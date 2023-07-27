Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Revenues to Reach USD 16.19 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 13.42 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

Silicon wafers are thin slices of pure or doped silicon. They are extensively used in electronic devices like smartphones, smartwatches, computers, tablets, gas sensors, and smart home sensors. The demand for smaller gadgets has led to the need for more functionalities in a single device, requiring IC chips to house more transistors. Foundries are investing in advanced packaging techniques, including silicon wafer-based approaches and 3D integrated circuits.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.42 billion Market Size (2028) USD 16.19 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.73% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth in demand for semiconductors. Demand for smaller gadgets. Increasing investments by market players.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market?

The market is competitive in nature. It is dominated by a handful of major players, consolidating the market. The market is witnessing multiple mergers and partnerships as a result of these companies trying to expand their geographical presence.

The significant players in the global semiconductor silicon wafer market are:

Shin-Etsu Handotai

Siltronic AG

SUMCO Corporation

SK Siltron Co. Ltd

Globalwafers Co. Ltd

SOITEC SA

Okmetic Inc.

Wafer Works Corporation

Episil-Precision Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Report :

Growth of the Consumer Electronics Segment

Many electronic devices still use silicon-based ICs and semiconductors, though new materials are replacing some substrates and packaging in specific applications.

In the coming years, the study forecasts significant growth in 5G-enabled smartphones, contributing to increased demand for semiconductor silicon wafers.

Silicon-based CMOS chips are commonly used for computing but are less efficient for communications and illumination, leading to heat generation and reduced efficiency. Combining III-V semiconductor devices with silicon presents complex challenges for the semiconductor industry.

Large Market Share Held by North America

North America is a significant revenue contributor to the global semiconductor market. The electronics industry in North America, including semiconductors and electronic components, has been steadily growing.

The US automotive industry is focusing on electric vehicles and self-driving cars, driving the demand for high-performance ICs and semiconductor silicon wafers.

There is increased activity in establishing semiconductor wafer foundries in North America. Smartphones are a significant driver of semiconductor consumption in the consumer electronics sector in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market?

In June 2022, Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co. Ltd invested USD 5 billion in a new plant in Texas to make 300-millimeter silicon wafers.

In April 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd declared that the pricing of all of its silicone goods would increase by 10%.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Based on Diameter, Product, Application, and Geography.

By Diameter (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Less than 150 mm By Product (Logic, Memory, Analog, and Other Products) Vendor Ranking Analysis 200 mm 300 mm and above (450 mm, etc.)

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Logic Memory Analog Other Products

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Consumer Electronics Mobile/Smartphones Desktop, Notebook, and Server PCs Industrial Telecommunication Automotive Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Report (2023-2028) .

