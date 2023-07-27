In Vitro Diagnostic Market Revenues to Reach USD 125.14 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ In Vitro Diagnostic Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 97.12 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.



The development of the international IVD market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, cumulative use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, advanced technologies in in-vitro diagnostic products, and growing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics. The high incidence of chronic diseases raises the demand for huge diagnostic procedures, thereby driving the market. Furthermore, the current market is also expanding with the use of advanced technologies in the IVD market. Additionally, increasing product launches with advanced features are expected to drive the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 97.12 billion Market Size (2028) USD 125.14 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The high incidence of chronic diseases. The cumulative use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

Who are the Top Companies in the In Vitro Diagnostic Market?



The global in vitro diagnostic market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several companies operating globally and regionally.

The key players holding the global in vitro diagnostic market are:

Biomerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Qiagen NV

Grifols SA

AgilentTechnologies Inc.

Diasorin

Key Highlights from the In Vitro Diagnostic Market Report :

Reagents to Hold the Largest Market Share

The reagent segment of the in vitro diagnostic market includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process. Owing to the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, manufacturers commonly lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end users.

Furthermore, with the increasing burden of chronic diseases internationally, the demand for in-vitro diagnostics is increasing, surging the demand for reagents used in several testing platforms.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

North America has shown substantial growth in the market for IVDs, and it is expected to continue its grip for a few more years. It is expected to increase its market share in the future due to the well-established healthcare industry and the expanding prevalence of chronic diseases.

The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and the rapid adoption of point-of-care testing. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on chronic diseases, updated in July 2022, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability every year in the United States.

What are the Latest Developments in the In Vitro Diagnostic Market?

In January 2022, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) introduced the Cobas pulse system, a blood glucose management solution with mobile digital health capabilities to enhance patient care.

In September 2021, Abbott Laboratories (US) accepted US FDA clearance for the Freestyle libre 2 iOS application for use with compatible iPhones.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the In Vitro Diagnostic Market Based on Type, Product, Application, End-users, and Geography:

By Type Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Immuno Diagnostics Hematology Other Test Types

By Product Instruments Reagents Other Products By Usability Disposable IVD Devices Reusable IVD Devices

By Application Infectious Disease Diabetes Cancer/Oncology Cardiology Autoimmune Disease Nephrology Other Applications

By End-users Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Mexico Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



