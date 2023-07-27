Synthetic Rubber Market Revenues to Reach USD 39.49 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Synthetic Rubber Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 32.13 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.



Synthetic rubber is a type of rubber made in plants by combining minerals and oil. The most predominant synthetic rubber is styrene-butadiene rubbers (SBR), obtained from the copolymerization of styrene and 1,3-butadiene. The progression of the market is expected to be helped by the fact that more electric vehicles are being made. Future opportunities for the market come from the extension of bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber and the growing demand for medical gloves.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 32.13 billion Market Size (2028) USD 39.49 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The surging EV market. Development of bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber and the growing demand for medical gloves.

Who are the Top Companies in the Synthetic Rubber Market?



The global synthetic rubber market is fragmented in nature.

The key players holding the global synthetic rubber market are:

Apcotex

China Petrochemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical

LANXESS

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

SIBUR

Synthos

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

TSRC

Versalis SpA

Dow

Key Highlights from the Synthetic Rubber Market Report :

Increasing Demand From Tire and Tire Components

The major market share in the synthetic rubber market is in the segment for tires and tire parts. Styrene-butadiene rubber is primarily utilized to make tires because it holds up well over time and doesn't wear down easily.

It is the most preferred material in the tire manufacturing sector. Almost 50% of car tires are made of styrene-butadiene rubber blended with natural rubber.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, are home to major international tire-producing companies.

As per the National Bureau of Statistics of China, almost 902.5 million tires were produced in China in 2021, up from around 807.5 million tires the previous year.

What are the Latest Developments in the Synthetic Rubber Market?

In March 2023, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) finished the USD 2.65 billion acquisition of Valvoline Inc., a provider of automotive and industrial solutions, via one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

In December 2022, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co. (KKPC) stated its plans for a series of synthetic rubber expansions at its production facilities in South Korea.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Synthetic Rubber Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Ethylene Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM) Polyisoprene (IR) Polybutadiene Rubber (BR) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Other Types

By Application Tire and Tire Components Non-tire Automobile Applications Footwear Industrial Goods Other Applications

By Geography

North America United States Mexico Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



