New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Acetic Acid Market By Application, By End-Use Industry By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480231/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Acetic Acid Market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028.It is a colorless liquid solvent and miscible properties, which makes it a useful industrial chemical with widespread applications.



The major factors include widespread applications in industries such as plastic, ink, rubber, textile, cosmetic, medical, and culinary industries as a building block for manufacturing various chemicals, augmenting the growth of the market.If the product is used in a way that is consistent with appropriate manufacturing procedures, it is regarded as safe for use in foods.



The product is expected to grow significantly throughout the projection year because of the rising demand for food and its safety regarding its quality.Its widespread use in photographic films and other coated materials is credited for this rise.



Additionally, it is employed in the production of cigarette filters. It is regarded as a crucial raw ingredient for the creation of drugs like aspirin, which eases headaches leading to the growth of Europe acetic Acid Market. Acetic anhydride, cellulose acetate, vinyl acetate monomer, acetic esters, chloroacetic acid, plastics, dyes, pesticides, photographic chemicals, and rubber are all products made from acetic acid. Additional industrial applications include the production of organic compounds, vitamins, antibiotics, hormones, and food additives, thus augmenting the growth of Europe Acetic Acid Market. Wines typically contain 700 to 1,200 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) of acetic acid, mature cheeses can contain up to 860 mg/kg, and fresh orange juice can contain 2.8 mg/kg. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the increasing demand for glass bottles over PET bottles for alcohol and beverages and the focus on extensive R&D by manufacturers. Acetic acid is widely employed in cleaning industries throughout the entire house; vinegar can be used to clean windows, clean automatic coffee machines and dishes, rinse dishwashers, and clean bathroom tile and grout. Because it typically doesn’t leave behind a toxic residue and requires less rinsing, vinegar can also be used to clean instruments and equipment used in the food industry, thus leading to the growth of Europe Acetic acid Market. Acetic acid has a huge demand in agriculture as farmers apply acetic acid to cattle silage in order to prevent bacterial and fungal growth resulting in enormous demand for Acetic Acid in Europe. Acetic acid is the prime constituent of the clothing, coatings, and plastic industry; the prevailing growth of these end-user industries directly leads to the growing demand for acetic acid in Europe. Many medical procedures employ acetic acid. Its main use is as an antiseptic against bacteria such as staphylococci, enterococci, streptococci, and pseudomonas, thus raising the demand for Acetic Acid in Europe. Also, it is employed in the diagnosis of infections and the detection of cervical cancer. According to The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the inclusion of acetic acid as a technological additive (preservative) in animal nutrition is of no concern for consumer safety.

Rising Demand in Cosmetic Industries

Acetic acid is most frequently used by consumers in cosmetics, where it is utilized to regulate the pH of personal care products.Manufacturers would employ acetic acid as one of the industrial chemicals to make sure the face mask is safe to use and not overly acidic.



Adoption of personalized shampoos and other cosmetic products due to varied skin and hair problems leads to the growth of Europe acetic acid market.Ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA) is the main constituent of shampoos and bathing soaps as it promotes good lather and foam and helps in effective cleaning leading to the growth of the Acetic Acid Market.



In recent years, the value of the cosmetics market in Europe has been increasing and is expected to continue growing in the future.In natural vinegar, small amounts of tartaric acid, citric acid, and other acids are also present.



Acetic acid, vinegar, and brown rice vinegar are used to make hair conditioners, shampoos, hair rinses, wave sets, and other hair care products. Vinegar is used in skin care products, mouthwashes, and breath fresheners. Many skin issues can be treated at home with vinegar. Dermatologists should be aware of the evidence supporting its use in treating skin conditions as well as any side effects to properly advise patients on the safe use of this widely accessible medication. Vinegar has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that are helpful in treating bacterial and fungal infections as well as wound care. Additionally, there is evidence to support its use in treating striae gravidarum, head lice, and pruritus. The European cosmetics business is a global leader, the largest cosmetics exporter, and a highly innovative industry with rapid product development. Additionally, innovation is a crucial instrument for fostering global competitiveness, enhancing safety, preventing diverse products’ detrimental effects on the environment, and satisfying consumers’ tastes and requirements, which are continually growing. The biggest European cosmetic companies and important players in the European cosmetic market are the L’Oréal Group, Unilever (UK), and Beiersdorf (Germany). According to the Cosmetics Europe Cosmetic and personal care industry brings about USD 30.50 billion to the European economy annually.

Demand from the Food and beverage industry

Although acetic acid has uses in different industries, food preservation is its most prevalent application. FoodDrinkEurope’s latest Data says that 4.5 million people employed by the EU’s food and beverage industry, which has a 1.16 trillion USD annual revenue and 233.48 billion in value contributed, make it one of the EU’s largest manufacturing sectors. Due to its ability as a fermentation agent, acetic acid is frequently used in the food industry. It is combined with other substances, such as sodium bicarbonate, to produce goods that require baking; thus, changing food habits with increasing food industries leads to the escalating demand for Acetic Acid. Acetic acid food preservation helps preserve canned items. This vital component is found in many products as a flavor, and for its antibacterial properties. Salad dressings, sauces, cheeses, and pickled foods frequently include acetic acid. Glacial acetic acid is used in the production of vinyl acetate as a solvent to dissolve oils, Sulphur, and iodine, in acidification of oil and gas, production of pharmaceuticals and vitamins, and processing of food. In the food industry, acetic acid is most frequently employed in commercial pickling processes and condiments, including mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. Moreover, it is used to season a variety of dishes, including salads. Also, when vinegar and alkaline substances like baking soda react, a gas is produced that helps baked items puff up, which leads to the growth of Europe Acetic Acid Market.

Recent Developments

• The expansion of Kuraray’s MonoSol’s polyvinyl alcohol-based packaging was announced in November 2019, along with the establishment of a new manufacturing plant in Poland. The establishment of the Poland facility will increase MonoSol’s manufacturing presence in continental Europe, and it is motivated by the concept’s rapid expansion in those countries.

• For their new vinyl acetate monomer plant at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, United Kingdom, INEOS awarded Fluor Corp. the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract in July 2019. One of three UK projects worth GBP 1.19 billion that INEOS announced in February 2019 is the new VAM factory. The Northern England project would cost GBP 178.57 million, according to INEOS.

Market Segmentation

Europe acetic acid market is segmented into application, end user, and company.Based on application, the market is divided into vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, ethanol, and others.



Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into food & beverage, plastic & polymers, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, and others. In terms of region, the market is segmented into France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

Market Players

Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V, HELM AG, DOW Chemical Company, INEOS Group Limited, Pentokey Organic Limited, Airedale Chemical Company Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe acetic acid market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Acetic acid Market, By Application:

o Vinyl Acetate

o Monomer

o Purified Terephthalic Acid

o Acetate Esters

o Ethanol

o Others

• Europe Acetic acid Market, By End Use Industry:

o Food & Beverage

o Plastic & Polymers

o Paints & Coatings

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Europe Acetic acid Market, By Region:

o France

o Germany

o United States

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherland

o Switzerland

o Sweden

o Belgium

o Ireland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Europe Acetic acid Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________