The construction sealants market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2028

The key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for construction sealants in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the significant growth of the construction industry.



Silicone is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the construction sealants market.

Silicone sealants are the largest resin type in the market, primarily due to their excellent mechanical properties, such as elasticity, tensile strength, ultimate elongation, and tear resistance.Silicone sealants are the most versatile, with a wide range of properties, including low thermal conductivity, low chemical reactivity, low toxicity, and thermal stability.



The significant ones include weather, heat and microbial resistance, water and vapor permeability, and resistance to extreme temperatures.



Glazing application segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing of the construction sealants market.

The rising demand for sealants from the glazing application can be attributed to the increasing requirement for residential housing, theme parks, hotels, and other commercial centers in developed nations for new work, renovation, maintenance, and repairs. Additionally, the rising demand for sanitary & kitchen applications, especially in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, is increasing the demand for construction sealants.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing construction sealants market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest construction sealants market globally because the market demand in Asia Pacific is expected to increase in the next five years.Development in both the residential and non-residential sectors is likely to drive the demand for construction sealants in this region, especially in China and India, during the forecast period.



China is the main driving force behind the fast expansion of the construction sealants market not only in the Asia Pacific region but also across the globe.



The key companies profiled in this report are 3M (US), Arkema (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and H.B. Fuller (US).



