North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Revenues to Reach USD 870.39 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 672.95 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period.

Aromatherapy is a healing treatment that is holistic in nature and requires the use of natural plant extracts to improve the health and well-being of an individual. The process also involves the use of aromatic essential oils such as clary sage, lavender, and chamomile.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 672.95 million Market Size (2028) USD 870.39 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.28% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the use of essential oil/diffuser oil in a variety of treatments. Use of Aromatherapy as an alternative treatment for mental wellness.

Which are the Top Companies in the North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market?

The North American aromatherapy diffuser market is highly competitive, thriving with a large variety of players offering an abundance of products and services.

Notable players in the North American aromatherapy diffuser market are,

NOW Health Group Inc.

ZAQ

DoTERRA

Organic Aromas

Aromis Ltd

Edens Garden

Newell Brands Inc

Escents Aromatherapy

Young Living Essential Oils Lc

Vitruvi US Corp.

Scentsy Inc.

Saje Natural Wellness

Aromatech Inc.

Key Highlights from the North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report :

Rise in the Demand for Wellness Centers and Spas.

Aroma oil diffusers are used extensively in popular wellness centers during spa treatments and spa massages.

Multiple studies conducted during the year 2022 reached the conclusion that spa visits increased by around 40%.

The Largest Market Share is Held by the United States

As a result of the constantly rising demand for pleasant and relaxing ambiance in working spaces in the United States, it constitutes the maximum share of the market.

In the present time, people have become health conscious and are willing to invest in aromatherapies, which has boosted the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market?

In August 2022, the WoodWick Radiance diffuser, which is a battery-operated diffuser, was launched by Nowell Brands Inc.

In March 2022, a collaboration was created between The Little Market and SajeNatural Wellness to support the mission of encouraging economic independence among women.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Country:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Ultrasonic Nebulizer Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Specialist Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



