Wearable Air Purifier Market – Global Industry Potential, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The market can be driven by technological advancement, rising industrialization, air pollution, and various companies around the globe investing in research and development of wearable air purifiers.

Wearable air purifiers have grown in popularity as a defense against viruses and other contaminants.They are portable and tiny.



These released ions adhere to air contaminants and infuse them with a static charge.The charged particles are more likely to adhere to whatever is next to them, similar to a balloon that attaches to the wall when it has been statically charged.



These portable air purifiers surround individuals with a clean air bubble while removing allergies, dust, and other airborne particles that could be dangerous.

The air filtration mechanism of one of the more recent versions of this technology is integrated into a mask.The best technique to use a portable air purifier may be in this manner.



The mask isolates the mouth and nose, and the purification mechanism filters the air a person breathes.When it comes to these wearable devices, there are a lot of alternatives and sizes.



They may resemble enormous futuristic collars worn around the neck or be as little as a smartphone and hang discretely on the chest. They may be suitable for use while being seated at a desk in a busy office.

Innovative Offerings to Expand the Market Growth

Since the demand for wearable air purifiers is rising, companies are coming up with innovative technologies in wearable air purifiers to expand their consumer base.For instance, in 2022, Dyson introduced a wearable air purifier with headphones.



The product will be available in the United States from March 2023 and priced around USD 949.The wireless headphone is equipped with noise-canceling technology and air purification, which the company claims will provide the user with a clean breathing system.



Similarly, in 2022, Shellios Technolabs unveiled an air-purifying helmet. The H13 Grade HEPA filter on the helmet prevents the entry of suspended particles like PM2.5. The air-purification system is fastened to the helmet’s shell from behind. A rechargeable battery powers it. The filter removes PM2.5 particles, and the breathing region is subsequently provided with clean air via the ducting. Also, in 2020, LG announced the launch of its LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier. The product has an H13 HEPA filter, which can eliminate airborne particles as small as 0.3 mm with up to 99.97% efficiency. The fan speed is adjusted following the air pressure generated by the wearer’s breathing cycle via its integrated LG Dual Fans and respiratory sensor.

Additionally, this feature lessens fogging that often arises with wearing glasses.Moreover, it contains VoiceON™ technology that includes a built-in microphone and speaker.



These factors are further projected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Air Pollution Level to Fuel the Market Growth

The rising air pollution level significantly increases the need for air purifiers worldwide.According to the World Health Organization, almost the entire global population (99%) breathes air that exceeds WHO air quality limits and threatens their health.



A record number of over 6000 cities in 117 countries are now monitoring air quality.However, the people living in them still breathe unhealthy levels of delicate particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, with people in low and middle-income countries suffering the highest exposure.



Moreover, this century is expected to see an increase in wildfires, heatwave frequency, intensity, and length, which will likely impair air quality and affect ecosystems and human health.Moreover, according to recent research from the World Meteorological Organization, the interaction between pollution and climate change will result in an additional "climate penalty" for hundreds of millions of people.



These factors are prompting consumers to purchase wearable air purifiers. Hence, consumers are becoming health conscious, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. They are more aware of the harmful effects of air-borne diseases. This factor will further expand the market of wearable air purifiers during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements to Boost the Market Growth

The key component driving the market expansion is the rise in new product launches and technological developments that result in improved product offerings.For instance, wearable air purifier companies are offering products with ionizers that efficiently destroy harmful particles in the surrounding air.



Additionally, the market’s overall demand is being boosted by the rising product demand brought on by rising disposable income.Also, increasing levels of industrialization and urbanization are increasing building activities and pollutant emissions.



Such factors are anticipated to further fuel the market growth during the projected period.

Market Segmentation

The wearable air purifiers market is segmented based on product type, technology, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is segmented into necklaces and masks.



Based on technology, the market is segregated into HEPA and air ionizers.Based on the distribution channel, the market is segregated into offline and online.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

LG Electronics Inc., Headwaters, Inc., and ible Technology Inc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global wearable air purifiers market.



