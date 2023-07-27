The global app analytics market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.2%

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "App Analytics Market by Offering, Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479710/?utm_source=GNW





The Software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

App analytics software focuses on providing comprehensive insights into the performance, user behavior, and effectiveness of mobile applications.This approach primarily centers around the utilization of app analytics software as a standalone solution.



App analytics software empowers businesses to measure the success of their user acquisition efforts, track user engagement levels, understand user behavior within the app, and monitor performance metrics.



Conversion tracking application is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Conversion tracking denotes the measurement and analysis of user actions that indicate a desired outcome or conversion within a mobile application.It enables businesses to track and attribute specific actions or events to user conversions, such as making a purchase, completing a registration, or subscribing to a service.



Businesses can evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize user acquisition strategies by monitoring these conversions. Mixpanel offers conversion tracking features that allow businesses to track and analyze user actions leading to conversions.



By type, mobile apps segment is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

In the past decade, the mobile industry has witnessed remarkable expansion, with businesses worldwide leveraging mobile networks to connect with their desired audience.The effective utilization of mobile phones to target customers is experiencing rapid growth.



Mobile app analytics plays a crucial role in assisting developers in measuring user acquisition and retention rates, and optimizing marketing strategies. According to Statista, there were 255 billion app downloads in the year 2023, which triggers the mobile apps for the app analytics market.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing eCommerce, online streaming, and increasing internet penetration have resulted in the growth of marketing industries in the region.Marketers seek more sophisticated marketing solutions for a large and ever-growing consumer base.



This, in turn, has resulted in adopting of AI-enabled analytics solutions for marketing. The industry players such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft have a prominent presence in the region, and other players are expected to increase their investments and improve their presence.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the app analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, ROW: 5%

Major vendors offering app analytics software and services across the globe are Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amplitude (US), Upland Software (US), Mixpanel (US), Kochava (US), Flurry (US), UXCam (US), Qonversion (US), Taplytics (Canada), ContentSquare (France), Countly (England), AppDynamics (US), Smartlook (Czech Republic), AppFollow (Finland), CleverTap (US), Singular (US), Heap (US), Data.ai (US), Pendo.io (US), and Alchemer LLC (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers app analytics across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, type, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market for app analytics and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increase in use of apps for mobile advertising, Implementation of digital transformation strategies and Deeper smartphone penetration and increasing number of mobile and web apps), restraints (Integration and implementation complexities, Users’ skepticism about data security), opportunities (rise in efforts to enhance customer experience, integration with marketing technologies, focus on higher RoI), and challenges (Highly fragmented app ecosystem, User opt-in and consent and Concerns over privacy and data protection in mobile apps) influencing the growth of the app analytics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the app analytics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the app analytics market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in app analytics market strategies; the report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the app analytics market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS(US), SAP SE (Germany) and Adobe (US) among others in the app analytics market.

