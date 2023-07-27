Udemy Appoints Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, announced that it has appointed Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer, effective August 14. In the newly created role, Raje will report directly to Udemy President and CEO Greg Brown and will oversee the design/user experience and product management as the company continues to scale globally, with a focus on accelerating the delivery of innovative, personalized and engaging immersive learning experiences across the platform.



“Prasad’s proven track record of leading product for high-performing, agile and customer-focused enterprise technology organizations makes him the ideal fit for Udemy’s first Chief Product Officer,” said Brown. “He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and has successfully delivered many innovative products that truly resonate with global enterprises and consumers. His strong technology expertise, strategic business acumen, and transformational leadership skills make him a powerful addition to our leadership team. With Prasad’s fresh perspective, experience and insights, we are confident that we can further enhance our product offerings and deliver increased value to our marketplace and Udemy Business customers.”

Raje is a seasoned software industry veteran with 25 years of experience building enterprise SaaS companies, including founding and growing three startups. He was most recently Chief Product Officer at Outreach, where he created a unique Sales Execution Platform for creating and closing pipeline. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Product at RingCentral, where he was responsible for the flagship UCaaS offering. Before RingCentral, he founded and led product strategy for StatX, which was acquired by Tapclicks. Raje also founded and led Instantis through its complete startup lifecycle, including the sale to, and integration into, Oracle. He holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford and a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“I am excited to take on the role of Udemy’s Chief Product Officer,” said Raje. “Udemy’s positioning in the market is impressive, with the most extensive online catalog of high-quality professional learning content. As Udemy’s first CPO, I look forward to building and executing a global product strategy that will further enhance learner and instructor experiences, as well as the value delivered to customers. Udemy is uniquely positioned to make a difference in a massive amount of people’s lives around the world and I am thrilled to work with the team to transform the online learning category and ultimately help to shape the future of work on a global scale.”

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

