 $ 1,190,303 $ 1,161,351 $ 1,117,915 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,365 $ 115,708 $ 121,518 $ 125,561 $ 131,415 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,363,238 $ 1,319,135 $ 1,311,821 $ 1,286,912 $ 1,249,330 Average assets $ 1,547,321 $ 1,509,297 $ 1,496,125 $ 1,470,816 $ 1,431,003 Average stockholders' equity 159,764 162,016 159,120 158,515 158,349

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: