Oil and Gas EPC Market Revenues to Reach USD 550.32 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Oil and Gas EPC Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 436.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period.

The oil and gas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market includes projects based on contracts like EPC activities for oil and gas industries in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments. Other EPC activities include the design, construction, fabrication, installation, equipment production, and maintenance services incorporated in various operational stages.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 436.15 billion Market Size (2028) USD 550.32 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.76% Study Period 2019-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising consumption of natural gas. An increase in offshore oil and gas E&P activities.

Which are the Top Companies in the Oil and Gas EPC Market?

The oil and gas EPC market is highly fragmented, with various significant market players. The players are expanding their businesses by entering contracts and increasing their scope of work.

Significant players in the global oil and gas EPC market are,

National Petroleum Construction Company

Petrofac Limited​

Técnicas Reunidas SA

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd​

Fluor Corporation​

Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd​

John Wood Group PLC​

TechnipFMC PLC​

Bechtel Corporation​

Saipem SpA​

McDermott International Ltd

KBR Inc.​

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd​

Key Highlights from the Oil and Gas EPC Market Report :

Upstream Segment Expected to Hold Maximum Market Share

EPC in the upstream segment includes offshore and onshore production and exploration services. Investments in the offshore segment have increased in the last decade due to the development of onshore fields.

EPC services in the offshore segment are gaining momentum. These include installations, fabrications, commissioning, floating production storage and offloading units (FPSO), and floating production units for shallow and deep waters.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Occupy Maximum Market Share

The growing demand for energy in Asia-Pacific due to the increasing urbanization rate is propelling the region’s oil and gas production. China is one of the most important countries driving the region’s EPC market. It is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in Asia-Pacific. The country is also planning to work on several upstream and midstream projects to achieve a balance between demand and supply of natural gas.

India is the second large producer of crude oil in the region. Even though it has a newer oil and gas infrastructure than China, its oil and gas industry is composed of various installations like production platforms, refineries, pipelines, and drilling rigs.

What are the Latest Developments in the Oil and Gas EPC Market?

In July 2022, Saipem SpA received contracts for onshore and offshore projects worth USD 1.23 billion in the Middle East. The first half of the contract includes extending onshore drilling contracts in the Middle East for USD 600 million. The other four contracts include EPC and installing several offshore jackets, subsea pipelines, and fiber optic cables.

In June 2022, Kuwait Oil Company was awarded the EPC contract for its West Kuwait Area Flowline & Associated Works. The contract includes installing, repairing, replacing, and modifying flowlines and associated works for brackish water, source wells, and pipeline networks.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Oil and Gas EPC Market Based on Sector and Geography:

By Sector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Upstream Downstream Midstream

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



