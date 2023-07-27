Europe HVAC Equipment Market Revenues to Reach USD 37.64 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe HVAC Equipment Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 27.76 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.

HVAC equipment provides thermal comfort and indoor air quality in residential, industrial, vehicular, and other environments. Supportive government regulations, energy-saving incentives, and low-carbon heat initiatives are contributing to the popularity of indoor and outdoor temperature control systems in Europe. IoT and smart HVAC systems are expected to play a significant role in the future market, allowing for automated maintenance and improved efficiency.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 27.76 billion Market Size (2028) USD 37.64 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.28% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Urbanization and population growth The increasing demand for smart systems and IoT integration.





Who are the Top Companies in the Europe HVAC Equipment Market?

The market is competitive with the presence of prominent vendors that hold a major share of the market in different segments. These players enjoy access to well-established distribution networks.

The significant players in the European HVAC equipment market are,

Daikin Industries Ltd

ROBERT Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV

Danfoss AS

Valliant Group

Carrier Global Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

Lennox International Inc.

Ariston Thermo SpA

BDR Thermea Group

Key Highlights from the Europe HVAC Equipment Market Report :

Significant Market Share of Air Conditioning Equipment

Air conditioning units are expected to dominate a significant portion of the HVAC equipment market.

The UK government is increasing its spending on housing development. Residential and commercial construction activities in the region will also contribute to the growth of the market.

The rise of smart homes in Europe is also anticipated to boost the demand for ductless HVAC systems, which offer energy efficiency and comfort. Green and smart technologies, as well as automated systems, are projected to shape the future of the commercial air conditioning systems segment.

Growing Adoption of Heat Pumps

Heat pumps are strategically positioned to benefit from the environmental sustainability drive. Their sales are expected to increase as more buildings rely on them for heating and cooling.

The growing need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and seek energy-efficient alternatives is increasing the demand for heat pumps in Europe.

Heat pumps can save energy costs compared to gas boilers. High gas prices are driving the adoption of heat pumps.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe HVAC Equipment Market?

In September 2022, the UK government provided funding for 24 projects totaling GBP 15 million to reduce the cost and challenges associated with heat pump installation.

In Oct 2022, Daikin Europe NV expanded its heat pump manufacturing base in Güglingen, Germany, to meet Europe's growing demand for heat pumps.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe HVAC Equipment Market Based on Equipment, End-user, and Country.

By Equipment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Air Conditioning/Ventilation Equipment Type Single Splits/Multi-Splits VRF Air Handling Units Chillers Fans Coils Indoor Packaged and Roof Tops Other Types Heating Equipment Type Boilers/Radiators/Furnace and Other Heaters Heat Pumps

By End-user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Italy Germany France Spain Eastern Europe Benelux Nordics Russia Turkey Rest of Europe



