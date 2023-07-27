In terms of value, the functional cosmetics market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 4.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Cosmetics Market by Functionality, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223811/?utm_source=GNW

They are used to provide the actual function of the product it is intended for, say anti-acne agents such as benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are used in anti-acne creams, hydroquinone is used as a skin-lightening agent in skin whitening creams, and so on.



UV filters is expected to be the second fastest-growing functionality type of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

UV filters are used in cosmetic products to absorb or reflect the UV rays emitted from sunlight or artificial light.The UV rays that reach the Earth’s surface falls in the ultraviolet A (UVA) range and ultraviolet B (UVB) range.



UVA rays penetrate the layers of skin because of longer wavelengths and cause premature aging, while UVB rays stay on the upper layer of the skin due to shorter wavelengths and cause burning and tanning. Cosmetic product manufacturing companies are more interested in including UV filters in their products to protect the skin and scalp from damage caused by UV radiation. Some UV filters products include sunscreens, shampoos, and sprays



Haircare accounted for the second largest share of the functional cosmetics market, in terms of value, in 2022.

The hair care segment deals with the products that help regulate the behavior and properties of the hair so that it can be maintained desirably.The hair care application involves hair sprays, hair conditioners, hair straighteners, shampoos, and tonics, among others used to improve the appearance of hair or protection of scalp.



There is an increasing awareness among consumers of the effects caused due to the harsh environmental conditions which damage the hair follicle. The demand for hair care products is substantially high in Brazil as consumers are keen to spend more on hair care products.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the Functional cosmetics market.



The Asia Pacific functional cosmetics market is mainly characterized by high demand for low and medium-cost functional cosmetics and a consistent rise in population which is further fueling the demand.UV-filters-based cosmetic products are also being increasingly used due to rising heat levels in the region.



Consumers in Asia Pacific are more considerate about their skin tone, due to which they are more aware and willing to use sun care or body care cosmetics in day-to-day operations.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Ashland Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gattefosse (France), Stepan Company (US), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (Canada), Croda International Plc (UK), and Air Liquide S.A. (France)among others.



