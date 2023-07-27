Microgreens Market Revenues to Reach USD 315 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Microgreens Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 230.99 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Microgreens are soft, tiny vegetable greens that are available for consumption. They are usually utilized to improve the color, texture, or flavor of various cuisines, such as pasta, pizza, omelets, and salads, owing to their powerful aromatic flavor and range of colors and textures. There are several health benefits associated with the consumption of microgreens. They help manage weight, avoid chronic medical conditions, boost immunity, and improve mental health.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 230.99 billion Market Size (2028) USD 315 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.40% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Chefs using microgreens as flavor enhancements and as colorful garnishes on their plates. Health benefits associated with the consumption of microgreens.

Who are the Top Companies in the Microgreens Market?

The international microgreens market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many major players.

The noteworthy players holding the global microgreens industry are:

AeroFarms LLC

Goodleaf Farms

Living Earth Farm

Farm Box Greens

Jiangsu Skyplant Greenhouse Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai Dehuan Industry Co. Ltd

Chef's Garden Inc.

Madar Farms

Metro Microgreens

Gotham Greens

Greenbelt Microgreens

Key Highlights from the Microgreens Market Report :

Growing Adoption of Indoor Farming

The expanding population has led to expanded food demand, making farmers turn toward high-tech production methods like indoor farming because of the decrease in productive land. Additionally, the mounting health consciousness has led people to consume a diet full of nutrients, which has led to the adoption of indoor farming practices.

Consumers not only practice indoor farming at home, but it is also essentially being cultivated in greenhouses. Therefore, the market for microgreens is anticipated to grow in the years to come. As per a survey by Artemis, an intelligence platform, almost 16% of growers in indoor cultivation are engaged in microgreens production.

North America Witnessing Significant Growth

In 2021, North America reported the largest share of the microgreens market. With the help of enhanced indoor and vertical farming practices, US farmers have been able to produce microgreens on a large scale. As per Agrilyst, in 2020, the production of microgreens in greenhouses was most prevalent in the South and Northeast regions, accounting for 71% and 59%, respectively.

Likewise, hydroponic farming generates the highest revenue for Californian farmers. Hence, crops such as broccoli, lettuce, and salad vegetables are grown, which are most suited for this farming technique.

What are the Latest Developments in the Microgreens Market ?

In October 2021, AeroFarms expanded its distribution of leafy greens to more than 350 Stop & Shop Stores throughout the Northeast and New England regions, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

In March 2021, Gotham Greens opened a 10-acre facility in Northern California, its first West Coast greenhouse location, spending funding from its most recent 87 million Series D capital raise.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Microgreens Market Based on Type, Farming, Growth Medium, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Type Broccoli Lettuce and Chicory Arugula Basil Fennel Carrots Sunflower Radish Peas Other Types

By Farming Indoor Farming Vertical Farming Commercial Greenhouses Other Farming

By Growth Medium Peat Moss Soil Coconut Coir Tissue Paper Other Growth Mediums

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Restaurants Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Netherlands Spain Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Singapore Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt Algeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Microgreens Market Report (2023-2028) .

