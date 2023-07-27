Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market Revenues to Reach USD 77.55 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 54.40 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

Waste-to-energy plants burn MSW (municipal solid waste), also known as trash, to convert it into steam in a boiler. This is then used to provide power to an electric generator turbine. MSW refers to composite formed from dense energy products like paper, plastic, and wooden items.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 54.40 billion Market Size (2028) USD 77.55 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.35% Study Period 2019-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing preference for non-fossil fuel sources of energy. The growing concern for waste management.

Which are the Top Companies in the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market?

The waste-to-energy (WTE) market is highly fragmented, with established players making substantial investments in improving their businesses. Market players are implementing strong competitive strategies like partnerships to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Notable players in the waste-to-energy (WTE) market are,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Waste Management Inc.

A2A SpA

Veolia Environnement SA

Hitachi Zosen Corp

MVV Energie AG

Martin GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd

Suez Group

Xcel Energy Inc.

Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

Covanta Holding Corp.

China Everbright Group

Key Highlights from the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market Report :

Thermal-based Waste-to-Energy Segment to Register Maximum Growth

Thermal technology is expected to register the highest market share due to the increasing improvement of waste incineration facilities worldwide.

Plants using thermal power cogeneration and electricity may reach optimum efficiency of 80%. Incineration plants are now using process units to clean the flue gas stream to reduce safety risks, thus improving environmental sustainability.

Asia-Pacific to Gain Maximum Growth

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing significant development in the WtE industry, owing to governments’ adoption of better MSW management practices, thus launching incentives for WtE projects by providing capital subsidies and feed-in tariffs.

Japan is one of the leading markets for WtE in Asia-Pacific. The country’s national and local governments are driving the market by practicing efficient solid waste management methods and financially supporting related projects.

What are the Latest Developments in the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market?

In April 2023, Egypt received a USD 120 million contract to design, develop, and manage its first solid waste-to-electricity facility. The Abou Rawash, Giza, plant is expected to convert 1,200 metric tons of solid waste from households to power per day, as per Egypt Vision 2030.

In January 2023, Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant gave Babcock & Wilcox a contract to deliver the power train for a WtE plant near Manchester, United Kingdom. The plant is expected to produce more than 60 MW of energy and process 600,000 metric tons of garbage annually.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Market Based on Technology and Geography:

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Physical Thermal Biological

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe United Kingdom France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



