Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenues to Reach USD 704.91 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the biopharmaceutical industry. Major biopharmaceutical companies strived extensively to develop vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Significant factors, such as increasing acceptance and huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals and the biopharmaceuticals' ability to treat previously untreatable diseases, are driving the market's growth. The capability of biopharmaceutical products to address previously untreatable conditions has also paved the way for introducing innovative drugs in the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 478.20 billion Market Size (2028) USD 704.91 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.07% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Biopharmaceuticals' ability to treat previously untreatable diseases. Growing approvals, clinical trials, and increasing research expenditure.

Top Companies in the Biopharmaceuticals Market

The global biopharmaceuticals market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of several companies operating.

Key players holding the global biopharmaceuticals market:

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck Co. & Inc.

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Highlights from the Biopharmaceuticals Market:

Monoclonal Antibodies to Hold the Largest Market Share

Monoclonal antibodies (moAbs or mAbs) are proteins prepared in laboratories that behave like the antibodies in our systems. The use of monoclonal antibodies and antibody derivatives in therapeutics is the crucial driver for the rapid growth of the studied segment.

The therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies include cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, increasing approvals, clinical trials, and growing research expenditure are critical factors in this segment's growth.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

The burden of chronic diseases and collective investments in research and development activities in the United States are the major factors driving the biopharmaceuticals market in North America. The expanding geriatric population and improved research and developments in the region are also driving the market’s growth.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) data updated in July 2022, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. Approximately 20.1 million adults of age 20 and older suffer from the ailment in the United States. Such high burden of cardiovascular diseases insists the availability of advanced drugs for treatment.

Latest Developments in the Biopharmaceuticals Market

In August 2022, Amgen acquired ChemoCentryx Inc. to cure autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and cancer for USD 52 per share in cash, indicating an enterprise value of approximately USD 3.7 billion.

In May 2022, LOTTE acquired Bristol Myers Squibb’s manufacturing facility in East Syracuse, New York. The East Syracuse site will operate as the LOTTE Center for North America Operations for LOTTE’s new biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business in the United States.

Biopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Based on Product Type, Product, Therapeutic Application, and Geography:

By Product Type Monoclonal Antibodies Anti-cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Anti-inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies Other Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Growth Factors Erythropoietin Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor Purified Proteins Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF) P53 Protein P38 Protein Other Purified Proteins Recombinant Proteins Serum Albumin Amyloid Protein Defensin Transferrin Recombinant Hormones Recombinant Human Growth Hormones Recombinant Insulin Other Recombinant Hormones Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Cancer Vaccine Malaria Vaccine Ebola Vaccine Hepatitis-B Vaccine Tetanus Vaccine Diptheria Vaccine Cholera Vaccine Other Recombinant Vaccines Conventional Vaccines Polio Vaccine Pox Vaccine Other Conventional Vaccines Recombinant Enzymes Enterokinase Cyclase Caspase Cathepsin Cell and Gene Therapies Allogenic Products Autologous Products Acellular Products Synthetic Immunomodulators Cytokines, Interferons, and Interleukins Other Product Types Blood Factors Other Product Types

By Therapeutic Application Oncology Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases Autoimmune Disorders Metabolic Disorders Hormonal Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Other Therapeutic Applications

By Geography North America United States Mexico Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



