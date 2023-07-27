Ferrellgas Launches Propane Deal Days

LIBERTY, Mo., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is launching its best deals of the year during its first ever Propane Deal Days. From August 7-11, current and prospective customers will have the opportunity to win all kinds of prizes, including free propane, free Blue Rhino tank exchanges, Amazon gift cards, and more!



“Propane Deal Days is a way for us to celebrate our customers,” said Chris Hartley, Vice President of Marketing. “We are so thankful for their business. Now is a great time to take advantage of these special opportunities, before the cold weather sets in.”

Ferrellgas will launch Propane Deal Days on its website and social media accounts, via email, and other channels. Prospective and current customers can take advantage of special deals, daily sweepstakes, and other savings opportunities. There will be 50 winners in all. You can view the full calendar of prizes and enter to win here. Join us for Propane Deal Days and find out how Ferrellgas Fuels Life Simply!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.