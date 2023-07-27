OMAC and ei3 Release New Manufacturing Data Governance Guide

New York, NY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMAC, the leading industry association for machine automation and control, in collaboration with ei3, releases a new guide on industrial data sharing titled "Practical Considerations for Data Governance". The guide unveiled at the 27th Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum provides expert insights and actionable recommendations to help organizations establish effective data governance and sharing practices.

The document covers several critical topics, including the importance of data governance, the need for a common language to facilitate data exchange across systems, and the various applications that use plant floor data. It examines the key components for plant floor data, the significance of data governance standards and organizations in manufacturing, and establishes a structure for data access and integration from multiple sources.

Spencer Cramer, OMAC’s Chairman, and the Founder and CEO of ei3, emphasized the critical need for organizations to collect data and transform it into actionable insights to optimize production and efficiency in the constantly evolving manufacturing landscape. "We are excited to launch this guide and provide the industry with a resource that outlines practical considerations for facilitating data sharing within and across organizations to improve processes, save costs, and mitigate errors," he said.

Spencer will discuss the key concepts and best practice recommendations of the Manufacturing Data Governance Guide when he delivers a presentation at an upcoming forum session titled “The Power of Data Governance on Packaging Lines”at the Pack Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept 12 at 11:30 AM. The presentation aims to showcase the usefulness of IIoT data in ways that can help manufacturers and machine builders enhance efficiency, quality, and security.

Mark Fondl, OMAC’s Digital Transformation Workgroup Leader and Vice President of Product Management at ei3, explained that plant floor data can be valuable for different user groups, and data scientists can help maximize its potential. He added, “To efficiently use plant floor data, an assessment should be made, and a team should be created to ensure all stakeholders are coordinated. The data governance policy should include both IT and OT, and guidelines should be provided for internal and external companies. The plan should be adaptable to changing capabilities to ensure its long-term success.”

Visit www.ei3.com/omac-data-governance/ to download the guide and unlock the full potential of plant floor data.

About ei3 Corporation

ei3 offers a suite of no-code IIoT apps and AI-based solutions for the industrial manufacturing sector. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings, ei3 enables businesses to achieve predictive outcomes. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real Estate are some of the company’s key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal, Tokyo, and Zurich. For more information, please visit www.ei3.com.

About OMAC

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) helps manufacturers and suppliers work together to identify new and innovative ways to increase the effectiveness of their production operations. OMAC brings together leading End-User Manufacturers, OEM Machine Builders, System Integrators, Technology Providers, and Non-Profit/Government Agency organizations to address issues that confront global manufacturing today. OMAC’s two working groups, Packaging and Manufacturing, lead the way in producing industry consensus guidelines that help manufacturers reduce their delivery times, be more efficient with available resources, and increase profitability. More information is available at www.omac.org.