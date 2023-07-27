India Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.49 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " India Lithium-ion Battery Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.48 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 17.21% during the forecast period.

The Indian Lithium-ion battery market was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the supply of raw materials like lead was critically hampered. The lack of supply affected the manufacturers in India substantially.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.48 billion Market Size (2028) USD 5.49 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 17.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Refinement of materials from mineral resources. India’s plans to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

Which are the Top Companies in the India Lithium-ion Battery Market?

The market is fragmented in nature and includes a large variety of players.

The most notable players in the Indian lithium-ion battery market are,

TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Telemax India Industries Pvt Ltd

Future Hi-Tech Batteries

Amperex Technology Limited

Nexcharge (JV: Leclanché and Exide Industries)

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited

Inverted Energy Private Limited

Vision Mechatronics Pvt Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Trontek Group

Okaya Power Group

iPower Batteries Pvt Ltd

Key Highlights from the India Lithium-ion Battery Market Report :

The portable Segment is Expected to dominate the Market

As far as portable devices are concerned, like laptops, clocks, smartphones, watches, and remote controls, lithium-ion battery is used to power them.

In the past, old battery technologies did not offer optimal efficiency. On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries offer impeccable energy density.

The Market is Driven by the Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Even though the market for electric vehicles is still in its early stages in India, it has the potential for exponential growth in the future as the Indian government is taking initiatives to promote electric vehicles.

As per the reports of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as of December 2022, India had over 1.8 million electric vehicles, out of which more than half were three-wheelers.

What are the Latest Developments in the India Lithium-ion Battery Market?

In July 2022, an expansion was announced by Sanvaru Technology of its lithium-ion battery capacity to 400 MWh per year.

In May 2022, a joint venture of India battery manufacturers Leclanche SA and Exide, Nexcharge, started its production at a lithium-ion battery plant in Gujarat.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the India Lithium-ion Battery Market Based on Application:

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Portable Automotive Other Applications



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the India Lithium-ion Battery Market Report (2023-2028) .

